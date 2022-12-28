ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcrightnow.com

Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road

POST FALLS, Idaho - Law enforcement has confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. Officials did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

I-90 eastbound lanes open after truck fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes of eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill are back open after a truck fire. Washington State Patrol says the truck driver was hit by another car while he was exiting the truck. The driver has a serious, but non-life-threatening injury, per WSP. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
Post Register

Police shoot man they say was ramming vehicles in north Idaho

POST FALLS (AP) — Officers shot a motorist who was ramming vehicles in Post Falls and a patrol car on Interstate 90, police said. The Post Falls Police Department said officers tried to stop a man driving a truck Thursday morning who appeared to be intentionally hitting other cars in Post Falls.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

I-90 westbound in Post Falls reopens after police shoot driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police exchanged gunfire with a driver they say rammed a patrol vehicle Thursday in the 700 block of Spokane Street. According to a press release from the Post Falls Police Department, just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a driver they say was intentionally crashing into other vehicles in the 300 block of Railroad Ave. in Post Falls.
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Pursuit ends with death of suspect on I-90 in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) have confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. ISP did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured. While westbound traffic was...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man killed in shooting in East Central Neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says a man was shot and killed in the East Central neighborhood early Saturday morning. SPD says they responded to a shooting in East Central near East 7th Avenue and East Newark Avenue. Police say one man was fatally wounded. SPD says their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. They are also...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

No Coeur d'Alene porch pirates this holiday season

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Come Christmas, porch pirates plunder. They wait for a chance to steal packages left outside homes, and they're often successful. According to a recent Safewise report, 260 million packages nationwide were stolen from porches over the past 12 months. That's 50 million more than last year.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Big Country News

State Board chief to North Idaho students: ‘We have your back’

Kurt Liebich, president of the Idaho State Board of Education, spoke out during Wednesday’s board meeting about the situation at North Idaho College, where the board’s recent controversial actions – placing the new president on leave and attempting unsuccessfully to bring back the former wrestling coach to take over as president – have drawn stern warnings over possible loss of the college’s accreditation.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

