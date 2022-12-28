ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Taiwan Extends Conscription to 1 Year To Counter China Threat

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan announced an extension to her country's compulsory military service from four months to one year in a move to counter the growing security challenges posed by neighboring China.

The new draft will begin on January 1, 2024, and affect military-age males born after 2005, Tsai said in Taipei on Tuesday. The announcement was an effective reversal of her predecessor's policy of winding down conscription in favor of an all-volunteer force after only 10 years.

"The quantity and quality of the current four-month training regimen can no longer meet the rapidly changing situation and present combat readiness requirements," Tsai said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oM2Pz_0jwYxmk100

Taiwan's leader and members of her cabinet laid out a new training regimen that will last 44 weeks, beginning with eight weeks of boot camp. Recruits will undergo some specialized weapons training typically reserved for professional soldiers, including the operation of drones and man-portable missile systems, the government said.

Those enlisted under the existing four-month draft will also be put through a revised training regimen when the new system begins, she said.

The plan, which will more than triple the pay of conscripts, promises to bolster a coming revamp to the island's armed forces, which still is to be led by Taiwan's current volunteer force of 180,000 troops, with a budget for up to 210,000 personnel.

The professional soldiers will remain Taiwan's front-line force, while conscripts and reservists will supplement the army and be tasked with territorial defense and the protection of key infrastructure, said Tsai. In addition, a long-mooted civil defense system will assist in wartime and aid disaster relief in peacetime.

"I must admit that this was an incredibly difficult decision," she said, calling national security and Taiwan's survival her "unavoidable responsibility."

"No one wants war, neither Taiwan's government, its people, nor the international community," Tsai said. "But, my fellow countrymen, peace will not fall from the sky."

Tsai prefaced the announcement by citing Ukraine's resistance against Russia's ongoing invasion, as well as the uptick in China's "intimidation and coercion" against Taiwan since August, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 's visit to Taipei was met with unprecedented war games by Beijing.

Both incidents gave new impetus to discussions about military reform, which Tsai said was reviewed every two weeks for the last two years. The shift in defense posture , she said, followed similar moves by the United States, the European Union , Japan, Australia and the Philippines "in the face of expanding authoritarianism."

At her first press conference in two years because of COVID-19, Tsai appeared confident that the policy change would hold across partisan lines if there were to be change in government following the 2024 presidential election.

She denied suggestions that the U.S.—Taiwan's strongest international backer and main arms supplier—had pressured her into the change. The White House, meanwhile, welcomed her announcement, saying it "underscores Taiwan's commitment to self-defense and strengthens deterrence," the Associated Press reported.

Wang Wenbin, China 's foreign ministry spokesperson, urged the Taiwanese public to reject Tsai's move. "We believe the vast majority of our Taiwan compatriots are highly principled and will not be used as cannon fodder by Taiwan independence separatist forces," he told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Beijing has claimed the democratically governed island for decades, but Taipei rejects China's sovereignty claims. The ever-increasing power imbalance across the Taiwan Strait, and Taiwan's objection to a political union with China, has become a potential flashpoint in U.S.-China relations.

The resumption of one-year military service is but one component of what Taipei promises to be a major defense overhaul, which has included a slow and heavily scrutinized transition to asymmetric warfare—fielding cheaper, mobile but lethal weapons systems to counter China's numerical advantage, as Kyiv has done against Moscow.

Other changes include a reform of the island's reserve forces, as well as a 12.9 percent budget hike for 2023, the first double-digit rise in years.

Shu Hsiao-huang, a research fellow at Taiwan's top military think tank, the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said the four-month training regimen prevents conscripts from receiving specialized training, meaning they can't take on the combat tasks of professional troops.

"If [military service] is changed to one year, it would certainly provide more effective training to create soldiers qualified to operate sophisticated weaponry, who can then be called up or mobilized as reservists according to their assigned units and specialities," Shu told Newsweek in the weeks before Tsai's announcement.

More than 70 percent of Taiwan's public said they would take up arms to resist an armed occupation of Taiwan by China, according to a survey conducted one year ago this week. After Russia invaded Ukraine, however, there's also been consistent support for extending Taiwan's conscription period.

In a recent poll, 73.2 percent of respondents backed a lengthening of military service to one year, the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation said in a report last week. However, among the age group closest to military age—those between 20 to 24—only about one-third supported the plan.

The changes will reportedly include collaboration with Taiwan's education ministry to allow undergraduate students to fulfill the draft and complete their degrees within the standard four-year period, according to Taiwan's Liberty Times newspaper.

Taiwan's youth have traditionally sought to defer military service by pursuing higher education, partly because enlisting was viewed as an obstacle to their studies or careers. The implementation of a new study plan therefore could impact willingness to serve.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about cross-strait relations? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Comments / 4

AP_001278.a9e67a53262349dfa8d10b0103d8006c.1945
3d ago

Tiawan give the file cabinet visual and sound to China and than China will be really happy please Tiawan please and than you will both be happy please

Reply
2
Related
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Washington Examiner

China's military is designed to defeat America

China has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its military in pursuit of two objectives: ensuring the United States loses its position as the dominant power in Asia to Communist China and ensuring the U.S. becomes a second-tier military power compared to Beijing. At present, China is on a clear path to achieving its goal by the end of this decade — if not sooner.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats

U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Daily Beast

Backfired: Putin’s Prison Recruits Spiral Out of Russia’s Control

Russia’s most deranged gambit in its war against Ukraine is rapidly turning into a crisis as military leaders lose control over the prison inmates freed in exchange for a stint on the battlefield. About 20 armed inmates fled from the frontline in occupied Donetsk in recent days and the...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1080M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy