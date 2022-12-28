ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 35

relay
3d ago

Don’t forget the Democrats want everyone to own an electric car. The only place you’ll be able to drive one is in California where it’s warm, but they don’t have the electricity or infrastructure to charge them.

Reply(10)
27
independant
3d ago

So, the base price for his 2019 Tesla Model 3 was $35,000. The base price for a 2019 Honda Civic was $19,550. Anyone with half a brain could figure the Honda makes more sense.

Reply(4)
23
Domaorn
2d ago

so wtf is the whole point of this? if we dive an EV we can avoid deadly wrecks? I'm confused? if you left out Tesla and EV it would be an everyday news story sigh

Reply
4
Related
Amarie M.

Woman harassed by neighbor demanding that she park in the garage and not on the public street, ignores neighbor's notes

The neighbor gets angry and leaves notes on the woman's windshield. **This article is based on information sourced from a social media website, cited within the story**. A conflict between a woman and her neighbor raises questions about whether or not parking on a public street should be allowed. The woman took to a Reddit post to explain the situation, in which a woman in her neighborhood has called the police on her. She says the neighbor has reported her for parking an "abandoned vehicle" because she chooses to park on the street in front of her house instead of in her garage.
The US Sun

Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving

CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
NBC Los Angeles

Dozen Dogs in Locked Crate That Fell Onto Freeway Saved by Driver and CHP

As many as a dozen dogs locked in a crate fell off and scattered on the 60 Freeway over the weekend. Thankfully, several were rescued by a good Samaritan and CHP officer. It was Saturday morning when Brenda Marquez saw them: several greyhounds on the westbound 60 Freeway near Euclid Avenue. She pulled over and tried to get them off the freeway so they wouldn’t get hit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy