You’ll have a better chance of getting seats together as a family if you book in the back half of the plane, which typically has more availability and lower seat fees.

Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Up until very recently, I never understood why people are always in such a hurry to board the plane. To start, unless you’re flying Southwest, you have a seat assigned to you. Whether you board first or last, that seat is going to be there waiting for you. Secondly, you’re still going to wind up waiting for everyone else to board. And, especially if you’ve got a long flight ahead of you, why tack on more time in your seat — potentially with very limited legroom — than necessary?
I checked my bag because staff told me the plane was 'full', but it got lost and I had to spend hundreds on new clothes
I flew British Airways from London Heathrow to Basel, Switzerland just before Christmas and was left without essentials when my luggage went missing.
I'm a former flight attendant. Here are 12 ways passengers ruin their experience on long-haul flights.
From drinking too much alcohol to walking around the airplane cabin without socks or shoes on, passengers do things to sabotage their own experience.
You Got Bumped From a Flight. Here’s What Your Airline Owes You.
Knowing your rights when it comes to airline policies can seriously pay off. Air travel has suffered over the last couple of years as COVID-19-era layoffs led to staffing shortages and an increase in flight cancelations. You may feel the impact of the struggling industry during your next vacation, but if you know what you’re entitled to, you can minimize the damage.
