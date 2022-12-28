ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Disastrous DQ sinks Del Val wrestlers at Hunterdon Central

When a wrestling dual meet features a disqualification, it rarely makes for a better competition, especially for the team that had an athlete DQed. That was certainly the case Friday afternoon at Hunterdon Central’s Field House when what was an eagerly anticipated match between the hosts and county rival Delaware Valley swung on a disqualification and turned into a 43-18 romp for the Red Devils.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
lvpnews.com

Community mourns loss of Dante Kaintz

The Catasauqua high school sports community and the town suffered a tragic loss on Christmas afternoon. Dante Kaintz, a 2019 graduate, was killed when his car hit a tree in Lower Macungie Township. Kaintz was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. after his vehicle left the road in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. Kaintz died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.
CATASAUQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Still waiting on New Year’s Eve plans? 10 ways to ring in 2023 in the Lehigh Valley

It’s believed that the way one chooses to celebrate a new year is indicative of what can be expected from that year. If you choose to dance it in, you may find yourself dancing it through. If you surround yourself with friends and family, you’ll find them still close by for another 365. If you decide to nestle up at home, you may find the year cozied up all year long.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders statuses revealed for Sunday’s game against Saints

PHILADELPHIA – Heading into Sunday’s critical game against the New Orleans Saints that could clear the Eagles’ path in the postseason, the team is still sifting through who their starting quarterback will be when the offense takes the field. After taking part in Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, Jalen Hurts officially has received his injury designation, and it appears he will miss another game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdiy.org

Coopersburg | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Lehigh County borough of Coopersburg. To gain more insight, Mike speaks with Doris Clegg, President of the Coopersburg Historical Society, who talks about how the residents renamed the town of Fryberg in honor of Peter Cooper. He also speaks with the historical society's Vice President Anna Ellenberger about the borough's history with the cattle business, memorialized in Coopersburg's cow statue.
COOPERSBURG, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Local Bethlehem Restaurant Owner Acquires Hellertown Diner

HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Zonia Sibri-Quinde of Bethlehem recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main Street. This is the second restaurant for Sibri-Quinde, who opened Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem in 2018. Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

