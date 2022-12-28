ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, KS

adastraradio.com

Kansas Corn Announces Winners of Annual Yield Contest

Despite drought affecting many areas of the state, the 2022 Kansas Corn Yield Contest was highly competitive. Top yield contest entries for the Kansas Corn Yield Contest came from Ryan Jagels of Finney County in the irrigated division, with a yield of 323.7 bushels per acre; and Jeff Koelzer of Pottawatomie County in the dryland division, with a yield of 308.96 bushels per acre.
KANSAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023

TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas program opens soon for families in need of heating bill assistance

KANSAS (WIBW) - If you are looking for utility payment assistance as temperatures begin to drop, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will start accepting applications next week. As the weather gets colder – the thermostat on Kansas homes increases, but if your family is struggling to cover heating bills,...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Westbound I-70 reopens in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation said in a tweet Thursday morning that westbound Interstate 70 had been reopened at Burlington. Snow is once again falling across Eastern Colorado and Northwest Kansas. While totals in Kansas will be relatively tame, the snow on the front range has once again led to an I-70 closure.
BURLINGTON, CO
KWCH.com

Kansans to see 1st drop in state food sales tax rate Jan. 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans will see their amount of taxes paid with each trip to the grocery store go down next month. Kansas currently has one of the highest state food sales tax rates in the country. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the first-rate drop in the state food sales...
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Gov. Kelly searching for new secretaries of transportation, administration and a fire marshal

TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s list of second-term executive branch vacancies climbed to three with retirement of the state’s fire marshal. Kelly, who will be sworn into office Jan. 9 following reelection in November, must replace state fire marshal Doug Jorgensen, who was among the few holdovers from the administrations of Republican Govs. Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer.
KANSAS STATE
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Citizens Bank of Kansas Receives KBA Award

The Kansas Bankers Association recently honored Citizens Bank of Kansas with the Century of Family Banking Award which recognizes Kansas banks with continuous family leadership for one-hundred years. In 2002, The Kansas Bankers Association (KBA) created the Century of Family Banking Award. This award is given to banks with members...
KANSAS STATE
tsnews.com

Can Kelly get Republicans on board for tax cuts?

In the nearly eight months since Republicans controlling the Kansas Legislature and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly agreed to the terms of phasing out the state’s sales tax on food, grocery prices have rocketed and the extra 6.5 percent charge on groceries remained in place. Now, freshly re-elected and frustrated...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association. […] The post Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
plattecountylandmark.com

New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed

The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
klin.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska

Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
NEBRASKA STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansans Had Fewer Homicides, More Marriages and Higher Numbers of Drug-related Deaths in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansans had fewer homicides, more marriages and higher numbers of drug-related deaths in 2021, a recently released summary of the year’s statistics found. Heart disease remained the leading cause of death for Kansans in 2021, followed by cancer, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2021 summary, which was released Dec. 21.
KANSAS STATE

