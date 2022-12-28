Read full article on original website
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s sanitation workers are preparing to clean up after the biggest party in the city, the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square. Sanitation workers are also juggling clearing out debris from last week’s winter storm and organizing Mulchfest, where New Yorkers can drop off their Christmas trees to be recycled.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The umbrellas were needed on Saturday as a storm system brought a round of wet weather to the tri-state area. We started off with a few showers south and east of New York City during the morning hours, but as we moved into the afternoon hours, rain overspread the entire region. The showers remained on the light side however as only about a tenth of an inch of rain fell in most areas.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The dating scene can be exciting and also dangerous with dating scams or catfishing, people pretending to be someone else online. Samantha Coria is a New Yorker whose catfishing story went viral on Tiktok this month. She details how she traveled all the way to Spain to meet up with a guy.
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Surprise guests this New Year’s Eve with tasty cocktails, mocktails, and simple bites. Amy Labelle, winemaker and lifestyle expert, joined New York Living on Friday to showcase how to spruce up any gathering with festive drinks and delicious meals. Watch the video players for...
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects are being sought by the police in connection with a citywide armed robbery pattern, one of which $40,000 cash was stolen, police said on Saturday. In each of the robberies, a group of suspects jump out of a vehicle wearing ski masks and...
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Several people including a 14-year-old boy were shot in two separate shootings in Jersey City late Friday night, officials said. Three men and one woman were shot in Jersey City near Bergen and Virginia Avenue around 10:10 p.m., according to officials. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest, a 21-year-old man was near his stomach, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 36-year-old woman was shot in the neck, officials said.
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — After seven months, investigators have deemed a Staten Island toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Saturday. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, 2, was found unconscious in his home on Hillside Avenue on May 20, around 11:33 a.m., according to the NYPD. First responders transported the toddler to Staten Island University North Campus Hospital, where he was declared dead, authorities said.
