WATCH: Marcus Freeman Speaks With Media

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman met with media to discuss the upcoming matchup against South Carolina.

Head coach Marcus Freeman was thrust into unforeseen circumstances to close the 2021 season. Previous Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly accepted the LSU job ahead of their bowl game, leaving Freeman in charge of the program without much notice.

Despite the challenges, Freeman has Notre Dame (8-4) feeling extremely positive after his first season. They rebounded from a tough start and won some big games to spark positivity in a program that needed some.

He met with the media to discuss what challenges South Carolina presents and how he expects his team to close the season. Freeman noted his respect for South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and what he has done with the Gamecocks .

The Fighting Irish are without tight end Michael Mayer and defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey, two of their most impactful players. While their absences are significant, Freeman focused on the current players and what they must do to win.

They understand the challenge at hand and the momentum it carries. Winning a game of this magnitude will be an excellent stepping stone for either program to vault themselves toward the next season.

