ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”

Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which […] The post Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Loudwire

Ghost’s Tobias Forge Names His Favorite ‘New’ Album

Ghost's Impera made our list of the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022, and they were also named our Artist of the Year. But what has Tobias Forge been listening to lately? In a new interview with Revolver, the frontman picked his favorite "new" album, and revealed which artist he listened to the most on Spotify this year.
American Songwriter

Adam Lambert Shares Cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero”

Current Queen frontman Adam Lambert is poised to drop his next solo album, a project of covers that will see the pop star re-imagine hits old and new. Titled High Drama, the album will feature renditions of Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” Ann Peebles’ “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast,” P!nk’s “My Attic,” and more. Lambert recently shared his latest offering from the forthcoming project in the form of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For a Hero.”
iheart.com

Otherworldly Hitchin’ It To Heaven From A Poetic Rock Artist Dean The Dream

On a day when all goes wrong, crank up the volume and put on Hitchin’ It To Heaven by Dean The Dream. Lustrous and intricate, familiar yet fresh, and simply beautiful, the rock artist’s new album is a monumental step within the genre, fused with intoxicating psychedelia and grunge. The entire production runs an exact thirty minutes, and feels like a genuine conversation with someone who understands, thanks to masterfully crafted lyrics and a moving voice which takes on so many highs and lows—it will both impress and captivate the listener.
Ultimate Classic Rock

James Hetfield’s Childhood: Metallica Star’s First 72 Seasons

Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy