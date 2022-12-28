ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
TheDailyBeast

Stanley Mills, Who Made ‘The Chicken Dance’ a Craze, Dies at 91

If you’ve ever done “The Chicken Dance” at a party, you have Stanley Mills to thank. The music publisher promoted the polka ditty until it became a ubiquitous number at weddings and other gatherings and was featured in movies and on television. Mills died this weekend at a New York hospital at the age of 91, according to Variety. His obituary noted that while Mills built an extensive catalog, “perhaps his most famous contribution to popular music in America and the world was his introduction years ago of what is arguably the most popular party song of all-time.”Read it at Variety
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

Let's Unpack All The Drama From Ginny & Georgia Season 1

If it's been a while since your last rewatch, you've come to the right place. At first glance, Ginny & Georgia might seem like a sweet and simple mother-daughter story. But dive in and you’ll find a lot of dark mystery woven into the plot of the show. As the Season 2 premiere approaches, it’s time for a Ginny & Georgia Season 1 recap of all the drama.
GEORGIA STATE

