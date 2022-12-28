Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Cicero man killed in Lewis County snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a fatal snowmobile crash in the county. On December 29, at approximately 6:18 p.m., a man driving a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc was on trail C4A in the town of West Turin when he failed to make a turn in the trail and hit a tree, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a report.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
localsyr.com
Watertown house fire burned though two stories; no occupants injured
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out in Watertown on December 29 at approximately 12:01 a.m. in a residential home on 524 Frontenac Street in Watertown, no occupants were injured. The Watertown Fire Department’s Engine 3 responded to the fire and found the 2-story home on fire on...
WKTV
Rome man charged with attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment following domestic incident in Waterville
WATERVILLE, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing several charges following a domestic incident in the village of Waterville on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. and the victim's residence. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 28-year-old Ross Tuzzolino was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a...
Off-duty Cicero officer, who hit and killed pedestrian, committed no crime, NY attorney general says
Cicero, N.Y. - An off-duty Cicero police officer involved in a crash that left one pedestrian dead a year ago will face no charges, according to the New York Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Letitia James’s office Thursday said it will not seek charges against the patrol officer, Michael...
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
