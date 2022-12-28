CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say suspected Islamic militants have attacked a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia, killing at least four people, including three officers. They say Friday’s attack also wounded 12 others, mostly conscripts who were taken to hospital. The media office of Ismailia province describes the attack as a terrorist one. State-run al-Qahera New television reports that security forces killed one of the attackers. It broadcast graphic footage purportedly showing a body, saying it was of the dead militant. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Egypt has been battling Islamic State group in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula for years. The militants have carried out numerous attacks in Sinai and elsewhere in the country.

1 DAY AGO