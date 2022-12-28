Read full article on original website
Navy Times
The heroic military veterans we lost in 2022
They have been called America’s “Greatest Generation,” applauded for their contributions during World War II and beyond. In 2022, the United States bid farewell to the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen and one of the last surviving Code Talkers. They are just a few of the many men and women who valiantly served the U.S. and died this year.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plate
The world is a little crazy and off-kilter nowadays, but that theft is a whole other level of messed up!. Photo of then Sergeant First Class Petry Used with permission.Photo byUS Army - used with permission.
Army Corrects the Record About a Black Soldier Killed by a White Sergeant in 1941
A photo provided by 161st Sig. Photo. Co./U.S. Army shows selectees being called for permanent station at Ft. Benning, Ga. on July 21, 1941. (161st Sig. Photo. Co./U.S. Army via The New York Times)
The Forgotten Story of One of the First U.S. Soldiers Killed Overseas After Pearl Harbor
Private Robert Brooks, a tank driver was killed in the early afternoon on Dec. 8 by a Japanese bomb in the Philippines hours after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
6 surprising things about US military boot camps
Across the different branches of the military, recruits undergo weeks-long periods of challenging basic training to prepare them for their service.
Marine Corps should ditch 'gender-specific' terms for drill instructors: report
An academic report has recommended the Maine Corps stop using terms for drill instructor that denote their gender
MilitaryTimes
Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner
The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
Master Sgt. Joe Witfoth retires from Marine Corps
Joe Witfoth of Temperance retired from the Marine Corps Dec. 1. He had attained the rank of master sergeant. A 1990 graduate of Bedford High School, he is the son of Jerry and Debbie Witfoth. He is married to the former Janel Jennings. They have two daughters, Ciara Witfoth and Kaylee Witfoth.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
First Special Service Force: The ‘Devil’s Brigade’ That Struck Fear Into the Germans
The various Special Forces groups of the Second World War played a major role in the evolution of elite units in the decades to follow. This is particularly true of the First Special Service Force (1SSF) – also known as the “Devil’s Brigade” – who operated in the European Theater between 1942-44.
CNET
US Air Force at 75: These Are the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
ABC News
Former soldier tasked with getting Navy builder in shipshape
BATH, Maine -- Making the switch from building corporate jets to building Navy warships has been reinvigorating for a soldier-turned-business executive who’s leading Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works. Charles “Chuck” Krugh said he wasted no time in getting his hands dirty, meeting daily with workers on the ships' “deck...
MilitaryTimes
Death of Nigeria-based Marine embassy guard under investigation
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the recent death of a Marine who had been working as embassy security in the Nigerian capital. Cpl. Elwin Ramirez was stationed at the U.S. embassy in Abuja, according to a Facebook post Monday by the Marine Security Guard page. “We extend our...
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: Navy to launch Senior Enlisted Marketplace
The Navy will roll out the Senior Enlisted Marketplace in 2023 — the service’s latest initiative supporting billet-based advancement to address gaps at sea. The new marketplace will launch in March, coinciding with the fiscal 2024 senior enlisted advancement cycle for promotion to E-9. The goal is for the marketplace to eventually include E-7 and E-8 advancements and detailing.
ABC7
Authorities tracked Idaho student killings suspect cross-country to Pennsylvania, sources say
Authorities tracked the man charged in the killings of four Idaho college students all the way to Pennsylvania and surveilled him for several days before finally arresting him.
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: Marine amphibious combat vehicles on the East Coast
East Coast Marines will train with the amphibious combat vehicle for the first time in 2023. Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, is scheduled to get its first set of vehicles in spring 2023, Marine Corps Times previously reported. As of September, Marine Corps Times previously reported, the fleet had 126 ACVs:...
defensenews.com
Army special operations rethinking force structure, tech
The next year could prove pivotal for the Army’s most elite forces, as ongoing experiments with force structure and how to best integrate technical expertise at the tactical level could reshape the way the service’s special operations look and fight. Army Times obtained an exclusive interview with the...
newsnationnow.com
Service dog changes life of Air Force veteran with PTSD
(NewsNation) — Eric Dudash, an Air Force veteran and retired Chief Master Sergeant, dealt with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after being deployed 17 times, including during the Gulf War in Operation Desert Storm. “It’s a daily battle,” the 30-year veteran said. However, Dudash’s life was changed “forever” after...
Afghan war orphan remains with Marine accused of abduction
The Afghan woman ran down the street towards her friend’s apartment as soon as she heard the news: the White House had publicly weighed in on her family’s case. Surely her child, who she says was abducted by a U.S. Marine more than a year ago, would now be returned, she thought. She was so excited that it was only after she’d arrived that she realized she wasn’t wearing any shoes.
Military.com
Military.com's Top 10 Photos of the Year
An Air Force Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during a test at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, in a show of nuclear readiness as U.S. near-peer adversaries flexed their assets this year as well. (Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas/U.S. Air Force photo) An Air Station Kodiak C-130J Super Hercules...
