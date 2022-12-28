Ukraine news – live: Kyiv plans to develop ‘exploding drones’ to counter Putin’s air threat

Kyiv plans to develop “exploding drones” to counter Russia ’s threat in the air, a Ukrainian minister has said.

Ukraine has already bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack the exploding drones Russia has used during its war.

"And the next stage, now that we are more or less equipped with reconnaissance drones, is strike drones," Mykhailo Fedorov, minister for digital transformation, said.

"These are both exploding drones and drones that fly up to three to 10 kilometers and hit targets.”

Earlier, an expert said that Russia’s economy is beginning to “feel the pinch” after the G7 and other countries imposed a price cap on the country’s oil exports.

Nicholas Farr, emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics, said it was “too early” to fully assess the impact of the sanctions but the “initial signs” showed oil trade had taken a hit.

“High-frequency data show that Russian oil exports have fallen since the sanctions were introduced and the spread between Brent crude oil prices over Urals oil prices widened to a six-month high [last] week,” he said.