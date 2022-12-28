Read full article on original website
Idaho Transportation Department looking for a specialist to help contain oil leak in lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A specialized contractor is being sought to stop oil leaking from sunken construction equipment at Higgens Point, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Idaho Transportation Department is working with the Department of Environmental Quality "to implement a quick and minimally...
nbcrightnow.com
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
POST FALLS, Idaho - Law enforcement has confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. Officials did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured.
I-90 eastbound lanes open after truck fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes of eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill are back open after a truck fire. Washington State Patrol says the truck driver was hit by another car while he was exiting the truck. The driver has a serious, but non-life-threatening injury, per WSP. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
KHQ Right Now
Semi-truck fire backs up eastbound traffic on I-90, driver struck while exiting cab
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews at a semi-truck fire on eastbound I-90 are clearing the scene, and traffic is beginning to flow again. There is still congestion, and drivers should be mindful of first responders still in the area. Last updated on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. A semi-truck fire has...
Post Register
Police shoot man they say was ramming vehicles in north Idaho
POST FALLS (AP) — Officers shot a motorist who was ramming vehicles in Post Falls and a patrol car on Interstate 90, police said. The Post Falls Police Department said officers tried to stop a man driving a truck Thursday morning who appeared to be intentionally hitting other cars in Post Falls.
‘It’s devastating’: Frozen pipes burst, causing damage to Stevens Elementary classrooms
Teachers at Stevens Elementary are without their classroom staples, but the community is banding together in hopes of getting all of their belongings replaced.
Local law enforcement searching for stolen excavator in North Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen excavator, believed to be in the North Idaho area. The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force says a CAT 305 E2 Mini Excavator was stolen from a job site in west Spokane County in July 2022. Some time later, the excavator was parked and...
I-90 westbound in Post Falls reopens after police shoot driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle
POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police exchanged gunfire with a driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle Thursday in the 700 block of Spokane Street. According to a press release from the Post Falls Police Department, just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a driver they say was intentionally crashing into other vehicles in the 300 block of Railroad Ave. in Post Falls.
Spokane deputies seize drugs, weapons from car outside Camp Hope
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels says all four people recently found inside a car with drugs and weapons outside Camp Hope had identification badges that allowed them entry to the site. Locating the vehicle tied to a local burglary just outside the homeless encampment on...
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
KHQ Right Now
Pursuit ends with death of suspect on I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) have confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. ISP did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured. While westbound traffic was...
Man killed in shooting in East Central Neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says a man was shot and killed in the East Central neighborhood early Saturday morning. SPD says they responded to a shooting in East Central near East 7th Avenue and East Newark Avenue. Police say one man was fatally wounded. SPD says their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. They are also...
81-year-old man recounted his quest to find his way back from New York City to North Idaho over plane flight cancellations
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Gary Edwards hopes to be home tonight. But he’s not counting on it. “It’s taking longer than I thought,” he said from Orlando, Fla., laughing Thursday during a phone call with The Press. Edwards’ adventures, like the 1987 film, “Planes, Trains and...
‘You got to survive out here’: Melting snow causes flooding at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Melting snow is making life at Camp Hope even harder. Flooding is forcing the camp to make changes to keep people warm and dry. “Look — look at the place,” exclaimed Delilah Gamez, who used to live at the camp. “I mean, it’s difficult. You got to survive out here.” Survival is even harder in messy weather...
No Coeur d'Alene porch pirates this holiday season
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Come Christmas, porch pirates plunder. They wait for a chance to steal packages left outside homes, and they're often successful. According to a recent Safewise report, 260 million packages nationwide were stolen from porches over the past 12 months. That's 50 million more than last year.
Spokane Couple Arrested in Nez Perce County on Drug and Theft Charges
LEWISTON - On Sunday, December 25, the Lewiston Police Department issued an alert to surrounding agencies for a 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer that was reported stolen out of Lewiston, ID. When the alert went out, an ISP Trooper patrolling near the Lewiston Hill on US95 observed the stolen trailer being...
Neighborhood on high alert as deputies search for elderly man’s killer
The medical examiner identified the victim as 83-year-old Richard Purdy who was killed in his home Monday night.
Teen twin arrested in deadly North Spokane shooting released from police custody
SPOKANE, Wash, — New court documents reveal an argument at a birthday party led to a double shooting in North Spokane. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of December 18th, 2022. According to a search warrant, a set of 16-year-old twin brothers were at the party at a home in the area of Wedgewood and Lidgerwood. According to...
State Board chief to North Idaho students: ‘We have your back’
Kurt Liebich, president of the Idaho State Board of Education, spoke out during Wednesday’s board meeting about the situation at North Idaho College, where the board’s recent controversial actions – placing the new president on leave and attempting unsuccessfully to bring back the former wrestling coach to take over as president – have drawn stern warnings over possible loss of the college’s accreditation.
Grinch steals nearly decade-old Christmas tree growing in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The holiday season is all about giving, unless you're a Grinch. On 9th and Jefferson, a person was caught stealing a Christmas tree that had been growing for nearly a decade, and that's not even all of it. Roger Takiguchi said he went outside his home to...
