SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes of eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill are back open after a truck fire. Washington State Patrol says the truck driver was hit by another car while he was exiting the truck. The driver has a serious, but non-life-threatening injury, per WSP. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO