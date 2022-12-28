ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

KXRM

Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

Car hits the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday in the Broadmoor neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday. The call came in at about 12:45 p.m. at an address in the 800 block of Skyway Boulevard. When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene at about 1:30 p.m., a silver SUV was in the front yard of a home and it appeared there was some damage to the front of the house.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pedestrian standing on Nevada Avenue hit, cited in crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was cited for causing a crash on South Nevada Avenue on Thursday evening, Dec. 29, after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said he was standing in the southbound lanes against a green traffic light. CSPD said officers responded just after 6:00 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 115 (South […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to basement fire in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on scene at a working fire Friday morning at a home on the north side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to a working fire on Sproul Lane, off of Dublin Boulevard near the North Union Boulevard intersection.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man arrested after reportedly shooting wife in leg near Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County deputies arrested a man Friday night after he reportedly shot his wife in the leg after she honked at him. Deputies said that they responded to a report of a shooting on Vision Lane, just east of Pueblo city limits, just before 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Firefighters respond to basement fire near Dublin Blvd

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are responding to a fire in the area of Dublin Boulevard and North Union Boulevard Friday morning on Dec. 30. Around 10:45 a.m., CSFD tweeted crews were on scene of a fire in the 6900 block of Sproul Lane. Crews reported the fire was in the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94.3 Lite FM

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Remembering Pueblo band teacher, Tyler West

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Friday evening, Dec. 30, a memorial ceremony was held at the Seton building gymnasium for Tyler West – a teacher at Pueblo South High School who was killed on Dec. 22. During the ceremony, family members and faculty shared the great impact Tyler had on them. One of the first speakers […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo District 60 community is mourning the loss of one of their own in, what police said, was a suspected murder/suicide. Thursday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the victim and suspect. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the victim was 26-year-old Tyler West. D60 confirmed with KRDO The post Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO

