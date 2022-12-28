Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Neighbors of Darren Pirtle express safety concerns despite sentencing
CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now has been following new developments with the Chico man who stole his dead roommate's checks and lived with the body for four years. Neighbors are still shaken up from this crime. “I’m probably not going to sleep soundly until I move away," said single...
actionnewsnow.com
The community fridge is back
Chico, Calif.- "The community fridge has a new home and a new caretaker-- but it's not as visible from the street as it's last location, so let me show you around real quick, there's multiple ways to access the community fridge, it's actually in an apartment parking lot, and the community fridge is located over here in this corner on Hemlock Street," said Action News Now reporter Lauren Cooper.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E customers along Chico River Road restored power
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:09 P.M. UPDATE - All PG&E customers in the area of Chico River Road have been restored power Friday afternoon. The outage was affecting nearly 500 customers along Chico River Road and River Road. It started shortly before 11 a.m. PG&E repaired power lines that fell along...
krcrtv.com
Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway
OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
actionnewsnow.com
Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud
Two Chico men helped get a reporters car out of the mud Thursday while on the way to get their car out the mud a few miles away. Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud. Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the mud...
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
actionnewsnow.com
Power outage affecting East Chico Friday morning
CHICO, Calif. - An early morning power outage in Chico left thousands without power Friday morning. The power outage started just after 1 a.m. Friday. The outage was affecting nearly 3,000 customers east of Highway 99, near Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue. By 5 a.m....
'Doing what men gotta do' | A son, father, grandfather storm prep to protect Nevada County home
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Flooding remains a growing concern as more wet storms are forecast to have excessive rainfall and runoff, potentially threatening flooding of rivers, creeks and streams. Regularly flooded cities and residents are preparing ahead of the storms with sandbagging stations. Angelo Martino and his nearly 2-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
Plumas County News
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon
Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
actionnewsnow.com
Falling tree narrowly misses home during winter storm
MAGALIA, Calif. - A Magalia man is working to clean up after a tree crashed down, destroyed his shed, and tore down powerlines following this week’s winter storm. Residents said no one was injured but the tree left behind substantial damage to the property. The couple living inside the...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson family remembers baby lost to RSV with memorial bench
ANDERSON, Calif. - One family in Anderson memorialized a child they lost in 2011 to RSV by dedicating a bench at Anderson River Park. The mother, Janna Johnson, had just six weeks with her daughter, Karissa Ann before she died from RSV. Born on Dec. 2, 2010, Karissa was a...
krcrtv.com
Flood Watch extended to cover entire Northstate as communities brace for series of storms
REDDING, Calif. — The National Weather Service extended a Flood Watch to cover the entire Northstate Thursday ahead of a series of storms expected to bring heavy to moderate rainfall. The watch was issued for Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 4 a.m. According to the First Alert...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Road closed due to flooding in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. — Wet weather in the Northstate has brought the threat of flooding to low-lying communities. According to Oroville CHP, Central House Road is closed due to flooding from Highway 70 to Lone Tree Road. The CHP incident page also showed reports of flooding near Messick Road and...
actionnewsnow.com
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced to felony probation for stealing from dead roommate
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced to two years of felony probation for stealing from his dead roommate, Kevin Olson, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Darren Pirtle, 57, was sentenced for identity theft and ten counts of forgery. Pirtle will receive credit...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
