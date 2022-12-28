Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Andreescu beats Mururuza at Adelaide International
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has rallied to beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 in a clash of Grand Slam champions Sunday in the first round of the Adelaide International. The 2019 US Open champion Andreescu trailed 0-6, 2-5 before staging a remarkable...
Arsenal stretches lead to 7 points with 4-2 win at Brighton
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Arsenal stretched its Premier League lead to seven points with a 4-2 win at Brighton on Saturday capped by a well-worked breakaway goal from Gabriel Martinelli. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah had Arsenal 3-0 up by the 47th minute and seemingly...
