Read full article on original website
Related
Ruud begins 2023 on a winning note at United Cup
Casper Ruud beat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-2 in the first men's singles match of the New Year to boost Norway at the United Cup mixed teams championship in Brisbane
WDIO-TV
Brazil mourns Pelé, who made every part of the country proud
Bocaina de Minas, BRAZIL (AP) — Down a dirt road in the mountains of Minas Gerais, Pelé’s home state, Jorge Tavares received the news of the star’s death from a 4 a.m. newscast. As a boy, Tavares and his cousins listened to Pelé’s World Cup games...
Comments / 0