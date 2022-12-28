Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Kansas Corn Announces Winners of Annual Yield Contest
Despite drought affecting many areas of the state, the 2022 Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive. Top yield contest entries for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest came from Ryan Jagels of Finney County in the irrigated division, with a yield of 323.7 bushels per acre; and Jeff Koelzer of Pottawatomie County in the dryland division, with a yield of 308.96 bushels per acre.
Agriculture Online
Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023
TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly initiated an inquiry into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol employees had misused aircraft in the state fleet. The post Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
KCTV 5
Kansas program opens soon for families in need of heating bill assistance
KANSAS (WIBW) - If you are looking for utility payment assistance as temperatures begin to drop, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will start accepting applications next week. As the weather gets colder – the thermostat on Kansas homes increases, but if your family is struggling to cover heating bills,...
Unified Government encourages seniors to apply for tax rebates
Seniors living in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, may be eligible for rebates to help pay for their homes, utilities
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Kansas
Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline.
Northwest Kansas snowfall reports
The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center has received some snowfall reports from northwest Kansas.
KAKE TV
Westbound I-70 reopens in Colorado
The Colorado Department of Transportation said in a tweet Thursday morning that westbound Interstate 70 had been reopened at Burlington. Snow is once again falling across Eastern Colorado and Northwest Kansas. While totals in Kansas will be relatively tame, the snow on the front range has once again led to an I-70 closure.
KWCH.com
Kansans to see 1st drop in state food sales tax rate Jan. 1
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans will see their amount of taxes paid with each trip to the grocery store go down next month. Kansas currently has one of the highest state food sales tax rates in the country. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the first-rate drop in the state food sales...
lawrencekstimes.com
Gov. Kelly searching for new secretaries of transportation, administration and a fire marshal
TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s list of second-term executive branch vacancies climbed to three with retirement of the state’s fire marshal. Kelly, who will be sworn into office Jan. 9 following reelection in November, must replace state fire marshal Doug Jorgensen, who was among the few holdovers from the administrations of Republican Govs. Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Citizens Bank of Kansas Receives KBA Award
The Kansas Bankers Association recently honored Citizens Bank of Kansas with the Century of Family Banking Award which recognizes Kansas banks with continuous family leadership for one-hundred years. In 2002, The Kansas Bankers Association (KBA) created the Century of Family Banking Award. This award is given to banks with members...
Food sales tax cut will start soon in Kansas; here’s what to know
The food sales tax for Kansas will be dropping significantly at the beginning of 2023, giving local residents more money in pocket.
tsnews.com
Can Kelly get Republicans on board for tax cuts?
In the nearly eight months since Republicans controlling the Kansas Legislature and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly agreed to the terms of phasing out the state’s sales tax on food, grocery prices have rocketed and the extra 6.5 percent charge on groceries remained in place. Now, freshly re-elected and frustrated...
Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association. […] The post Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Man dies in rural Missouri highway crash
A man died Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri highway crash.
plattecountylandmark.com
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
klin.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO EXTEND RELIEF FOR FORMER GYGR-GAS CUSTOMERS
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas until January 31, 2023. The order waives Section 323.030 RSMo and 2 CSR 90-10.019 for Gygr-Gas owned propane containers only. “Through this Order, we are allowing additional flexibility...
adastraradio.com
Kansans Had Fewer Homicides, More Marriages and Higher Numbers of Drug-related Deaths in 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansans had fewer homicides, more marriages and higher numbers of drug-related deaths in 2021, a recently released summary of the year’s statistics found. Heart disease remained the leading cause of death for Kansans in 2021, followed by cancer, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2021 summary, which was released Dec. 21.
Comments / 1