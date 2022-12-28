Read full article on original website
Benedict's lasting mark on papacy will be his resignation
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had a long and illustrious career as one of the Roman Catholic Church’s pre-eminent theologians. However, he will forever be known as the first pope in 600 years to resign.
KEYT
Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
KEYT
Vatican: Benedict in stable condition, participated in Mass
ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is in stable condition and was able to participate in Mass in his room amid a deterioration in his health. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Friday that Benedict was able to rest well Thursday night. Bruno added that Benedict “also participated in the celebration of Holy Mass in his room” on Thursday afternoon and that his condition is “stationary.” Pope Francis revealed on Wednesday that his 95-year-old predecessor was “very ill” and that he went to see him in his home in the Vatican Gardens. Benedict in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to resign. He chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican.
KEYT
Believers gather at Bavarian pilgrimage town to mourn pope
ALTOETTING, Germany (AP) — Mourners lined up quietly in the Collegiate Church of Altoetting in Pope Benedict XVI’s Bavarian homeland to pay condolences to one of the region’s most famous sons. The former pope died at age 95 in Rome, but many Catholic Bavarians have always felt especially close to him because of their shared ancestry. In the pilgrimage town of Altoetting, just a few miles from the village of Marktl where Benedict was born in 1927, believers wrote down their thoughts in a book of condolence. They prayed, lit candles and put down flowers for the deceased pope. The state government in Bavaria ordered that flags on regional government buildings be flown at half-staff.
