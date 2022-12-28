Read full article on original website
Lubbock Police found mother and daughter, both safe
Lubbock Police asked the public's help to double check the safety of a mother and daughter who, for a time, had not been heard from after arriving in Lubbock from Guam. They were found safe.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Police asking for help finding mother and daughter
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help to find a mother and daughter. Family from Guam have reached out to help find the two individuals. Police released a picture of the mother and daughter to help with the public search.
Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters
Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
Biggest impact of 2022, stories this year in Lubbock and South Plains
What happened in Lubbock in 2022? Here's a look at news stories with the biggest impact on the South Plains this year.
One killed after crash in South Lubbock on Friday afternoon, police said
Police were called at 1:04 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash in the 8300 block of Indiana Avenue.
Family reveals new details on missing mother, 3-year-old child last seen in Lubbock
A family from Guam released new details after asking the public's help for information that can help locate Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter, Lillian Rose, after the two were last seen in Lubbock.
‘It’s frustrating’: Residents at Raiders Walk left without hot water for days during Christmas holiday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Residents at Raiders Walk apartments were left in the dark with no explanation as to why they were without hot water for over a week during the Christmas holiday, they told KLBK news on Friday. After the South Plains weather hit into the single digits, it caused many to struggle with their […]
Lubbock’s Ramen Shack Looks For Buyer to Keep Restaurant & Truck Alive
Ramen Shack, which has a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Wolfforth and a food truck frequently in Lubbock, is looking for a buyer to take over both operations. The business is hoping to sell "turnkey", meaning it should be available for immediate use with no updates or changes needed. NOTE: Ramen Shack...
KCBD
Emergency crews responding to fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in East Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Globe Avenue just before 9 a.m. The fire has been extinguished, but people are still advised to avoid the area at this time. The Lubbock Fire...
Want To Bring The Hibachi Experience Home? Lubbock Now Offers It
This is something I have been waiting for Lubbock to get. Whenever I see really cool things or opportunities I know it will come to Lubbock but sometimes it takes a little while. This was one of those things. A couple of my old hometown friends in Austin posted about...
fox34.com
3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in front of Olive Garden
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The southbound lanes of Slide Road in front of Olive Garden have been closed as LFR and LPD respond to a four-vehicle crash that resulted in three injuries. LPD received the call at 3:41 p.m. LPD reports minor injuries were sustained. Motorists should find alternate routes...
LFR responds to house fire in East Lubbock Friday morning
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2600 block of Globe Avenue.
2 Lubbock burglars hit Water Rampage on Christmas, LPD report said
Water Rampage was burglarized by two people on Christmas Day, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock’s Charlotte Russe Closes Forever Today with $1 Sale
Lubbock's location of Charlotte Russe inside South Plains Mall is permanently closing today (12/27/2022) with a $1 blowout sale, according to this Facebook post:. Last day of the sale tomorrow everything is 1$$ Charlotte Russe south plains mall yes that’s not a typo everything is a 1$$ 10 a.m - 9 p.m come clean us out everything must go!!!
Lubbock boy with autism upset after special needs tricycle was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas – One Lubbock boy is upset tonight and is asking for the public’s help after his favorite tricycle was stolen. Jude Porras is like any other 11-year-old who loves to spend his time cruising around his neighborhood any chance he gets. “Anytime the weather’s nice, he’ll get on it and he’ll ride it, […]
Crash with at least 6 vehicles leaves two hurt in South Lubbock, police said
A pileup crash involving at least six vehicles left two people hurt on University Avenue near South Loop 289 on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
KCBD
Lubbock Animal Shelter preparing for influx of runaway animals after New Year’s Eve
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re planning on popping fireworks or having a New Year’s celebration this weekend, the Lubbock Animal Shelter has some tips on making sure your furry friends don’t end up at the shelter. Steven Greene, director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says, “We...
everythinglubbock.com
Where to ring in the New Year in the Hub City
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Hub City will have much to offer for those who choose to stay in town on New Year’s Eve. Here are a few ways to celebrate on Saturday, December 31. The Lubbock Aquarium will host a New Year’s Eve ‘Fire on the Water’ celebration at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane, according to a Facebook announcement. It will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., complete with a four-course meal, casino tables, live music with the band Spur 327, dancing, a silent auction and complimentary drinks.
Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help
One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
Hey Lubbock: This is Why You Aren’t Supposed to Park There
The saga of bad Lubbock drivers is something that we talk about a lot here, and for good reason. While it can easily get old and you don’t need to be reminded of the person that definitely cut you off this morning, there is something that needs to be discussed.
