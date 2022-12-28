HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A New Jersey-based pasta company is recalling over 5,600 pounds of pasta due to the potential of listeria bacteria contamination. Caesar’s Pasta, LLC, of Blackwood, New Jersey, is recalling 5,610 pounds of frozen manicotti, according to a company announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO