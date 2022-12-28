Read full article on original website
Tony Scoggins
Tony Jack Scoggins, 63, of Durant, Okla., passed away peacefully on December 25, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1959 in Mangum, Okla., to Billy Don Scoggins and Jane C. Henderson-Hobbs. Tony was of Choctaw heritage and a true-blooded American. He was a hard worker and a man of...
Geneva Vails
Geneva “Judy” Everett Vails, 95, passed away on December 27, 2022. Judy was born Nov. 30, 1927, in Durant, Oklahoma to John Houston Everett and Haskell (Huggins) Everett. She attended school at Lone Oak School. Except for very short times living in California and Louisiana, she lived on the same piece of property for 83 years that her parents purchased north of Durant when she was 11 years old.
Kenneth “Fuzz” Whorton
Kenneth “Fuzz” Whorton, of Caddo, Okla., passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the age of 65, at his home in Caddo. He was born May 13, 1957 to R.H. and Joann (Spence) Whorton, in Pittsburg, Texas. He was a 1975 graduate of Caddo High School. Kenneth,...
Betty Martin
Betty Frances Martin, of Calera, Okla., passed from this life on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born on Tuesday, January 23, 1940 in Amarillo, Texas, to Larry Elwood and Mary Elizabeth (Croson) Sparks. She married her best friend Dewey Wayne Martin in 1968. They...
James “J.R.” Jones
James Ray Jones, 88 of Durant, Okla., passed away on December 27, 2022, in Denton, Texas. James, known as J.R., was born on October 13, 1934, in Utica, Okla., to James Thomas and Maddie Irene (Loftis) Jones. J.R. graduated from Blue High School and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He married...
University Boulevard Update
Following negotiation with Schiralli Construction Corporation regarding reengagement on the University Boulevard Project, the City of Durant will hold a Special Meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The construction company has tentatively agreed to most of the terms approved by the Durant City Council on November 28,...
