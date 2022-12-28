ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Norma Catherine Halverson

Norma Catherine (Bianchi) Halverson, 86, of Manitowoc, WI, passed away at her residence with her family present on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She is now at peace in the warm arms of God. Norma was born on April 9, 1936 to the late...
MANITOWOC, WI
Lawrence L. Wanden

Lawrence L. Wanden, age 88 of Two Rivers passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at River’s Bend under the care of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice. Lawrence was born January 12, 1934 in Tomahawk, son of the late John and Beatrice (Hudson) Wanden. He was a graduate of Luther Wright High School, Ironwood with the Class of 1953. Lawrence served in the U.S. Army from 1954 – 1956 in the Korean War. He was united in marriage to the former Jane Muldowney on February 26, 1964 in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on April 29, 2017.
TWO RIVERS, WI
City of Two Rivers Looking to Fill a Couple Positions

Just like many businesses in the area, the City of Two Rivers is looking to fill a couple positions. Following the departure of Fire Chief Steve Denizen, City Manager Greg Buckley says they have begun the recruitment process to find his successor. “The Police and Fire Commission appointed David Murack,...
Manitowoc County Childcare Study Nearing Completion

The Manitowoc County Childcare Study will be closing up very soon. Leede Research is conducting the study in cooperation with Progress Lakeshore, Lakeshore CAP, the Chamber of Manitowoc County, and United Way Manitowoc County. According to Leede Research CEO Dean Halvorson, over 550 interviews have been conducted thus far, with...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Sheboygan Woman and Her Dog Die in House Fire

A woman and her dog are dead following a house fire in Sheboygan. According to Sheboygan Fire Chief Eric Montellano, a passer-by noticed a porch was on fire in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at around 7:30 a.m. and called the Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center. Several Units...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
HSHS Reveals Top Baby Names at Two Area Hospitals

According to Hospital Sisters Health System, Noah was a very popular boys name, as it was tied for the most used at both St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Henry was also very popular in Green Bay, while Oliver was equally as liked in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons

Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
WISCONSIN STATE
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– With colder weather invading eastern Wisconsin last week and over the weekend, it’s the right time to get that home furnace checked. Click here for more information. – The Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Basketball team is joining forces with Lean on Me Lakeshore for a fundraiser next month. Click here for the details.
MANITOWOC, WI
Lakeshore Area to Receive Nearly $327,000 in State Rural Transit Funds

Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Transportation have announced that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. Three such organizations are in the lakeshore area....
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Ripples from the Dunes: Christmas Bird Count

Each year for the past 120 years or so, people have ventured out across North America to count birds at Christmastime- between Dec. 15 and Jan 5. They count in specific 15 mile diameter circles, one or more to a county on one particular day, record all the birds they find, and report results to the National Audubon Society. In Manitowoc County, there are four such circles that have been counted each year for about the last 50 years.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Green Bay Brothers to Stand Trial For Early December Shooting

Two Green Bay brothers will be standing trial for their connection to a shooting from earlier this month. 18-year-old Anthony Simbler Jr. and 16-year-old Avion Simbler allegedly attacked a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex on Humboldt Road on December 3rd and shot him in the abdomen. Anthony has been...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold

Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
WISCONSIN STATE
Reedsville Boys Dominate Wisconsin Heights to Win Holiday Tournament

The Reedsville Boys Basketball team was crowned the champions of their own tournament last night following a decisive 63-33 win over Wisconsin Heights. The Panthers were led by Camden Dvorachek, who earned his second-straight double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Ryan Taddy had a career night for Reedsville matching...
REEDSVILLE, WI

