ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Bangladesh opens first metro service to ease Dhaka traffic

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Um6GI_0jwYuyYE00

Bangladesh launched its first metro rail service, mostly funded by Japan, in the densely populated capital on Wednesday amid enthusiasm that the South Asian country’s development bonanza would continue with both domestic and overseas funds.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the service accompanied by newly appointed Japanese Ambassador Kiminori Iwama and Ichiguchi Tomohide, the chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA.

“We have added another feather of pride to the crown of Bangladesh’s people today. Another feather added to the crown of the development of Bangladesh,” she said during the inauguration.

Hasina used the ceremony to commemorate six Japanese rail engineers working on the project who were killed during an attack on a Dhaka cafe by Islamic extremists in 2016. A total of 29 people died, including 20 hostages.

In June, Hasina inaugurated a 6.51-kilometer (4.04-mile) bridge spanning the Padma River, which was built by China at a cost of about $3.6 billion that was paid with domestic funds. It was one of more than 100 bridges Hasina has opened in recent months.

The opposition often accuses Hasina's government of corruption in implementing big projects, but it denies the allegations.

A limited version of the metro service was launched on Wednesday, and is expected to grow to over 100 stations and six lines crisscrossing the city by 2030.

A section of the first line connects a prime neighborhood on Dhaka’s periphery with the city center. It was built with a $2.8 billion price tag and largely funded by JICA.

The line is expected to carry 60,000 people each hour when it is fully operational, according to project documents.

Dhaka is one of the world’s most densely populated cities with over 20 million people who struggle to commute on clogged roads. According to a research by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, the economy in Dhaka loses about $3 billion each year in lost work time due to traffic jams.

Iwama, the Japanese ambassador, highlighted the long-standing relationship between Bangladesh and Japan. He also underlined his commitment to deepening the ties as more Japanese investment and finances are coming to Bangladesh.

JICA chief Tomohide said the metro rail project was a “shining example” of cooperation between the two nations and will “change the lives of the common people in Dhaka."

Both Japan and China are major development partners of Bangladesh, which strives to graduate from the least developed to a developing nation by 2026 on a World Trade Organization list.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal untraceable after testing Covid positive, say authorities

A tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has gone missing after testing positive for Covid-19.The 48-year-old visitor was at the historical monument on 26 December where he was tested for coronavirus at the gate by a team of health workers. Upon testing positive for the virus in the antigen test, the tourist was barred from entering the Taj Mahal's premises.The Argentine man has since been untraceable and provided false details, including his contact number, according to Agra district chief medical officer AK Srivastava.The mobile number provided by the tourist was...
The Independent

Lebanese and UN troops rescue migrants vessel, 2 killed

Lebanon's navy and U.N. peacekeepers on Saturday rescued more than 200 migrants from a boat sinking in the Mediterranean Sea hours after it left northern Lebanon’s coast, the military said in a statement. Two migrants were killed in the incident. The army statement said the vessel was carrying people “who were trying to illegally leave Lebanon’s territorial waters.” It said three Lebanese navy boats and one from the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, recused 232 migrants.Reports from the northern city of Tripoli — Lebanon’s second largest and most impoverished — said Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian men,...
TheDailyBeast

Here Are the Top U.S. National Security Flashpoints in 2023

Just one year ago at this time, while U.S. national security experts were growing increasingly concerned Russia would unleash a massive military onslaught against Ukraine, most Americans (as well as many around the world and even in Ukraine) had no idea a huge escalation of Russia’s long war against its neighbor was around the corner.Few would have guessed that one year later, not only would have Russia commenced its operation but that Ukraine would have repeatedly defeated the invaders, America would have led the world in support for Kyiv, more than $100 billion in aid would have been committed to...
The Independent

Pakistan Tourism account slammed for sharing ‘sexist’ video of couple in cable car

A well-followed Twitter account representing tourism in Pakistan has attracted criticism for sharing a viral video that followers say is sexist and inappropriate.The video, which was posted by the tourism-focused account on Christmas Day, shows a couple arguing on a cable car in the country.In the clip, a woman riding a cable car tells her partner she is afraid of heights. When her male partner becomes annoyed with her, he threatens to open the safety bar on the cable car to throw her off.The woman in the video seems visibly frightened, and asks her partner to forgive her before touching...
The Independent

Jubilant UK crowds celebrate restriction-free new year for first time since Covid pandemic

Jubilant crowds welcomed the new year with the biggest celebrations Britain has seen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thousands of people stood together without restrictions to watch spectacular fireworks displays in capital cities across the country. In London, the chimes of Big Ben rang to signal the start of the new year, as a crowd of more than 100,000 stood along the Thames to watch an iconic fireworks display.The sold-out show was designed to send a message of “love and unity”, as it highlighted the Lionesses’ history-making Euro win at Wembley, marked 50 years of London’s Pride...
The Independent

Government urged to make £2 bus fare permanent to cut congestion and emissions

The government has been urged to make its temporary £2 bus fare cap permanent to make travel more affordable, cut congestion, and reduce emissions.Single bus tickets across England will be capped at £2 a journey from 1 January to 31 March this year – a significant reduction on some routes outside the capital. The policy costs the government just £60 million in funding, the equivalent of £240 million a year were it to be extended.Norman Baker from Campaign for Better Transport said the policy was "a welcome and much-needed move to make bus travel more affordable for millions of people".He...
The Independent

Croatia rings in New Year as fully integrated EU member

At the stroke of midnight on Saturday, Croatia switched to the shared European currency, the euro, and removed dozens of border checkpoints to join the world’s largest passport-free travel area.It marked a fresh start for the small Balkan nation of 4 million people that captured international attention three decades ago as the site of a brutal war that left nearly a quarter of its economy in ruins.Joining Europe's ID-check-free Schengen zone means Croats will now be among almost 420 million people who are free to roam its 27 member countries without passports for work or leisure.Adopting the euro will...
The Independent

Fares capped at £2 to make buses ‘affordable for everyone’

Millions of people across England can save money on bus travel with the introduction of a £2 cap on fares for more than 4,600 routes.More than 130 operators outside London will charge no more than £2 for a single ticket from Sunday until the end of March, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.The cap is being paid for by £60 million of Government funding.Single fares for a three-mile journey outside London cost an average of around £2.80 but tickets can exceed £5 for long journeys in rural areas, according to the DfT.It is hoped the cap will help passengers travelling...
The Independent

2022’s biggest climate disasters - and why we must remember them

Wildfires tearing through the London suburbs. One-third of Pakistan underwater. Drought-linked famine looming for tens of millions of people in East Africa. Billions of dollars in damage from a “500-year” hurricane that smacked into Florida.The year 2022 brought disaster after disaster across the planet with scientists increasingly able to point to the climate crisis as the root cause. Here, The Independent looks back at some of the most erratic and devastating events being driven by humanity’s continued reliance on burning fossil fuels:Flooding in PakistanThis summer’s record-breaking monsoon flooding wreaked havoc across Pakistan, plunging one-third of the country underwater. The rising...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

2023: Cities around the world bring in the New Year

Cities around the world have celebrated New Year's Eve with dramatic light shows and fireworks to mark the start of 2023. Beginning in Australia on Australian Eastern Daylight Time, China and Thailand have already brought in the New Year. Here the Independent takes a look at how the New Year's Eve countdown went down across the globe.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here
The Independent

New Year’s Eve - live: UK welcomes 2023 as countries across world celebrate

New year’s celebrations are in full swing as the UK and countries across the globe welcome 2023. In the UK, thousands attended Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh while people gathered at the South Bank in London for a huge fireworks display over the River Thames.Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, earlier teased viewers as he told Sky News there are “at least three massive surprises” in the iconic fireworks display.He also said the fireworks reflected the past year, taking in happiness as well as the losses seen.For many, this is the first New Year’s Eve in three years where parties and...
The Independent

Small boat crossings surge 60 per cent to new record in 2022 and ‘could get worse’ next year

Small-boat crossings hit a new record in 2022 and “more lives will be put at risk” if the government does not take effective action, it has been warned.Almost 46,000 people made the journey across the English Channel in the year, a 60 per cent increase on 2021 – which itself set a record high.Home Office figures show that 90 per cent of small-boat migrants claim asylum after being intercepted by authorities, but ministers have so far failed to set up more alternative routes.High winds and rough seas mean there have been no arrivals since Christmas Day, but officials expect more...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy