Pennsylvania State

Navy Times

The heroic military veterans we lost in 2022

They have been called America’s “Greatest Generation,” applauded for their contributions during World War II and beyond. In 2022, the United States bid farewell to the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen and one of the last surviving Code Talkers. They are just a few of the many men and women who valiantly served the U.S. and died this year.
ARIZONA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner

The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

US Air Force at 75: These Are the Aircraft It's Flown

The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
ABC News

Former soldier tasked with getting Navy builder in shipshape

BATH, Maine -- Making the switch from building corporate jets to building Navy warships has been reinvigorating for a soldier-turned-business executive who’s leading Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works. Charles “Chuck” Krugh said he wasted no time in getting his hands dirty, meeting daily with workers on the ships' “deck...
MAINE STATE
MilitaryTimes

Death of Nigeria-based Marine embassy guard under investigation

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the recent death of a Marine who had been working as embassy security in the Nigerian capital. Cpl. Elwin Ramirez was stationed at the U.S. embassy in Abuja, according to a Facebook post Monday by the Marine Security Guard page. “We extend our...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

New in 2023: Navy to launch Senior Enlisted Marketplace

The Navy will roll out the Senior Enlisted Marketplace in 2023 — the service’s latest initiative supporting billet-based advancement to address gaps at sea. The new marketplace will launch in March, coinciding with the fiscal 2024 senior enlisted advancement cycle for promotion to E-9. The goal is for the marketplace to eventually include E-7 and E-8 advancements and detailing.
MilitaryTimes

New in 2023: Marine amphibious combat vehicles on the East Coast

East Coast Marines will train with the amphibious combat vehicle for the first time in 2023. Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, is scheduled to get its first set of vehicles in spring 2023, Marine Corps Times previously reported. As of September, Marine Corps Times previously reported, the fleet had 126 ACVs:...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
defensenews.com

Army special operations rethinking force structure, tech

The next year could prove pivotal for the Army’s most elite forces, as ongoing experiments with force structure and how to best integrate technical expertise at the tactical level could reshape the way the service’s special operations look and fight. Army Times obtained an exclusive interview with the...
TENNESSEE STATE
newsnationnow.com

Service dog changes life of Air Force veteran with PTSD

(NewsNation) — Eric Dudash, an Air Force veteran and retired Chief Master Sergeant, dealt with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after being deployed 17 times, including during the Gulf War in Operation Desert Storm. “It’s a daily battle,” the 30-year veteran said. However, Dudash’s life was changed “forever” after...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Afghan war orphan remains with Marine accused of abduction

The Afghan woman ran down the street towards her friend’s apartment as soon as she heard the news: the White House had publicly weighed in on her family’s case. Surely her child, who she says was abducted by a U.S. Marine more than a year ago, would now be returned, she thought. She was so excited that it was only after she’d arrived that she realized she wasn’t wearing any shoes.
VIRGINIA STATE
Military.com

Military.com's Top 10 Photos of the Year

An Air Force Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during a test at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, in a show of nuclear readiness as U.S. near-peer adversaries flexed their assets this year as well. (Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas/U.S. Air Force photo) An Air Station Kodiak C-130J Super Hercules...
GEORGIA STATE

