Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is a Cleveland Browns fan This Week
The Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory where they are going to need help to make the playoffs. That help could come from the Cleveland Browns, who take on NFC foe Washington Commanders in week 17. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is aware the Browns could help Green Bay out big time.
50 Sports Stars Who Died in 2022 From Soccer Legend Pele to Dan Reeves
Soccer G.O.A.T. Pelé is the latest sports legend to have died in 2022, which also saw the passing of NBA icon Bill Russell.
FOX Sports
Jaguars look to snap 9-game skid against Texans on Sunday
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans haven’t had much success against anyone over the last three seasons. But no matter how bad things have been, the one thing they’ve been able to count on is beating the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mired in another terrible year, Houston (2-12-1) enters...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Texans vs. Jags: Part of Coach Lovie Smith Plan to ‘Eventually Take Over’ AFC South
HOUSTON -- In a season filled with mighty struggles, narrow losses and little to lean into beyond the bigger picture of a pivotal offseason, the Texans do have some goals remaining this season. The 2-12-1 Texans, currently headed toward the top overall pick of the draft, own a nine-game winning...
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.
Ravens Preparing for Steelers Big 3 — Highsmith, Heyward, Watt
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are preparing for an aggressive Steelers defense, led by three of the league's fiercest players. After battling injuries. outside linebacker T.J. Watt is playing at a high level and can take over a game. In Week 15 at Carolina, Watt – appearing in his 84th career game – became the third-fastest player to reach 75.0 NFL sacks since 1982, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White (65 games) and his brother J.J. Watt (83 games).
Six Sports Controversies That Defined 2022 From Kyrie Irving to Tom Brady
There are often controversies in sport and 2022 was not short of them, as some big names found themselves embroiled in moments that became huge news.
BetMGM Ohio: Claim $200 Offer With Bonus Code NEWSWEEK
BetMGM Ohio has a $200 pre-launch offer available to any prospective player who signs up with bonus code NEWSWEEK.
FanDuel Ohio: How to Sign Up Before Launch of Sports Betting
Prospective sports bettors can sign up early with FanDuel Ohio for a $100 bonus, as well as three months of NBA League Pass.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1080M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1