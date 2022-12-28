ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Approximately 127 other programs would love to have an 11-win season that ends in the College Football Playoff, but the Ohio State Buckeyes will leave 2022 a bit dissatisfied with their year. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Reality will quickly set in for...
TCU didn't belong, they said. Ohio State didn't belong, they said. But only one of them made it through to the College Football Playoff national title game, and that was TCU, which hit Michigan in the mouth and won 51-45. Ohio State led most of the way against defending national...
The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
The TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs will meet in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, following their victories in the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl, respectively. TCU defeated the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl behind an...
One NFL game is in the books for Week 17, and it may have left a few fantasy managers in a hole. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry both missed Thursday night's game, while Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb went off (11 catches, 100 yards).
This year, a few rookies will help fantasy football managers win leagues. One quarterback has emerged with consistent production over the past month and a wide receiver has peaked just in time for the championship round. Meanwhile, a preseason standout may have a chance to come up big in the clutch.
The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms. Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The...
Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell helped the Hawkeyes defeat the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, but the 22-year-old received some devastating news afterward. Campbell's grandfather, William Smith Jr., who was 76, died Friday night after a pedestrian-vehicle accident, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. He was...
A once-promising season came to a disappointing conclusion for Ole Miss on Wednesday as the Rebels lost 42-25 to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl. Lane Kiffin's squad started the season 7-0 and climbed to seventh in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. It closed with five defeats in its final six games, and plenty of scrutiny fell on the head coach, who signed a long-term extension in November.
Michigan made its College Football Playoff debut in the 2021 season, and things didn't go nearly as well as the team had hoped. The Wolverines lost by 23 points to Georgia in the Orange Bowl, which prevented them from advancing to the CFP National Championship Game. This season, Michigan came...
It wasn't always pretty. Going nearly four months between games will cause some rust. But when Notre Dame needed quarterback Tyler Buchner to step up, he did just that. The sophomore quarterback threw for 274 yards and three scores and added 61 rushing yards for another two touchdowns in Notre Dame's 45-38 shootout win over South Carolina in Friday's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field.
