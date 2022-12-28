Read full article on original website
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-1 Loss to Bruins
The concern level for the New Jersey Devils is beginning to rise. In what has been a common theme over the last month, they played a strong game but still couldn’t find a way to outscore their opponent. The result was a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, moving them to 1-7-1 in their last nine games. While there was good to take away again, the team needs to shuffle things around in a hurry. Here are four takeaways from the loss.
NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Canucks, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks will have a better idea of their star forward’s plans in about three weeks and that’s when trade talk regarding Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews could pick up. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins might have to wait until the final moments to get David Pastrnak signed to a new contract.
With Canucks Faltering, Lightning Could Go Bargain Hunting
Despite being firmly pressed against the cap year in and year out, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois still finds ways to improve his team at the trade deadline. He does so by trading away top picks and prospects for players on below-market-value contracts, oftentimes that still have term on these deals as well. This means that while he is paying a premium for someone like Blake Coleman or Brandon Hagel, BriseBois is giving the Lightning a chance to not only win now, but for years in the future as well.
Blues Should Be Cautious to Keep or Extend O’Reilly & Tarasenko
The coming offseason will be among the most influential the team has experienced in recent memory. With pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) like team captain Ryan O’Reilly and forward Vladimir Tarasenko, as well as complimentary pieces like Noel Acciari, Ivan Barbashev, and Nikko Mikkola, the Blues find themselves at a crossroads. St. Louis Blues broadcaster Darren Pang took to the airwaves on Tuesday morning with 101 ESPN and the Opening Drive crew of Randy Karraker and Carey Davis. Early in the discussion, Davis asked Pang about the upcoming trade deadline and his thoughts on whether O’Reilly and Tarasenko would be with the team.
Time for Maple Leafs’ Fans to Lay Off Morgan Rielly
After watching the Toronto Maple Leafs lose 6-3 to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night (Dec. 29), it was pretty easy to know what critics in Maple Leafs Nation would say about Morgan Rielly‘s first game back after 15 missed with a knee injury. Social media seems to gravitate to stories critiquing the star players on the Maple Leafs.
3 Takeaways From USA’s 6-2 Win Over Finland
Team USA defeated Team Finland by a score of 6-2 on Dec. 31, winning first place in Group B at the 2023 World Juniors. While the game was relatively even in momentum, Team USA was able to rely on their goaltending and offense to keep the game controlled and get the win.
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 7-2 Win Without Draisaitl in Seattle
The Edmonton Oilers played one of their best games of the 2022-23 NHL season on Friday (Dec. 30), picking up their second straight win by defeating the Seattle Kraken, 7-2, at Climate Pledge Arena. League scoring leader Connor McDavid totaled five points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins dished out four assists for...
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
Sabres Can Upgrade Their Goaltending with Mackenzie Blackwood
The Buffalo Sabres are currently riding a five-game win streak, and are sitting just outside of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As their season has progressed, they have struggled to find true stability at the goaltending position and it is time they start exploring outside options. They currently have three goalies on the roster in Eric Comrie, Craig Anderson, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (UPL) but each of them have issues that are hindering the Sabres’ playoff chances; Comrie has not shown that he can be consistent as a starter, UPL has not proven that he can cut it as an NHL goalie yet, and Anderson has Father Time closely watching him.
Oilers Starting Strong During Important Pacific Division Stretch
The Edmonton Oilers are three games into a key stretch where they battle 10 Pacific Division rivals over a 14-game stretch. They have now won two in a row after dropping the first in a blown lead to the Vancouver Canucks, but of the three games so far, that was the least important.
Oilers’ Barrie Deserves Praise After Scoring 100th Career Goal
Tuesday (Dec. 27) was a milestone night for Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie, who notched career goal No. 100 in his team’s 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Barrie is just the 108th blueliner in NHL history to score 100 times in the regular season, an...
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 12/29/22
The Minnesota Wild came off the holidays ready to play, downing their Central Division rival Winnipeg Jets on Dec.27 to move within one point of second place. Tonight they line up against the Dallas Stars, ranked first in the Central. The battle for the top spot is a tight one and has the injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche down in fourth, while a Wild win tonight would give the top three teams an equal 21 wins on the season. With less than half of the 2022-23 season completed, there is plenty of room for movement in both directions, but there’s already a sense that this division will be a battle until the end.
Former NHLer Says Oilers’ McDavid Not An Elite Playoff Performer
Despite a ridiculous 67 points through 37 games this season, Connor McDavid still has detractors in the hockey world. The Edmonton Oilers forward has been criticized for his team’s lack of success through the first seven and a half seasons of his career. This time, the latest to do so was John Scott.
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-1 Win vs Blue Jackets
The New York Islanders will head into the new year on a high note and with a hot streak. In their final game of 2022, they defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1, beating them for the third time this season. The Islanders struggled offensively, but another great game by their defense and goaltending helped secure another win to allow them to close out the three-game homestand strong.
Blues’ Top Prospects Having Great December in Minors
With the St. Louis Blues sputtering in the Central Division, there are three critical prospects for the club that are having a great month of December at the minor league level and on the national stage at the World Junior Championships in Canada. Jake Neighbours, Zach Bolduc, and Jimmy Snuggerud...
Bruins News & Rumors: Ducks, Chychrun, Lafreniere & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins and Anaheim Ducks are reportedly in “some deep discussions.” With that, an NHL insider has named the Bruins as one of the teams currently interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Furthermore, following his recent scratch by the New York Rangers, could Alexis Lafreniere be a trade target worth considering?
3 Ottawa Senators New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
The Ottawa Senators have started the season shakily, their offseason moves have made little impact, and it’s clear that the franchise needs to make at least three changes to turn their fortunes around in 2023. Setting specific and achievable resolutions for the New Year is the perfect way to...
3 Maple Leafs Looking to Bounce Back in 2023
We’re nearing the end of the calendar year, and as weird as it feels to say, there aren’t really many players on the Toronto Maple Leafs that I have a bone to pick with. I wrote this exact article around this time last year, and my bounceback candidates included Nick Ritchie, who had only one goal at the time I wrote it, Petr Mrazek, who battled injuries all throughout the first half of the season and never really found his game in between, and Ilya Mikheyev, who had only played one game due to injury before the league-wide COVID-19 pause. All had reasonable grounds to consider them bounce-back candidates.
3 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ 4-0 Win vs. Panthers
The Carolina Hurricanes will surge into 2023 in the midst of an impressive 10-game win streak and 16-game point streak following a dominant 4-0 victory at home against the Florida Panthers Friday night (Dec. 30). The Hurricanes’ special teams came up big while Antti Raanta earned his second consecutive shutout in the win. Carolina finishes off a dominant December with a 12-0-1 record.
3 Takeaways From Czechia’s Win Over Germany
Team Czechia defeated Team Germany by a one-sided score of 8-1 on Saturday, Dec. 31. After a disappointing loss in overtime to Team Sweden, Czechia came out determined to make a statement in this game that they are ready for any opponent once the Quarterfinals begin. They did so by making some minor adjustments in their puck possession and retrieval game. Here are three takeaways from Czechia’s victory over Germany.
