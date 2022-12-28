Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
Pedestrian reportedly hit by truck in Colorado Springs while standing in the road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was cited after they were hit by a car on the south side of Colorado Springs Thursday night. Colorado Springs Police are reporting officers were called to Highway 115 and Star Ranch Road just after 6 p.m. after a truck hit a pedestrian.
Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
KKTV
Car hits the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday in the Broadmoor neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday. The call came in at about 12:45 p.m. at an address in the 800 block of Skyway Boulevard. When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene at about 1:30 p.m., a silver SUV was in the front yard of a home and it appeared there was some damage to the front of the house.
Pedestrian standing on Nevada Avenue hit, cited in crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was cited for causing a crash on South Nevada Avenue on Thursday evening, Dec. 29, after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said he was standing in the southbound lanes against a green traffic light. CSPD said officers responded just after 6:00 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 115 (South […]
KKTV
WATCH: One dead following fire at Colorado Springs mobile home park
WATCH: Opening ceremony for AdAmAn Alley on Tuesday in Colorado Springs. Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County was taken into custody along I-25. Law enforcement activity on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday.
KKTV
Crews respond to basement fire in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on scene at a working fire Friday morning at a home on the north side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to a working fire on Sproul Lane, off of Dublin Boulevard near the North Union Boulevard intersection.
A Holiday Miracle: Colorado Baby Born in Passenger Seat of Freezing Car
Last week, the Centennial State experienced temperatures so cold that forks froze in mid-air. Most residents hunkered down to avoid the chill, but one Colorado couple had no choice but to venture out. Why? They had a baby to deliver. According to 11News, Colorado Springs resident Nicole Namba began feeling...
KKTV
At least 19 cats dead after house fire Colorado Springs, more could have perished
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least 19 cats were found dead when crews responded to a house fire in north Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to a working fire on Sproul Lane, off of Dublin Boulevard near the North Union Boulevard intersection.
KKTV
Man arrested after reportedly shooting wife in leg near Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County deputies arrested a man Friday night after he reportedly shot his wife in the leg after she honked at him. Deputies said that they responded to a report of a shooting on Vision Lane, just east of Pueblo city limits, just before 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.
KKTV
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -On Christmas morning, an uncle and his niece went on what was meant to be a short, fun and calm ATV ride in a neighborhood near Powers and Barnes, in northeast Colorado Springs. However, Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt did not make it home. Members of...
KKTV
Crews called to a fire near Platte and Boulder in Colorado Springs Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire near a medical marijuana dispensary on Thursday in Colorado Springs. The fire was reported at about 6:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Prairie Rd. in the Knob Hill area north of E. Platte Avenue. KKTV 11 News is waiting to hear from officials at the scene to learn more about the fire.
KRDO
Possible homicide suspect taken into custody on I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The arrest of a possible homicide suspect closed part of I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation announced southbound I-25 was closed due to police activity between US 85 and Exit 125: Ray Nixon Rd.
KKTV
Armed man arrested after allegedly punching deputy in face following foot chase in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies arrested a man in Colorado Springs early Friday morning when he reportedly fled a traffic stop in unincorporated part of the county, crashed his vehicle in city limits, ran from the scene on foot, and punched a sergeant in the face when deputies tried to restrain him.
Firefighters respond to basement fire near Dublin Blvd
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are responding to a fire in the area of Dublin Boulevard and North Union Boulevard Friday morning on Dec. 30. Around 10:45 a.m., CSFD tweeted crews were on scene of a fire in the 6900 block of Sproul Lane. Crews reported the fire was in the […]
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
KKTV
Stolen car reportedly spotted by owner at a Colorado Springs King Soopers, police make arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in custody after police say someone called them when they spotted their stolen car in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs grocery store. Viewers reached out to KKTV 11 News when they noticed police activity at the King Soopers near Austin...
Major Crimes Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting in Aurora
The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.
Remembering Pueblo band teacher, Tyler West
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Friday evening, Dec. 30, a memorial ceremony was held at the Seton building gymnasium for Tyler West – a teacher at Pueblo South High School who was killed on Dec. 22. During the ceremony, family members and faculty shared the great impact Tyler had on them. One of the first speakers […]
Preached at, spat on, threatened, Colorado Springs' transgender community grapples with the Club Q attack
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the Club Q shooting suspect, deployed homophobic rhetoric. So do Christian-right ministries and politicians in Aldrich's hometown.
Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo District 60 community is mourning the loss of one of their own in, what police said, was a suspected murder/suicide. Thursday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the victim and suspect. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the victim was 26-year-old Tyler West. D60 confirmed with KRDO The post Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 2