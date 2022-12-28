The #12 Baylor Bears will go against the Iowa State Cyclones in NCAAB action in James H. Hilton Coliseum, IA, on Saturday, December 31, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET. The Bears are currently on a five-game winning run and are performing well right now. They will look to maintain the trend by defeating the Cyclones, which would be their sixth straight victory and eighth in their previous nine games.

WACO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO