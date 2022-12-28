Read full article on original website
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
Warren Hills wrestling exacts revenge, downs Mount Olive on the road
When it comes to statement wins, few teams over the last several years have made statements as loudly and emphatically as Warren Hills. The Streaks, who beat Phillipsburg by 20 last year for the first time in over 30 years, got another statement win on Friday to close out 2022.
Girls basketball rankings: Bethlehem Catholic moves up with big win
Bethlehem Catholic sat behind Allentown Central Catholic in the last girls basketball rankings. The Golden Hawks then earned a 46-42 road win over the Vikettes last Thursday night to jump up in the Top 10.
Commitment to VMI gives Becahi’s Muth new perspective for senior season on the mat
Bethlehem Catholic senior Landon Muth’s commitment to continue his academic and wrestling career at Virginia Military Institute was the result of dedicating a large part of his life to the sport for years. All of that time on the mat helped Muth develop a different perspective for his final...
9 Lehigh Valley standouts claim Pennsylvania All-State football honors in Class 6A, 5A, 4A
Nine local players were honored, including four from Allentown Central Catholic, as the Pennsylvania football writers revealed their All-State selections for Class 6A, 5A and 4A on Friday. Those picks joined 10 Lehigh Valley players on the Class 3A, 2A and A squads announced Thursday. Central Catholic, which reached the...
Disastrous DQ sinks Del Val wrestlers at Hunterdon Central
When a wrestling dual meet features a disqualification, it rarely makes for a better competition, especially for the team that had an athlete DQed. That was certainly the case Friday afternoon at Hunterdon Central’s Field House when what was an eagerly anticipated match between the hosts and county rival Delaware Valley swung on a disqualification and turned into a 43-18 romp for the Red Devils.
Easton leads the pack after first day of BHWC wrestling
What a difference a year makes. This time in 2021, Easton came to Liberty’s Memorial Gym for the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic and, over two days, scraped and scrapped to a fifth-place team finish with 128.5 team points. After Wednesday’s first day of the BHWC, the Red Rovers are...
Community mourns loss of Dante Kaintz
The Catasauqua high school sports community and the town suffered a tragic loss on Christmas afternoon. Dante Kaintz, a 2019 graduate, was killed when his car hit a tree in Lower Macungie Township. Kaintz was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. after his vehicle left the road in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. Kaintz died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.
Ups, downs and reflections after a year on the Easton Area School Board
Serving on the Easton Area School Board has been tougher than Nekisha Robertson anticipated. But if you’re going to help change your community, you have to put in the work.
Lehigh Valley, St. Luke’s announce most popular baby names of 2022 at local hospitals
As 2022 winds to a close, people tend to look back on the year’s trends in the world of sports, music, politics and more. But there’s one annual list that some people just can’t get enough of: the most popular baby names. In the Lehigh Valley, both...
Eagles’ Gardner Minshew’s success vs. Saints might be determined by this revealing stat
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts was practicing again, but the Eagles hadn’t named the starting quarterback for their game Sunday against New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field, so when backup Gardner Minshew was greeted at his locker, he did his best to maintain the suspense. “What did Coach...
Open window at frigid Christmastime in Easton forces restaurant to close indefinitely
A minor lapse in judgment on a record-cold Christmas weekend in Easton has now caused a well-known Downtown restaurant to shutter indefinitely. Tandoor Grill owner Raj Muddu shared news of the closure this past week via Facebook. He said he still doesn’t know the extent of the damage or when his restaurant can resume operation.
Still waiting on New Year’s Eve plans? 10 ways to ring in 2023 in the Lehigh Valley
It’s believed that the way one chooses to celebrate a new year is indicative of what can be expected from that year. If you choose to dance it in, you may find yourself dancing it through. If you surround yourself with friends and family, you’ll find them still close by for another 365. If you decide to nestle up at home, you may find the year cozied up all year long.
Saints vs. Eagles prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 17
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 17 action at Lincoln Financial Field on New Year’s Day. Kickoff is...
Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders statuses revealed for Sunday’s game against Saints
PHILADELPHIA – Heading into Sunday’s critical game against the New Orleans Saints that could clear the Eagles’ path in the postseason, the team is still sifting through who their starting quarterback will be when the offense takes the field. After taking part in Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, Jalen Hurts officially has received his injury designation, and it appears he will miss another game.
76ers vs. Thunder prediction, betting odds for NBA on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA at Paycom Center on Saturday. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EST.
Lehigh Valley weather: Fog could make for hazardous driving on last day of 2022 (UPDATE)
The Lehigh Valley region started the last day of 2022 under a dense fog advisory from the National Weather Service. It’s in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, warning of visibility of a quarter-mile or less. “Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility,” the advisory for Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon and...
Coopersburg | What's in a Name?
On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Lehigh County borough of Coopersburg. To gain more insight, Mike speaks with Doris Clegg, President of the Coopersburg Historical Society, who talks about how the residents renamed the town of Fryberg in honor of Peter Cooper. He also speaks with the historical society's Vice President Anna Ellenberger about the borough's history with the cattle business, memorialized in Coopersburg's cow statue.
Owner hopes to sell East Allentown sports bar. Until then, it’s ‘business as usual,’ posting states.
A popular family restaurant and sports bar in East Allentown has been on the sales block for years. But until there’s a definite buyer, it’ll be “business as usual,” the owner of Stahley’s Cellarette recently posted on social media. Stahley’s, 1824-26 Hanover Ave., is listed...
Pa. taps 10 Lehigh Valley police departments to get $11M for new programs
Ten Lehigh Valley police departments will get more than $11 million as part of two new programs launched this year by the state to support local law enforcement. One program would also seek to curb gun violence in local communities, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a prepared statement. The new...
Local Bethlehem Restaurant Owner Acquires Hellertown Diner
HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Zonia Sibri-Quinde of Bethlehem recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main Street. This is the second restaurant for Sibri-Quinde, who opened Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem in 2018. Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan...
