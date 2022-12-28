ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is a Cleveland Browns fan This Week

The Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory where they are going to need help to make the playoffs. That help could come from the Cleveland Browns, who take on NFC foe Washington Commanders in week 17. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is aware the Browns could help Green Bay out big time.
Jaguars look to snap 9-game skid against Texans on Sunday

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans haven’t had much success against anyone over the last three seasons. But no matter how bad things have been, the one thing they’ve been able to count on is beating the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mired in another terrible year, Houston (2-12-1) enters...
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Ravens Preparing for Steelers Big 3 — Highsmith, Heyward, Watt

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are preparing for an aggressive Steelers defense, led by three of the league's fiercest players. After battling injuries. outside linebacker T.J. Watt is playing at a high level and can take over a game. In Week 15 at Carolina, Watt – appearing in his 84th career game – became the third-fastest player to reach 75.0 NFL sacks since 1982, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White (65 games) and his brother J.J. Watt (83 games).
