SEATTLE — The Jets were down for the count after losing to the Jaguars three days before Christmas in a nationally televised game. Then, a funny thing happened: Everything went the Jets’ way over the holiday weekend. The Patriots lost to the Bengals on Christmas Eve. The Dolphins lost to the Packers on Christmas Day. On Monday, the Jets got their best present when quarterback Mike White was cleared by the doctors to start the game Sunday against the Seahawks. “Everything that happened that needed to happen for us, it almost felt kind of like a sign, like a second chance almost,...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 47 MINUTES AGO