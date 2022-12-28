ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YH4zZ_0jwYuwmm00

A house collapsed in raging flood waters as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday.

Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental province, on 25 December.

Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.

Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago’s central and southern islands over the Christmas weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

River Baptism Ceremony Ends in Tragedy After Flash Flood Kills 14

Fourteen people have been found dead after a congregation of 33 attending a river baptism were caught in sudden flash flooding in South Africa’s Jukskei River on Saturday afternoon. At least one person had been rescued from the rising stormwaters while several others from a church in Alexandra were...
GreenMatters

The Death Toll From Philippines’ Floods Is Still Rising

Mostly because of climate change, many parts of the world are currently experiencing extreme weather conditions. Western New York is under 4 feet of snow, Southern California is in the midst of a megadrought, Northern California is about to experience severe floods, and currently, parts of southeast Asia are experiencing life-threatening floods. In fact, flooding in the Philippines has led to a serious death toll, which is unfortunately still rising.
The Independent

At least 13 dead and more than 20 missing after Christmas rains and floods in the Philippines

Deaths from heavy rains on Christmas Day that also led to floods in southern Philippines have gone up to 13, authorities said on Tuesday.The search for 23 missing people from the floods, that led to nearly 46,000 evacuations, is still ongoing, reported local media.Christmas celebrations were disrupted for thousands of residents forced to evacuate on Sunday and a day later, authorities explained the floods in the country’s southern provinces were the consequence of heavy rains.Images and videos on social media showed people trapped in floodwater.Rescue workers on Tuesday lined up to help residents out of flood waters, reported Reuters.The...
Outsider.com

Giant ‘Freak’ Wave Kills 3 and Injures Over a Dozen on Beach

On the sunny Saturday afternoon of December 17, the beach in the coastal city of Durban, South Africa, was packed. Countless locals and tourists alike flocked to the soft sand and cool waters for a day of fun and relaxation. As the day came to an end, however, a day of leisure turned into a harrowing ordeal when a giant “freak” wave came crashing into the shore.
The Independent

Winter Storm Elliott: Montana woman’s bed headboard freezes as temperatures plummet

A Montana woman's bed headboard was covered in ice as temperatures in the state plummeted during a "once in a generation" storm.Nearly all of the state is under a wind chill warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) as Lincoln, in west Montana, recorded a staggering temperature of -49F (-45C).Christmas travel is expected to be heavily impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, as the number of people under winter alerts and wind chill alerts reaches more than 100 million people according to the NWS.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
TheDailyBeast

American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship

An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy