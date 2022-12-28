Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Elite Daily
Let's Unpack All The Drama From Ginny & Georgia Season 1
If it's been a while since your last rewatch, you've come to the right place. At first glance, Ginny & Georgia might seem like a sweet and simple mother-daughter story. But dive in and you’ll find a lot of dark mystery woven into the plot of the show. As the Season 2 premiere approaches, it’s time for a Ginny & Georgia Season 1 recap of all the drama.
Stanley Mills, Who Made ‘The Chicken Dance’ a Craze, Dies at 91
If you’ve ever done “The Chicken Dance” at a party, you have Stanley Mills to thank. The music publisher promoted the polka ditty until it became a ubiquitous number at weddings and other gatherings and was featured in movies and on television. Mills died this weekend at a New York hospital at the age of 91, according to Variety. His obituary noted that while Mills built an extensive catalog, “perhaps his most famous contribution to popular music in America and the world was his introduction years ago of what is arguably the most popular party song of all-time.”Read it at Variety
Elite Daily
Jason Derulo Apparently Thinks He Made TikTok Popular
TikTok is a pop cultural mainstay. There’s a new viral trend and song taking over the platform every week, and that catchy strategy keeps users on an endless scroll. For your TikTok obsession, you might have to thank Jason Derulo — heavy emphasis on might. Recently, the singer credited himself for transforming TikTok into the influential app it is today.
Elite Daily
Georgina Sparks Is Back & More Unhinged Than Ever
Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Gossip Girl Season 2, Episode 6. Gossip Girl fans got a blast from the past midway through Season 2 of HBO Max’s reboot series. After a number of little references, the show finally pulled the trigger on its first major Gossip Girl star reprising their role, and there couldn’t have been a more chaotic option. In true Georgina Sparks fashion, the queen of schemes brought a dramatic plot twist with her that shook up the Gossip Girl world once again, and this time, she’s even scarier than ever before.
Comments / 0