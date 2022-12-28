Re-Drafting The 2009 NBA Draft: Los Angeles Clippers Would Choose Stephen Curry With The No. 1 Pick

In the re-drafted version of the 2009 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Clippers would select Stephen Curry with the No. 1 overall pick.

The NBA Draft is a yearly procedure where teams hope to find their next franchise superstar. Sometimes, these players come from the top of the draft and are lottery picks, while other times, there is a diamond in the rough down the big board set by draft experts. The NBA Draft is simply a roll of the dice where teams have a choice to trade their high draft pick for an already established star or take a gamble on the youth coming through from college and overseas that offseason.

The 2009 NBA Draft was no different. There were players atop the draft who became superstars, while others were duds and already out of the NBA. Then there were superstars like Stephen Curry, who was selected outside the Top 10. Today, we will assign all 30 NBA teams with a new pick at their respective spots in the draft and see if it would have been a better outcome than the selection they originally made, as we have done with the 2018 NBA Draft Class in the past. Re-drafting an entire draft class can be tricky so pay attention as we make our way through the first round of the 2009 draft class.

This is the re-drafting of the 2009 NBA Draft class.

1. Los Angeles Clippers

Original Pick: Blake Griffin

Re-Draft Pick: Stephen Curry

When the Clippers selected Blake Griffin with the first overall pick, he immediately became the face of a struggling franchise. In our re-draft, Stephen Curry becomes the face of the Los Angeles Clippers, but can he develop into the same all-time great he is today? My guess is yes, considering Doc Rivers is a decent coach and would have been able to recognize Curry’s talent and unleash them just as Mark Jackson and Steve Kerr did. The Clippers could possibly have had their first NBA championship by now if they had made Curry their selection.

2. Memphis Grizzlies

Original Pick: Hasheem Thabeet

Re-Draft Pick: James Harden

In 2008-09, the Memphis Grizzlies were led by O.J. Mayo, Rudy Gay, Mike Conley, and Marc Gasol. They won just 24 games and were placed 2nd in the 2009 NBA Draft. Their selection, Hasheem Thabeet, would last just 115 games with Memphis before being shipped out in Year 2. Even if the Grizzlies had selected Harden as their shooting guard and in a Sixth Man role, he would have developed into a superstar all the same, just as he did in Oklahoma City as Sixth Man of the Year and then an MVP in Houston. The Grizzlies would have made much more noise during the 2010s had they had an offensive juggernaut like Harden leading the way.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

Original Pick: James Harden

Re-Draft Pick: DeMar DeRozan

The Thunder did well in the original draft of 2009, selecting James Harden with the 3rd pick. In the re-draft, Harden is off the board, so they snatch the next best player on the board, DeMar DeRozan. NBA fans should be excited at the offensive firepower a trio of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and DeMar DeRozan could have brought to Oklahoma City. Granted, Harden was that type of player as well and ended up being their Sixth Man. It is safe to say that DeRozan would have filled a similar role to Harden and the Thunder still compete in the 2012 NBA Finals.

4. Sacramento Kings

Original Pick: Tyreke Evans

Re-Draft Pick: Blake Griffin

The original No. 1 overall pick, Blake Griffin, goes No. 4 overall to the Kings in our re-draft. Griffin missed his entire rookie season with the Clippers originally, which would have put a damper on him falling to Sacramento but would have worked out eventually. The selection would have seen a powerful 1-2 punch come together in Kevin Martin and Griffin but maybe not enough to break their playoff curse just yet. Griffin went on to become an All-NBA player and perennial All-Star with his poster dunks and incredible athleticism, but he may not have been enough to make the Kings as competitive as the Clippers became.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves

Original Pick: Ricky Rubio

Re-Draft Pick: Jrue Holiday

In the 2009 draft, it was clear the Timberwolves were banking on landing their franchise starting point guard. They missed not once but twice on Stephen Curry, who fell 7th to the Warriors. In the re-draft, they get a decent consolation instead of Jrue Holiday. We have seen Holiday over the years transform into a starting point guard for a championship team as well as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. It is uncertain if Holiday would have had to move on like he did in real time in order to become the player he is today, but it certainly would have worked out better than Rubio did.

6. Minnesota Timberwolves

Original Pick: Jonny Flynn

Re-Draft Pick: Danny Green

With their second selection in a row in 2009, the Timberwolves selected Jonny Flynn, who lasted just 3 seasons in the NBA before taking his abilities overseas to Australia and China. With the selection of Danny Green instead, Minnesota would have armed themselves with another shooter off the bench to aid Mike Miller when he needed a rest. This could have worked wonders for Green, who would have had to earn his spot. Green went on to shoot 39.9% from three for his career, win 3 NBA titles, and get selected to an All-Defensive Team in 2017. Much more productive than what they got out of Flynn for 2 full seasons.

7. Golden State Warriors

Original Pick: Stephen Curry

Re-Draft Pick: Jeff Teague

The Golden State Warriors suffer one of the worst consequences of a re-draft, losing Stephen Curry in favor of Jeff Teague. Of course, no one can replace the greatest shooter that has ever walked the planet, but Teague had a decent run himself from 2013 through 2018. He was named an All-Star in 2015 and, over that 6-year span, averaged 15.4 PPG, 7.0 APG, and 1.4 SPG, shooting 36.1% from three. Sure, those are far from Curry numbers and championship material, but my guess is Mark Jackson, and Steve Kerr could have developed Teague into an even better player than he was.

8. New York Knicks

Original Pick: Jordan Hill

Re-Draft Pick: Patrick Beverley

Does it get more New York attitude than Patrick Beverley? No one can tell me that, for better or worse, Patrick Beverley wouldn’t have become a fan-favorite in The Big Apple. Beverley is still a serviceable point guard in the NBA in 2022-23, and the Knicks in 2009 needed defensive ammunition in the worst way. Beverley could have easily been a great backup to Nate Robinson and Chris Duhon off the bench, as the Knicks ranked 23rd out of 30 teams on the defensive side of the ball at this time. He isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but Patrick Beverley could have helped the Knicks in a big way in 2009.

9. Toronto Raptors

Original Pick: DeMar DeRozan

Re-Draft Pick: Patty Mills

The Toronto Raptors are another team who fall victim to the re-draft by losing DeMar DeRozan in favor of Patty Mills. DeRozan grew up before our eyes in Toronto and helped them become one of the biggest threats in the East during the 2010s. Mills has been a nice 3-point shooter and a decent overall player but nowhere near the impact or skillset of Derozan. If the Raptors had to take Mills, they would have had to build their team up in other ways, with the career 39.0% 3-point shooter in a supporting role rather than the main attraction.

10. Milwaukee Bucks

Original Pick: Brandon Jennings

Re-Draft Pick: Brandon Jennings

Believe it or not, Brandon Jennings would have still gone to the Milwaukee Bucks in any sort of re-draft from the 2009 draft. Jennings wasn’t all that bad in Milwaukee, with 4 and a half seasons averaging 16.5 PPG and 5.6 APG. He would have had the same control of the offense in Milwaukee that he did right away in 2009. This move ended up being the foundation for the selection of Giannis Antetokounmpo a few years later, so chances are they make the move again for that sake alone.

11. New Jersey Nets

Original Pick: Terrence Williams

Re-Draft Pick: Ty Lawson

The Nets missed on their draft pick in 2009 in Terrence Williams, who lasted just 99 games in New Jersey and never averaged over 8.5 PPG. In the re-draft, the nets opt to go with electric point guard Ty Lawson. In 6 seasons with the Nuggets, Lawson had a decent stretch that saw him average 16.4 PPG, 8.0 APG, and 1.4 SPG from 2012 through 2015. Lawson was out of the NBA by the end of the 2017 season, but he is a big improvement from Williams, who lasted only through 2013.

12. Charlotte Bobcats

Original Pick: Gerald Henderson

Re-Draft Pick: Ricky Rubio

The Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets selected Gerald Henderson in 2009 with the 12th overall pick after a stellar season at Duke. Henderson did not last as long as Charlotte had hoped but did produce 3 seasons of 14.0 PPG or more. As for Rubio, he took 2 seasons off to remain in Spain before making his NBA debut in 2011-12. Rubio is a consistent 10.0 PPG scorer or better, as well as a crafty passer who has averaged 8.0 APG or more in a season 6 times in 11 years. Rubio could have been a great fit alongside Gerald Wallace and Stephen Jackson, setting them up for bigger seasons than they already experienced.

13. Indiana Pacers

Original Pick: Tyler Hansbrough

Re-Draft Pick: James Johnson

When the Indiana Pacers selected Tyler Hansbrough 13th overall in 2009, they were looking for their next two-way defensive presence for their roster. Hansbrough was far from that, as in 4 years with the Pacers, he averaged 8.9 PPG and 4.7 RPG, mostly off the bench. James Johnson, on the other hand, has made a 15-year career as a two-way big for 10 different teams in his career. Although he isn’t a big-time scorer or rebounder, Johnson is coveted for his rim protection and the defensive pressure he applies on opposing big. The Pacers would have taken that over what they got in 2009.

14. Phoenix Suns

Original Pick: Earl Clark

Re-Draft Pick: Taj Gibson

The Phoenix Suns get an upgrade in the middle of the round of our re-draft, with Taj Gibson making his way to the desert. Gibson would have been a significant upgrade over the Suns’ original pick, Earl Clark, who averaged over 4.0 PPG with Phoenix in 93 games off the bench. Gibson ended up being developed into a solid starting center with Chicago and Minnesota and averages 8.9 PPG and 6.0 RPG for his career. Gibson peaked in 2014 with the Bulls when he averaged 13.0 PPG and 6.8 RPG for the Bulls. Phoenix certainly needs an interior presence like him to solidify their lineup in 2009.

15. Detroit Pistons

Original Pick: Austin Daye

Re-Draft Pick: Tyreke Evans

Coming out of Memphis in 2009, Tyreke Evans was supposed to be one of the premier guards in the entire NBA Draft. He would go on to win Rookie of the Year in 2010, averaging 20.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 5.8 APG. For the first 7 years of his career, Evans averaged 16.7 PPG, 5.3 APG, and 1.3 SPG for the Kings and Pelicans and averaged a career-high 19.4 PPG for the Grizzlies in 2018. Injuries caught up with him after the 2019 season, and he retired after a decade of solid NBA play.

16. Chicago Bulls

Original Pick: James Johnson

Re-Draft Pick: Darren Collison

Having already lost out on James Johnson, the Chicago Bulls decided on a guard to back up Derrick Rose in the 2009 NBA Draft. Darren Collison was as consistent as they come during his short 10-year career with the Pacers, Hornets, Mavericks, Lakers, and Kings. Collison was a 10.0 PPG scorer or better every season of his career and dished out 5.0 APG as well. He was a pest on defense, averaging 1.0 SPG for 10 years, and was smart with the basketball, with under 2.0 turnovers per game for his career. Collison would have soaked in Derrick Rose’s knowledge like a sponge and perhaps developed into an even better point guard than he already was.

17. Philadelphia 76ers

Original Pick: Jrue Holiday

Re-Draft Pick: Tyler Hansbrough

The Philadelphia 76ers lose an All-Star in this re-draft as Jrue Holiday is already off the board. Instead, they are stuck with Tyler Hansbrough out of North Carolina. Hansbrough would have fought for playing time with Elton Brand and Thaddeus Young occupying the frontcourt for the Sixers but would have found time off the bench. Hansbrough could have learned a lot from Brand and Young and possibly stuck around longer in the NBA than the 7 seasons he did.

18. Minnesota Timberwolves

Original Pick: Ty Lawson

Re-Draft Pick: Omri Casspi

In the 2009 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded their 3rd pick of the round to the Denver Nuggets, Ty Lawson, in exchange for their 28th overall pick. In their re-draft, the Nuggets would get Omri Casspi in a trade with the Timberwolves. In Casspi, the Nuggets get an efficient 3-point shooter who knocked down shots from beyond the arc at 36.9% for his career. Casspi could have served as a nice spark off the bench for Denver on a team with shooters like Carmelo Anthony in the starting lineup and J.R. Smith off the bench.

19. Atlanta Hawks

Original Pick: Jeff Teague

Re-Draft Pick: DeMarre Carroll

The Atlanta Hawks lose out on their original pick as well as Jeff Teague flew off the board early on in this re-draft. Instead, they get a player whom they had for the 2014 and 2015 seasons anyhow in DeMarre Carroll. He started 69 games for a Hawks team who won 60 games in 2015 and averaged 12.6 PPG and 5.3 RPG on the season. With barely any minutes in his earlier years, Carroll could have been utilized straight away alongside Al Horford and Josh Smith in Atlanta and seen more time on the floor.

20. Utah Jazz

Original Pick: Eric Maynor

Re-Draft Pick: Wayne Ellington

In 2009, the Utah Jazz took a flyer in the NBA Draft by selecting Eric Maynor 20th overall out of VCU. Maynor would appear in just 26 games for the Jazz before being dealt to the Thunder In December of his rookie year. In this re-draft, the Jazz receive Wayne Ellington instead, who played right through the 2022 season. Ellington is a high-volume, high-efficiency shooter who knocked down his 3-pointers at a 38.2% rate for his career. The Jazz get an upgrade in the draft by Ellington falling into their laps, forming one of the better shooting duos in the NBA alongside Kyle Korver.

21. New Orleans Hornets

Original Pick: Darren Collison

Re-Draft Pick: Jodie Meeks

Unfortunately for the New Orleans Hornets, they will be yet another team who suffers a downgrade from their original draft pick. Instead of Darren Collison, the Hornets will select Jodie Meeks, a shooting guard who could drain the 3-ball at a high clip. Meeks played 10 seasons in the NBA and shot 37.3% from beyond the arc for his career. In 2014, Meeks got his best opportunity with the Lakers when he started 70 games and averaged 15.7 PPG on 40.1% shooting from three. Meeks would have been a nice addition to New Orleans, but they are definitely satisfied with their original pick as well.

22. Portland Trail Blazers

Original Pick: Victor Claver

Re-Draft Pick: Gerald Henderson

The Portland Trail Blazers get a significant upgrade in this re-draft as they replace 3-year NBA veteran Victor Claver with Gerald Henderson. Hailing from Spain, Claver spent 3 seasons with Portland and averaged 3.2 PPG for his career. In Henderson, the Trail Blazers are getting an 8-year veteran who could give them solid production in any role. Henderson enjoyed a peak that saw him average 14.8 PPG from 2012 through 2014 and shot the ball at 44.5%. Henderson gives Portland a significantly better weapon than Claver, making them a late-round team that makes an upgrade which has been a rarity thus far.

23. Sacramento Kings

Original Pick: Omri Casspi

Re-Draft Pick: Toney Douglas

The Kings cannot catch a break in the late round as they have to replace one of their 3-point shooters in, Omri Casspi, with Toney Douglas out of Florida State. Douglas was a serviceable point guard in his first 3 seasons with the Knicks and averaged 10.6 PPG and 1.1 SPG in his second season with them in 2011. He would bounce around to 6 teams over the next 6 seasons, failing to find a home that would keep him longer than one season. Who knows? Maybe Douglas develops better in Sacramento than in New York.

24. Dallas Mavericks

Original Pick: Byron Mullens

Re-Draft Pick: Jonny Flynn

Once a lottery pick, Jonny Flynn drops all the way to the 24th pick in the 2009 NBA re-draft and heads to the Dallas Mavericks instead of Minnesota. Originally, Dallas drafted Byron Mullens out of Ohio State, who they traded to the Thunder immediately in exchange for Rodrique Beaubois, who lasted just 4 NBA seasons. Flynn is known as a bust because of his selection just before Stephen Curry, but he also enjoyed 3 decent seasons before falling apart under pressure. It isn’t an ideal situation for the Mavericks, but the late rounds are slim pickings for any team unfortunate enough to be here.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder

Original Pick: Rodrique Beaubois

Re-Draft Pick: Jordan Hill

The Thunder did select Rodrique Beaubois at the end of the 2009 first round but immediately sent him to Dallas for Byron Mullens. In the re-draft, they tend to luck out as they select former lottery pick Jordan Hill instead. Hill finds himself filling a big need for the Thunder as a 6’10’’ big who was used off the bench for most of his career. Hill gives the Thunder a bigger body than any of their starters and will be able to fill the gaps when they need to switch to a bigger lineup. Hill will not light up the scoreboard, but he will fight for rebounds and play decent interior defense.

26. Chicago Bulls

Original Pick: Taj Gibson

Re-Draft Pick: DeJuan Blair

The 2009 Chicago Bulls found a gem in the late first round of the 2009 draft when they chose Taj Gibson with the 26th pick. With him already off the board in a re-draft, the Bulls are left with DeJuan Blair, a 7-year veteran of the NBA. Blair was actually decent in his first 4 seasons with the Spurs and averaged 7.8 PPG and 5.8 RPG over that span. The Bulls get a lesser version of Elton Brand once again in the NBA Draft that could have been a nice piece off the bench for them, for a few years at least.

27. Memphis Grizzlies

Original Pick: DeMarre Carroll

Re-Draft Pick: Jonas Jerebko

In 2009, the Memphis Grizzlies decided on a big man in DeMarre Carroll as their late-round draft choice. However, he never saw the court for Memphis, and in the re-draft, they decide on a shooter named Jonas Jerebko. For 9 seasons, Jerebko enjoyed an up-and-down career that saw him tear his Achilles after making the All-Rookie Team. Jerebko still went on to help a few teams out in his career as he averaged 6.2 PPG and 4.0 RPG for his career while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves

Original Pick: Wayne Ellington

Re-Draft Pick: Chase Budinger

In the original 2009 NBA Draft, the Timberwolves took Wayne Ellington with their 4th and final pick of the first round as someone they could use as a shooter off the bench and insert in the starting lineup using discretion. With Ellington already off the board, Minnesota selects Chase Budinger instead. Budinger was an 8-year vet who enjoyed his best years with the Rockets and Timberwolves from 2010 through 2016. Over that time, he averaged 8.6 PPG on 35.8% shooting from deep and 42.9% overall.

29. Los Angeles Lakers

Original Pick: Toney Douglas

Re-Draft Pick: Rodrique Beaubois

The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off an NBA championship when the 2009 draft came around and were looking at pieces to plug into their rotation off the bench. Roqrique Beaubois falls to the Lakers in this re-draft, even if his career lasted just 4 seasons. In those 4 years, Beaubois was decent for the Mavericks averaging over 8.0 PPG twice, shooting 43.9% from the field. Beaubois was never given a fair chance to showcase his skills in a consistent role, but chances are he would have been the right choice for the Lakers at the time.

30. Cleveland Cavaliers

Original Pick: Christian Eyenga

Re-Draft Pick: Earl Clark

The lack of depth at the bottom of the 2009 draft is staggering. With that being said, one of the bigger busts of the draft gets selected 30th overall by the Cavaliers in Earl Clark. He was supposed to be one of the more talented players in the draft class, being selected 14th overall by the Suns originally. Clarke found himself struggling with injuries for most of his career, leading to it being cut short at just 7 seasons. Clark had his best season with the Lakers in 2013 when he averaged 7.3 PPG and 5.5 RPG. Could LeBron James have turned his career around?

