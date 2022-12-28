ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Neighbors of Darren Pirtle express safety concerns despite sentencing

CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now has been following new developments with the Chico man who stole his dead roommate's checks and lived with the body for four years. Neighbors are still shaken up from this crime. “I’m probably not going to sleep soundly until I move away," said single...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

The community fridge is back

Chico, Calif.- "The community fridge has a new home and a new caretaker-- but it's not as visible from the street as it's last location, so let me show you around real quick, there's multiple ways to access the community fridge, it's actually in an apartment parking lot, and the community fridge is located over here in this corner on Hemlock Street," said Action News Now reporter Lauren Cooper.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E customers along Chico River Road restored power

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:09 P.M. UPDATE - All PG&E customers in the area of Chico River Road have been restored power Friday afternoon. The outage was affecting nearly 500 customers along Chico River Road and River Road. It started shortly before 11 a.m. PG&E repaired power lines that fell along...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway

OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud

Two Chico men helped get a reporters car out of the mud Thursday while on the way to get their car out the mud a few miles away. Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud. Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the mud...
CHICO, CA
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power outage affecting East Chico Friday morning

CHICO, Calif. - An early morning power outage in Chico left thousands without power Friday morning. The power outage started just after 1 a.m. Friday. The outage was affecting nearly 3,000 customers east of Highway 99, near Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue. By 5 a.m....
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon

Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Falling tree narrowly misses home during winter storm

MAGALIA, Calif. - A Magalia man is working to clean up after a tree crashed down, destroyed his shed, and tore down powerlines following this week’s winter storm. Residents said no one was injured but the tree left behind substantial damage to the property. The couple living inside the...
MAGALIA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson family remembers baby lost to RSV with memorial bench

ANDERSON, Calif. - One family in Anderson memorialized a child they lost in 2011 to RSV by dedicating a bench at Anderson River Park. The mother, Janna Johnson, had just six weeks with her daughter, Karissa Ann before she died from RSV. Born on Dec. 2, 2010, Karissa was a...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Traffic Alert: Road closed due to flooding in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. — Wet weather in the Northstate has brought the threat of flooding to low-lying communities. According to Oroville CHP, Central House Road is closed due to flooding from Highway 70 to Lone Tree Road. The CHP incident page also showed reports of flooding near Messick Road and...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced to felony probation for stealing from dead roommate

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced to two years of felony probation for stealing from his dead roommate, Kevin Olson, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Darren Pirtle, 57, was sentenced for identity theft and ten counts of forgery. Pirtle will receive credit...
CHICO, CA

