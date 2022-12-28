Read full article on original website
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Ozzy Osbourne reveals why he's never listened to Dio-era Black Sabbath albums: "it's like my ex-wife"
Ozzy gives the Dio-era version of Sabbath great credit, but hasn't indulged in the albums it produced
Paul Stanley Says Kiss Is ‘Far From Done’ as Final Tour Rages On
Paul Stanley predicts Kiss fans will still get to see the band in some capacity even after they complete their End of the Road farewell tour and ostensibly retire from touring. "Kiss is like an army or a sports team," Stanley tells UCR ahead of his Saturday exhibition at Short...
Stereogum
Courtney Love: “Lana And Kurt Are The Only Two True Musical Geniuses I’ve Ever Known”
Courtney Love was the latest guest on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. She discussed her forthcoming album, drill music, her dad dosing her with LSD when she was four, 12-step recovery, Lana Del Rey, Kanye West, Nirvana, and more. After an hour, Maron concluded that his guest was a “walking mythology.”
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”
Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which […] The post Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Ghost’s Tobias Forge Names His Favorite ‘New’ Album
Ghost's Impera made our list of the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022, and they were also named our Artist of the Year. But what has Tobias Forge been listening to lately? In a new interview with Revolver, the frontman picked his favorite "new" album, and revealed which artist he listened to the most on Spotify this year.
Adam Lambert Shares Cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero”
Current Queen frontman Adam Lambert is poised to drop his next solo album, a project of covers that will see the pop star re-imagine hits old and new. Titled High Drama, the album will feature renditions of Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” Ann Peebles’ “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast,” P!nk’s “My Attic,” and more. Lambert recently shared his latest offering from the forthcoming project in the form of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For a Hero.”
iheart.com
Otherworldly Hitchin’ It To Heaven From A Poetic Rock Artist Dean The Dream
On a day when all goes wrong, crank up the volume and put on Hitchin’ It To Heaven by Dean The Dream. Lustrous and intricate, familiar yet fresh, and simply beautiful, the rock artist’s new album is a monumental step within the genre, fused with intoxicating psychedelia and grunge. The entire production runs an exact thirty minutes, and feels like a genuine conversation with someone who understands, thanks to masterfully crafted lyrics and a moving voice which takes on so many highs and lows—it will both impress and captivate the listener.
James Hetfield’s Childhood: Metallica Star’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members.
Tony Iommi Says Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums Will Be Reissued in 2023
There's a lot of new rock and metal music to look forward to that'll come out in 2023, but we'll also be getting some special reissues as well, especially from Black Sabbath. Tony Iommi has confirmed that the band's albums featuring Tony Martin will be re-released sometime in the next year.
Here are all the metal bands Rob Halford loves, according to Rob Halford
Black Sabbath, Metallica, Ghost, Babymetal – Rob Halford has been repping metal for decades
musictimes.com
Top 7 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023: Cardi B, Paramore, Metallica, Rihanna, and MORE!
2022 was a big year for music. Audiences enjoyed the release of several albums that will go down in history as one of the bests. This year's album releases saw Harry Style's "Harry's House," Taylor Swift's "Midnights," SZA's "SOS," and Kenrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers." But 2023...
guitar.com
Vaccines, vaporware and vague accusations of theft: these are the biggest guitar beefs of 2022
Who doesn’t love some drama? As 2022 draws to a close, the dust is settling on some truly wild controversies – whether it’s amp-design dilemmas causing cat-fights or music legends going toe-to-toe with each other, it’s time for Guitar.com’s top 10 pieces of guitar drama from 2022. Strap in – this might get nasty.
