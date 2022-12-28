Read full article on original website
Norma Catherine Halverson
Norma Catherine (Bianchi) Halverson, 86, of Manitowoc, WI, passed away at her residence with her family present on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She is now at peace in the warm arms of God. Norma was born on April 9, 1936 to the late...
Lawrence L. Wanden
Lawrence L. Wanden, age 88 of Two Rivers passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at River’s Bend under the care of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice. Lawrence was born January 12, 1934 in Tomahawk, son of the late John and Beatrice (Hudson) Wanden. He was a graduate of Luther Wright High School, Ironwood with the Class of 1953. Lawrence served in the U.S. Army from 1954 – 1956 in the Korean War. He was united in marriage to the former Jane Muldowney on February 26, 1964 in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on April 29, 2017.
Numerous Area Groups to Receive a Portion of $2 Million in WHEDA Housing Grants
The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority has revealed the 54 organizations in the state who will be sharing $2 million in grant funds. Three of those organizations are in Sheboygan, Including Elevate, which provides services for young people. They are slated to get $50,000 for renovations to a recently...
City of Two Rivers Looking to Fill a Couple Positions
Just like many businesses in the area, the City of Two Rivers is looking to fill a couple positions. Following the departure of Fire Chief Steve Denizen, City Manager Greg Buckley says they have begun the recruitment process to find his successor. “The Police and Fire Commission appointed David Murack,...
Manitowoc County Childcare Study Nearing Completion
The Manitowoc County Childcare Study will be closing up very soon. Leede Research is conducting the study in cooperation with Progress Lakeshore, Lakeshore CAP, the Chamber of Manitowoc County, and United Way Manitowoc County. According to Leede Research CEO Dean Halvorson, over 550 interviews have been conducted thus far, with...
Sheboygan Woman and Her Dog Die in House Fire
A woman and her dog are dead following a house fire in Sheboygan. According to Sheboygan Fire Chief Eric Montellano, a passer-by noticed a porch was on fire in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at around 7:30 a.m. and called the Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center. Several Units...
HSHS Reveals Top Baby Names at Two Area Hospitals
According to Hospital Sisters Health System, Noah was a very popular boys name, as it was tied for the most used at both St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Henry was also very popular in Green Bay, while Oliver was equally as liked in...
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
Reedsville, Roncalli, Manitowoc Lutheran, and Two Rivers Girls All Play in Reedsville Holiday Classic
The Reedsville girls dominated Roncalli at the Panther’s Holiday Classic, picking up a 50-33 win. Brian Norton had the call last night on WCUB, and he reports that a close game was blown wide open thanks to back-to-back threes from Reedsville’s Kortney Dvorachek and Mckenna Kiekhaefer, which gave them a 7-point lead.
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– With colder weather invading eastern Wisconsin last week and over the weekend, it’s the right time to get that home furnace checked. Click here for more information. – The Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Basketball team is joining forces with Lean on Me Lakeshore for a fundraiser next month. Click here for the details.
Lakeshore Area to Receive Nearly $327,000 in State Rural Transit Funds
Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Transportation have announced that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. Three such organizations are in the lakeshore area....
Ripples from the Dunes: Christmas Bird Count
Each year for the past 120 years or so, people have ventured out across North America to count birds at Christmastime- between Dec. 15 and Jan 5. They count in specific 15 mile diameter circles, one or more to a county on one particular day, record all the birds they find, and report results to the National Audubon Society. In Manitowoc County, there are four such circles that have been counted each year for about the last 50 years.
Two Manitowoc Women Accused of Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart Appear For Bail Hearings
Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 34-year-old Manitowoc woman facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing numerous items from Walmart earlier this week. Shawnee Reed is charged with Misdemeanor Retail Theft, Carrying a Concealed Knife, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing an Officer, and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Police responded Monday...
Nearly All Local Incumbents Have Filled Nomination Paperwork for April City Council Elections
As the deadline approaches to declare eligibility for the April City Council election, nearly all local incumbents have filed their paperwork. In Manitowoc, all five Alders have filed their paperwork. District 3 Alderman Michael Cummings. The District 2 seat, currently held by Chad Beeman, the District 3 seat held by...
Silver Alert Canceled for Missing Manitowoc Woman After She Was Found Safe
A Silver Alert was issued yesterday after an 82-year-old Manitowoc woman was reported missing. She had last been seen her at around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon leaving her home. Her name is being kept out of this story as she has been located safe and returned to her home. Her family...
Schroeder’s Announces Penny War to Benefit United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps
Schroeder’s Department Store in Two Rivers has announced a fundraiser to support the Vollrath Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps. The local store is hosting a Penny War, where participants can stop in and drop pennies into a jar noting their favorite branch of the military.
Green Bay Brothers to Stand Trial For Early December Shooting
Two Green Bay brothers will be standing trial for their connection to a shooting from earlier this month. 18-year-old Anthony Simbler Jr. and 16-year-old Avion Simbler allegedly attacked a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex on Humboldt Road on December 3rd and shot him in the abdomen. Anthony has been...
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
Reedsville Boys Dominate Wisconsin Heights to Win Holiday Tournament
The Reedsville Boys Basketball team was crowned the champions of their own tournament last night following a decisive 63-33 win over Wisconsin Heights. The Panthers were led by Camden Dvorachek, who earned his second-straight double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Ryan Taddy had a career night for Reedsville matching...
Brown County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Suspect in Denmark Theft
The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be involved in a theft in Denmark. Photos released by the Sheriff’s Office show a black man with mid-length dreads wearing a black hoodie. Anyone with any information on the...
