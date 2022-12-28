ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandma's Reaction to Granddaughter's Country Club Dinner Outfit Is Priceless

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

She totally freaked out.

Families have many holiday traditions. Some people love to celebrate the holidays at a specific family member’s home. Others travel to beautiful destinations during the festive season. But regardless of where you celebrate the holidays, your elders will never allow things to remain dull.

TikTok content creator @excusemygrandma shared her grandma’s reaction to the outfit she is wearing to Christmas Dinner at the Country Club. She totally freaked out.

This video filled our hearts with laughter and love. Her grandma’s reaction to the dress skirt and top was hilarious. She politely told her the outfit was inappropriate and trashed without using those words. Instead, she opted for words like “on a boat at night” and “St. Bart’s.” Then for the second outfit, she seemed even more flabbergasted by her granddaughter’s ensemble selection. By the third and final outfit, grandma was just ready to eat. Thank goodness she went with option three. Her grandmother knew what she was saying was the truth.

Let’s find out how the TikTok community reacted to it. User @Nicole Sterling joked, “On a boat at night in St. Bart's! LOL.” @Alyssa exclaimed, “I love how she’s so polite even though she hates them! LOL!” @jazzyj82 said, “She is such a classy lady. I love your grandma.” @liyah replied, “You almost gave granny a heart attack.” @Jeremy Castro admitted, “She said that first, one belongs in the streets. LOL.”

Well, the TikTokers loved grandma’s reaction to those outfits. We couldn’t be happier. If you enjoyed watching this video and want more content, visit @excusemygrandma’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll find.

