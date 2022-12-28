ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

localsyr.com

Cicero man killed in Lewis County snowmobile crash

WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a fatal snowmobile crash in the county. On December 29, at approximately 6:18 p.m., a man driving a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc was on trail C4A in the town of West Turin when he failed to make a turn in the trail and hit a tree, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a report.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny

DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Watertown house fire burned though two stories; no occupants injured

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out in Watertown on December 29 at approximately 12:01 a.m. in a residential home on 524 Frontenac Street in Watertown, no occupants were injured. The Watertown Fire Department’s Engine 3 responded to the fire and found the 2-story home on fire on...
WATERTOWN, NY
KISS 104.1

Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days

An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
WATERTOWN, NY

