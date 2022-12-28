ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 will be warmest year on record for the UK, says Met Office

By Ian Jones
2022 will be the warmest year on record for the UK, the Met Office has said.

The average temperature for the year is on track to beat the previous all-time high of 9.88C set in 2014, provisional data shows.

The exact figure will be confirmed in the new year.

Dr Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre, said: “2022 is going to be the warmest year on record for the UK.

“While many will remember the summer’s extreme heat, what has been noteworthy this year has been the relatively consistent heat through the year, with every month except December being warmer than average.

Dr Mark McCarthy, Met Office

“The warm year is in line with the genuine impacts we expect as a result of human-induced climate change.

“Although it doesn’t mean every year will be the warmest on record, climate change continues to increase the chances of increasingly warm years over the coming decades.”

A sequence of heatwaves starting in June led to the UK experiencing its fourth warmest summer on record, while temperatures broke the 40C mark for the first time, hitting a new record of 40.3C on July 19 at Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

The hot spell in July saw the Met Office issue its first ever red warning for extreme heat.

Wales also recorded a new daily maximum temperature record of 37.1C, while Scotland saw a new record of 34.8C.

The Independent

Government urged to make £2 bus fare permanent to cut congestion and emissions

The government has been urged to make its temporary £2 bus fare cap permanent to make travel more affordable, cut congestion, and reduce emissions.Single bus tickets across England will be capped at £2 a journey from 1 January to 31 March this year – a significant reduction on some routes outside the capital. The policy costs the government just £60 million in funding, the equivalent of £240 million a year were it to be extended.Norman Baker from Campaign for Better Transport said the policy was "a welcome and much-needed move to make bus travel more affordable for millions of people".He...
The Independent

New year stand-offs and price dips predicted for housing market in 2023

A housing market cooldown is expected in 2023 but prices will remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic started, experts have suggested.Some new year stand-offs may also be seen between buyers and sellers as the market adjusts – and sellers may need to be more patient as homes potentially take longer to sell.Halifax predicts UK house prices will fall by 8% in the year ahead – although this drop would not be sufficient to wipe away all the gains made in recent years.According to Halifax, the average house price increased by 23%, or nearly £55,000 in cash terms, between March...
The Independent

2023: Cities around the world bring in the New Year

Cities around the world have celebrated New Year's Eve with dramatic light shows and fireworks to mark the start of 2023. Beginning in Australia on Australian Eastern Daylight Time, China and Thailand have already brought in the New Year. Here the Independent takes a look at how the New Year's Eve countdown went down across the globe.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here
The Independent

Frog that travelled 4,000 miles on bananas among strangest RSPCA rescues of 2022

A frog that travelled more than 4,000 miles on a bunch of bananas and a hedgehog extracted from a drainpipe with barbecue tongs were among the animals rescued from the trickiest spots in 2022.The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has shared some of the most “weird and wonderful” incidents the charity’s officers were called to across the year.Among the first to be rescued in 2022 was Nacho, a six-month-old seal pup who appeared next to a riverbank by the Old Lock & Weir Inn in Keynsham, Bristol, on January 2.“The River Avon runs from the...
The Independent

Fares capped at £2 to make buses ‘affordable for everyone’

Millions of people across England can save money on bus travel with the introduction of a £2 cap on fares for more than 4,600 routes.More than 130 operators outside London will charge no more than £2 for a single ticket from Sunday until the end of March, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.The cap is being paid for by £60 million of Government funding.Single fares for a three-mile journey outside London cost an average of around £2.80 but tickets can exceed £5 for long journeys in rural areas, according to the DfT.It is hoped the cap will help passengers travelling...
The Independent

Sir Grayson Perry says his knighthood is special for not being about class

Sir Grayson Perry said his knighthood is “extra special” as him being named in the New Year’s Honours List is about his achievements, not class.The 62-year-old artist, writer and broadcaster – known for his tapestries, ceramic works and cross-dressing – has been made a Knight Bachelor for services to the arts.Essex-born Sir Grayson, who calls himself a “tranny potter”, often explores fashion, conformity and prejudice in his work and appears in public as his female alter-ego, Claire.He told Channel 4 News: “I’m very flattered and honoured and coming from a kind of working-class background, it kind of feels like…I’m definitely...
The Independent

‘Unacceptable’: Warning over plunging dementia diagnosis rates as targets missed for two years

Hundreds of thousands of dementia sufferers risk missing out on “life-changing” treatment after diagnosis rates plunged during the Covid pandemic, campaigners have warned. Every region of England has missed the national diagnosis rate target of 66.7 per cent for the past two years, analysis by The Independent shows. Rates are calculated by comparing recorded diagnoses with the estimated prevalence of the disease. As of September this year, there were 437,236 people aged 65 or above diagnosed with dementia in England. The NHS estimates that there are around 703,000 people in England living with the illness, meaning that approximately 266,000...
The Independent

The Independent

