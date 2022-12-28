Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jets’ first step after getting help: Beat the Seahawks
SEATTLE — The Jets were down for the count after losing to the Jaguars three days before Christmas in a nationally televised game. Then, a funny thing happened: Everything went the Jets’ way over the holiday weekend. The Patriots lost to the Bengals on Christmas Eve. The Dolphins lost to the Packers on Christmas Day. On Monday, the Jets got their best present when quarterback Mike White was cleared by the doctors to start the game Sunday against the Seahawks. “Everything that happened that needed to happen for us, it almost felt kind of like a sign, like a second chance almost,...
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Drops Big 12 Opener to K-State in OT
Recapping West Virginia's loss to Kansas State.
Alexis Lafreniere back in Rangers lineup after one-game scratch
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Rangers’ Vitali Kravtsov-Filip Chytil-Julien Gauthier line generated a passel of scoring chances while recording a 68.60 expected goals for rate in its first test-drive, Thursday in Tampa, Fla. But the unit will not be intact for 2023 calendar-year opener on Sunday against the Panthers. When the Blueshirts completed their practice on Saturday, head coach Gerard Gallant explained why. “In my mind I’ve got my perfect lineup if everybody’s healthy and playing good and that’s not part of that,” he said. “Laffy is part of that.” “Laffy,” of course, is Alexis Lafreniere, who has been reinstated to the lineup after...
