Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters

Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
KCBD

Emergency crews responding to fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in East Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Globe Avenue just before 9 a.m. The fire has been extinguished, but people are still advised to avoid the area at this time. The Lubbock Fire...
fox34.com

3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in front of Olive Garden

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The southbound lanes of Slide Road in front of Olive Garden have been closed as LFR and LPD respond to a four-vehicle crash that resulted in three injuries. LPD received the call at 3:41 p.m. LPD reports minor injuries were sustained. Motorists should find alternate routes...
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Charlotte Russe Closes Forever Today with $1 Sale

Lubbock's location of Charlotte Russe inside South Plains Mall is permanently closing today (12/27/2022) with a $1 blowout sale, according to this Facebook post:. Last day of the sale tomorrow everything is 1$$ Charlotte Russe south plains mall yes that’s not a typo everything is a 1$$ 10 a.m - 9 p.m come clean us out everything must go!!!
everythinglubbock.com

Where to ring in the New Year in the Hub City

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.
FMX 94.5

Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help

One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
Talk 1340

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

