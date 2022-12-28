Geneva “Judy” Everett Vails, 95, passed away on December 27, 2022. Judy was born Nov. 30, 1927, in Durant, Oklahoma to John Houston Everett and Haskell (Huggins) Everett. She attended school at Lone Oak School. Except for very short times living in California and Louisiana, she lived on the same piece of property for 83 years that her parents purchased north of Durant when she was 11 years old.

DURANT, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO