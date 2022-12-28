Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
Washington Examiner
The WBC's transgender boxing division is another money grab
The World Boxing Council is creating a transgender boxing division. The decision is little more than an attempt to drum up publicity and squeeze more money from even more fighters. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman correctly decided that “in boxing, a man fighting a woman must never be accepted regardless of...
Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Signs with RIZIN, Says He Will Compete in 2023
Manny Pacquiao announced during the RIZIN FF 40 broadcast at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday that he had signed with the promotion and expects to compete in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an appearance at the event. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced, and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
Dana White explains why the UFC is not interested in cross-promotion events: “They’re going to be here anyway”
UFC president Dana White has explained why the promotion isn’t interested in co-promoting with other companies. For many years now, Dana White’s primary focus has been growing the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In turn, then, he’s also been growing mixed martial arts as a whole. Plenty of other...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Not Talking About Tyson Fury’s U.S. Ban Due To Alleged Mob Ties
Tyson Fury is one of the biggest names in the world of boxing. He made his in-ring debut at WWE Crown Jewel in 2019 and defeated Braun Strowman via count out. Tyson Fury’s ban from the US due to alleged mob ties sparked a brand-new conversation about the world champion boxer.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Delay Continues: AEW Wrestler Receives Bad Medical News
That’s never good to see. With so many wrestlers on the AEW roster, it can be difficult to keep track of what everyone is doing. There have been several names who have not been around for quite a while, which can raise the question of whether they will ever be back. One such star who has been gone for a very long time may not be around anytime soon due to an injury.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather gets Manny Pacquiao record prediction wrong
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather got his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao’s career wrong to his record enhancement. Mayweather had predicted that Pacquiao would overtake him in the stakes of beating the most world champions in a career. Mayweather toppled 23 world champions in his exceptional tenure from 1996 to 2015....
Boxing Scene
Tony Harrison Willing To Fill In For Injured Jermell Charlo Against Tim Tszyu
Tony Harrison seized a red marker, grabbed the first calendar he could find, and immediately began circling one date in particular, the 28th of January. On the night, the former WBC junior middleweight belt holder planned on nestling into a comfortable lush seat and take in the sights as Jermell Charlo was set to defend his undisputed throne against Tim Tszyu.
BoxingNews24.com
WBO gives Jermell Charlo to Jan.2 to submit medical details for injury
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo has until January 2nd to provide information to the WBO from his medical doctor and orthopedic specialist about his broken left hand that he suffered recently. It’s understandable why the WBO wants Jermell to have his orthopedic specialist give an opinion...
UFC legend Donald Cerrone is open to boxing Jake Paul: “You’re making money and if you want to throw some money my way, I’m with you”
UFC legend Donald Cerrone has revealed that he’d be interested in having a boxing match with Jake Paul. While he may have been retired since the summer, Donald Cerrone is still one of the most beloved figures in mixed martial arts. The veteran, at his heart, is still a true fighter.
CBS Sports
Best of Boxing in 2022: Caleb Plant earns Knockout of the Year for vicious finish of Anthony Dirrell
Nothing excites a boxing fan like a good knockout. This year delivered the KO goods in style, with some truly impressive knockouts nearly every weekend. CBS Sports' combat experts sat down to look through some of the year's biggest knockouts to determine the winner of our annual Knockout of the Year. We settled on a brutal knockout that ended weeks of trash talk, a dramatic come-from-behind KO and the return of boxing's biggest one-punch powerhouse.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Once Got In A Real-Life Fight That Changed Major WWE Plans
Shawn Michaels was a major professional wrestler in the 1990s. During that decade, Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championship three times apiece. However, The Heartbreak Kid became well-known for his backstage shenanigans as much as his on-screen persona. His antics outside the squared circle are also well-known at this point.
UFC legend Donald Cerrone opens up on his new bulked up physique: “It’s not steroids from your uncle Bob slingin em behind the corner gas station”
UFC legend Donald Cerrone has opened up on his new physique after being asked by fans whether he was taking steroids. Back in July, Donald Cerrone announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after a submission loss to Jim Miller. Over the course of his career, predominantly under the WEC/UFC banner, the man known as ‘Cowboy’ became a legend.
worldboxingnews.net
Transgender Boxing: Confusion clouds as category is explained
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed transgender boxing will be launched in 2023 to mass confusion among fans and boxers. One fighter, in particular, Claressa Shields, aired her worries over the possibility she might have to come up against an opponent born a man. Transgender Boxing explained. World Boxing...
Boxing Scene
Bivol Says He Doesn’t ‘Care’ About Canelo’s Plans, Vows to Be ‘Patient’ for Undisputed Shot
Dmitry Bivol remains confident that he’ll have his shot at all the belts in the light heavyweight division, and he’s willing to wait as long as necessary. The WBA 175-pound titlist from Russia is hoping to unify all four belts in the division next year, possibly against countryman Artur Beterbiev, who currently holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF titles. Beterbiev has a scheduled mandatory defense against Anthony Yarde on Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene
Warren Defends Middle East as Site For Usyk-Fury: ‘You Go Where You Can Earn the Most Money’
The undisputed heavyweight championship between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk apparently is too big (read: too profitable) for it to take place anywhere other than the Middle East, according to one of its organizers. Frank Warren, the British promoter of WBC titlist Fury, recently revealed that negotiations with Usyk were...
Watch: Paige VanZant Breaks Foot Performing Instagram Stunt
Fans waiting for Paige VanZant to return to the squared circle will have to wait a bit longer after the social media sensation suffered an injury performing an Instagram stunt. VanZant has been absent from the world of combat sports since dropping her second-straight bout under the BKFC banner to...
MMAmania.com
UFC President Dana White joins Ari Emanuel on Variety500 list for 2022
Variety recently published its Variety500 list for 2022, naming the 500 most influential business leaders in the global media industry across the last 12 months. Among the names were UFC President Dana White and his boss, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. Here’s a snippet of the praise for White, no stranger...
Elon Musk Becomes First Person In History To Lose $200 Billion: Report
He's still worth a not-too-shabby $137 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia Says Anthony Joshua Needs A 'Stricter Camp'
It appears that Anthony Joshua is on the hunt once again for a new trainer. After losing to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021, Joshua split from longtime coach Rob McCracken and had training sessions with the likes of Eddy Reynoso, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Ronnie Shields, and Virgil Hunter, among others, before settling with Robert Garcia.
