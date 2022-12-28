Read full article on original website
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Ohio State After Bowl Game
Approximately 127 other programs would love to have an 11-win season that ends in the College Football Playoff, but the Ohio State Buckeyes will leave 2022 a bit dissatisfied with their year. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Reality will quickly set in for...
Winners and Losers of the College Football Playoff Semifinals
TCU didn't belong, they said. Ohio State didn't belong, they said. But only one of them made it through to the College Football Playoff national title game, and that was TCU, which hit Michigan in the mouth and won 51-45. Ohio State led most of the way against defending national...
Georgia's stunning comeback capped a finally perfect day for the College Football Playoff | Opinion
Georgia's stunning rally to beat Ohio State capped an amazing day for the College Football Playoff that finally had two great semifinals at same time.
Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic
The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Week 17 got underway on Thursday night as the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans battled in the Thursday Night Football finale. Tennessee might have set a few fantasy managers back by sitting several starters, including star running back Derrick Henry. Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was also inactive for the...
College Football Playoffs 2023: Georgia vs. TCU Championship Game Odds, Info
The TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs will meet in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, following their victories in the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl, respectively. TCU defeated the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl behind an...
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Position-by-Position Review
One NFL game is in the books for Week 17, and it may have left a few fantasy managers in a hole. Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry both missed Thursday night's game, while Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb went off (11 catches, 100 yards).
Fantasy Football Week 17: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
This year, a few rookies will help fantasy football managers win leagues. One quarterback has emerged with consistent production over the past month and a wide receiver has peaked just in time for the championship round. Meanwhile, a preseason standout may have a chance to come up big in the clutch.
Ryan Day Ripped by Ohio State Fans After Georgia Loss Despite CJ Stroud's Performance
It's hard to imagine C.J. Stroud playing much better on Saturday night. And against the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs, it still wasn't enough. Despite holding a 14-point lead to start the fourth quarter, Ohio State couldn't hold on against Georgia, losing 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal for the ages.
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB vs. Falcons with Colt McCoy Injured
The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms. Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The...
Bryce Young Hyped as Top Pick by Twitter as Alabama Beats Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
Bryce Young couldn't call it a career with Alabama without enjoying one more prolific performance. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner went 15-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns as the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide beat No. 9 Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday. As you'd expect, Young was...
Iowa LB Jack Campbell's Grandfather William Smith Jr. Dies Before Music City Bowl
Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell helped the Hawkeyes defeat the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, but the 22-year-old received some devastating news afterward. Campbell's grandfather, William Smith Jr., who was 76, died Friday night after a pedestrian-vehicle accident, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. He was...
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports
Week 17 got started on Thursday night with the Dallas Cowboys outlasting the Tennessee Titans in the TNF finale. It wasn't exactly a stellar game for managers in their fantasy championships, as standouts Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry both sat out. This is the unfortunate reality of Week 17 in...
Lane Kiffin Mocked by CFB Fans as Ole Miss Is Blown Out by Texas Tech in Texas Bowl
A once-promising season came to a disappointing conclusion for Ole Miss on Wednesday as the Rebels lost 42-25 to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl. Lane Kiffin's squad started the season 7-0 and climbed to seventh in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. It closed with five defeats in its final six games, and plenty of scrutiny fell on the head coach, who signed a long-term extension in November.
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Week 17 Scenarios, Standings and Predictions
Two Week 17 games could shift the entire dynamic of the AFC playoff picture. The Buffalo Bills will put their No. 1 spot in the conference on the line against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Buffalo must keep winning to hold on to home-field advantage. Cincinnati is playing for...
Michigan vs. TCU: Odds and Score Prediction for Fiesta Bowl 2022
Michigan made its College Football Playoff debut in the 2021 season, and things didn't go nearly as well as the team had hoped. The Wolverines lost by 23 points to Georgia in the Orange Bowl, which prevented them from advancing to the CFP National Championship Game. This season, Michigan came...
Tyler Buchner Has CFB Twitter Abuzz as Notre Dame Beats South Carolina in Gator Bowl
It wasn't always pretty. Going nearly four months between games will cause some rust. But when Notre Dame needed quarterback Tyler Buchner to step up, he did just that. The sophomore quarterback threw for 274 yards and three scores and added 61 rushing yards for another two touchdowns in Notre Dame's 45-38 shootout win over South Carolina in Friday's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field.
Jim Harbaugh Regrets Calling 'Philly Special' on 4th Down in Michigan's Loss to TCU
The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl, putting an end to their national title hopes during the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season. While there's plenty for Michigan to examine following the loss, there's one specific play that...
