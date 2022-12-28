Read full article on original website
Jerry Jeudy Claps Back at Media Amid Russell Wilson Reports
The Denver wide receiver weighed in on the criticism surrounding his quarterback. Russell Wilson has been at the center of the Broncos struggles in the 2022 season. After Denver’s 51–14 loss to the Rams on Sunday, the Broncos sit at 4–11 and in need of a new head coach after Nathaniel Hackett was fired after the team’s defeat.
2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Texans, Colts and Panthers Pick QBs
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis land with QB-needy teams. We are only a couple of days away from the ball dropping in Times Square and the calendar flipping to 2023. While two weeks remain in the NFL regular season and 14...
Look: Jim Harbaugh NFL Rumors Running Wild On Saturday Night
Rumors have been circulating that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will leave his post in Ann Arbor after this season to take up a position in the NFL. After losing his second-straight College Football Playoff appearance, Harbaugh's rumored move to the NFL has become a current he can't swim out ...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Five Injuries That Will Affect Fantasy Football Championships in Week 17
Fantasy managers will miss Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, but those aren’t the only notable injuries. Fantasy managers work so hard to reach fantasy championship week. All that preseason prep. Attacking the waiver wire. Monitoring injury situations up until kickoff each week before making your start/sit decisions. You get to this point and still, unforeseen injuries can be crippling.
49ers-Raiders Week 17 Odds, Lines and Spread
The 49ers are now double-digit road favorites against the Raiders in Week 17 with Derek Carr benched for Jarrett Stidham. The 49ers (11-4) head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders (6-9) in Week 17. No line has fluctuated more this week, as it opened with the Niners favored by...
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC South Team Projected to Have?
The current and projected salary cap space for each team in the division, with a list of free agents. Somehow, the Jaguars found themselves on top of the AFC South, tied with the Titans heading into Week 17. Trevor Lawrence has looked more and more like his high draft pick throughout the season, and now he has a chance to take Jacksonville back to the postseason for the first time in five years. It faces Tennessee for the last matchup of the regular season, which will likely decide the division.
The Five Best Games in College Football Playoff History
Earlier this week, I covered the best game ever for each of the New Year’s Six bowls—excluding the College Football Playoff. Now it’s time to cover those Playoff games. 5. Ohio State 42, Alabama 35: 2014 Sugar Bowl semifinal. Ezekiel Elliott’s “85 yards through the heart of...
Lamar Jackson Out for Week 17 vs. Steelers
The decision comes after three-straight missed games for the former MVP. The Ravens will once again be without former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson when they host the Steelers on Sunday night. The starting quarterback was ruled out on Friday afternoon, the team announced, hours after coach John Harbaugh called it a “fair assumption” that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would start for the team once again.
Bryce Young’s Stunning Sugar Bowl Has NFL Fans Excited
In what’s likely to be his final game with the Crimson Tide, the Alabama star put on a show. Bryce Young took the field for what’s almost definitely his final game with Alabama in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State. Unsurprisingly, the former Heisman Trophy winner...
Taulia Tagovailoa Addresses Brother Tua’s Football Future
The younger brother of the Dolphins quarterback opened up about his brother’s recent health after his second confirmed concussion of the season. Discussion about the long-term future of Tua Tagovailoa has broken out once again this week after the Dolphins quarterback entered the league’s concussion protocol for the second time this season. On Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa has a concussion and will likely miss this Sunday’s game against the Patriots.
Rams-Chargers Week 17 Betting Preview
The battle for Los Angeles puts the Chargers at near-touchdown total favorites against the Rams in Week 17. The Chargers clinched a playoff berth last week, giving them their first postseason appearance since 2018. Despite their success, Los Angeles has been outscored by 11 points this year. Based on the current standings in the AFC, the Chargers would face the Bengals in the first round of the playoffs.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews With Bears, per Report
The league commissioner is reportedly a finalist to become Chicago’s next president and CEO. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is reportedly a finalist to become the Bears’ next president and CEO, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Warren is one of several candidates with whom the franchise has...
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Fiercely Defends Kirk Cousins
The star wide receiver is sticking up for his quarterback amid criticism. View the original article to see embedded media. Kirk Cousins is somewhat of a polarizing figure in NFL circles. Some observers view the Vikings quarterback as one of the top signal-callers in the NFL, while others dismiss him...
Russell Wilson Says Broncos Coaching Job Is ‘Special’
Denver is 4–11 and contractually tied to its quarterback through 2028. The Broncos are in as desolate a situation as any NFL team in recent memory. Denver mortgaged its future to trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, only for the veteran quarterback to throw 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Now, the Broncos are 4–11 and appear destined to convey a top-five pick to the Seahawks.
Dak Prescott’s ‘TNF’ First Half Causes Anxiety for Fantasy Managers
The Cowboys star drew the ire of fantasy football managers after an uninspiring first half. View the original article to see embedded media. With fantasy football championship season finally here, the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Titans provided some managers with an opportunity to forge a nice lead.
NFL Week 17 Player Props to Target
Five players we expect to go over their numbers and cash in this weekend. The best way to kick off the New Year is with a full slate of NFL games! I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to just watch my fantasy team win a title, I want to start off 2023 with a nice payday!
Report: 49ers QB Trey Lance Undergoes Second Surgery on Ankle
The third pick of the 2021 draft had been sidelined for most of the season following an ankle injury in September. Trey Lance, who began the 2022 campaign as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, underwent a second ankle surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 22-year-old’s operation was...
Report: Josh Dobbs to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
He signed to the team a week ago. With quarterback Ryan Tannehill sidelined after ankle surgery, the Titans are expected to start Josh Dobbs on Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Deflated Davante Adams Reacts to Raiders Benching Derek Carr
The star wide receiver posted on Instagram to support his quarterback. View the original article to see embedded media. Davante Adams was visibly disheartened when talking to reporters about the benching of his quarterback and friend Derek Carr on Wednesday. The star wideout addressed the situation when talking to media members and also posted on Instagram.
