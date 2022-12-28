Read full article on original website
It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
Egypt: Militants attack police in Suez Canal city, 4 killed
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say suspected Islamic militants have attacked a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia, killing at least four people, including three officers. They say Friday’s attack also wounded 12 others, mostly conscripts who were taken to hospital. The media office of Ismailia province describes the attack as a terrorist one. State-run al-Qahera New television reports that security forces killed one of the attackers. It broadcast graphic footage purportedly showing a body, saying it was of the dead militant. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Egypt has been battling Islamic State group in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for years. The militants have carried out numerous attacks in Sinai and elsewhere in the country.
Lebanese and UN troops rescue migrants vessel, 2 killed
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s navy and U.N. peacekeepers have rescued more than 200 migrants from a boat sinking in the Mediterranean Sea hours after it left northern Lebanon’s coast, the military said in a statement. Two migrants were killed in the incident. The army statement said the vessel was carrying people “who were trying to illegally leave Lebanon’s territorial waters.” It said three Lebanese navy boats and one from the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, recused 232 migrants. Reports from the northern city of Tripoli said Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian men, women and children were on the boat that left northern Lebanon after midnight Friday.
Iranian man’s death in France shakes distressed diaspora
PARIS (AP) — When a 38-year-old man anguished over the protests in Iran took his own life in the French city of Lyon this week, fellow members of the Iranian diaspora felt his pain. Three months into the anti-government protests, Iranians abroad are experiencing a spectrum of emotions. Activists and counselors hope Mohammad Moradi’s desperate act inspires others to reach out for help and to raise awareness of what’s happening in Iran. The Iranian Kurdish man arrived in France in 2019 with his wife and was pursuing a history PhD. In videos in Farsi and French recorded before his death, Moradi criticized Iran’s leadership. The recordings featured him saying, “When you see this video, I will be dead.”
7 dead in Turkish restaurant gas canister blast
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say a gas canister explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey has killed seven people. The governor of Aydin province tweeted the gas canister explosion had injured five others. The health minister tweeted that one of the injured was in critical condition and intubated with burns over 80% of the person’s body and was being transferred to western Izmir province for treatment. The public prosecutor’s office said the blast occurred at around 3:30 p.m (1230 GMT; 7:30 a.m. EST). as a gas canister was being changed at Turkish doner kebab shop. The statement said there were detention warrants out for five people. Footage showed firetrucks and ambulances at the scene.
Believers gather at Bavarian pilgrimage town to mourn pope
ALTOETTING, Germany (AP) — Mourners lined up quietly in the Collegiate Church of Altoetting in Pope Benedict XVI’s Bavarian homeland to pay condolences to one of the region’s most famous sons. The former pope died at age 95 in Rome, but many Catholic Bavarians have always felt especially close to him because of their shared ancestry. In the pilgrimage town of Altoetting, just a few miles from the village of Marktl where Benedict was born in 1927, believers wrote down their thoughts in a book of condolence. They prayed, lit candles and put down flowers for the deceased pope. The state government in Bavaria ordered that flags on regional government buildings be flown at half-staff.
Greece: Remote town officials fired over Turkey group claim
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are investigating a town mayor’s decision to transfer or dismiss other local government officials based on allegations related to a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Regional officials told The Associated Press on Friday that the actions in the small town of Iasmos were under review. The area is home to a Muslim minority that is largely Turkish-speaking. Mayor Oder Mumin announced Thursday that he was assuming the responsibilities of senior municipal officials. He demanded the resignation of elected and appointed town officials he claimed were loyal to a network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkey blames Gulen for the failed 2016 coup and considers his network to be a terrorist organization.
Troops join search for missing in northern Japan landslide
TOKYO (AP) — A landslide has destroyed about a dozen homes in northern Japan, leaving at least two people missing, and troops are on their way to help in the rescue. A man and a woman were rescued from homes that were buried in dirt that had tumbled down a nearby mountain in Tsuruoka city in Yamagata Prefecture in northwestern Japan on Saturday. But more residents were feared still caught beneath the rubble. A rescue operation involving firefighters and police officers began after a call came in asking for help shortly after midnight, according to police. The prefecture has also asked for help from the Defense Ministry.
‘It’s like another planet’: crossing the border from Gaza to work in Israel
There’s nothing quite like the Erez crossing, the only civilian route between Israel and the blockaded Gaza Strip, anywhere else in the world. The Israeli side looks like an airport terminal, but is in fact a fortress: surveillance balloons and motion sensors monitor above and below the sea and land that make up Gaza’s de facto borders, while semi-autonomous robots, equipped with machine guns, patrol the buffer zone.
Beijing gives Hong Kong leader more power in security cases
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader will have the power to decide whether foreign lawyers can be involved in national security cases in the city. The decision made Friday by Beijing could effectively block a prominent pro-democracy publisher from hiring a British barrister for his high-profile trial. China’s Xinhua news agency says the country’s top legislative body made a legal interpretation that targets overseas lawyers who do not normally practice in the city. It’s the sixth time the Communist-ruled national government has stepped into the legal affairs of the former British colony, which was promised judicial independence when it returned to China in 1997.
5 killed at construction site in western Turkey
ISTANBUL (AP) — An official in Turkey says five people have been killed at a construction site on Friday. Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger tweeted that the deaths occurred on Friday during a tower extension of a building in Bornova district. Two other people were injured. Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said a new hotel was being built at the site. Footage showed a crane dangling from the upper floors of a building.
Indonesia lifts all COVID curbs, shifts to endemic approach
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Almost three years after officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Indonesia, the country’s leader says they are lifting all coronavirus-related restrictions nationwide. Large-scale social restrictions had been imposed in the world’s fourth-most populous nation in April 2020. President Joko Widodo said Friday that Indonesia’s COVID-19 situation is under control after observing improvements over the past 10 months. Almost all Indonesians have developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In July, researchers examined blood samples from over 20,000 people in 100 cities across the archipelago and found that 98.5% of the respondents had antibodies against the virus, either from vaccination or past infection.
Libya says boat with 700 Europe-bound migrants intercepted
CAIRO (AP) — Coast guard forces in eastern Libya say they have intercepted a vessel carrying at least 700 migrants off the coast of the North African country. The coast guard said the boat was stopped Friday off the Mediterranean town of Moura, 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of the eastern city of Benghazi. It said the migrants are of different nationalities and that those who illegally entered Libya will be handed over to their home countries. It was one of the largest interceptions in recent months of migrants sailing to Europe, a destination for thousands fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.
26 bodies found as search ends at Cambodian hotel fire site
POIPET, Cambodia (AP) — The search for bodies in the wreckage of a burned-out casino hotel complex in western Cambodia has concluded with 26 people confirmed dead, a senior official said late Friday. Banteay Meanchey province Governor Um Reatrey told The Associated Press by phone that after 39 hours...
Mexican authorities find strange holiday package: 4 skulls
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in central Mexico say they found a strange holiday-season package at a local airport: four human skulls being shipped to the United States. Mexico’s National Guard said Friday its officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange shapes in a cardboard box. The box was being sent from the southern city of Apaztingan in Michoacan state to an address in Manning, South Carolina. When the Guard officers opened the box, they found four human skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil. Apatzingan has long been dominated by the Viagras drug cartel.
Venezuelan opposition strips Guaidó of ‘presidential’ role
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — For three years, Juan Guaidó led the Venezuelan opposition’s efforts to bring about new elections and remove socialist President Nicolás Maduro. But on Friday, dozens of politicians who once backed Guaidó voted in favor of removing the 39-year-old engineer and replacing his...
