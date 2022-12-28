Read full article on original website
wiltonbulletin.com
Injured UConn men's basketball forward Samson Johnson progressing toward return
CINCINNATI — UConn men's basketball forward Samson Johnson, out for nearly two months with a stress reaction in his right foot, got some better news recently on his progression and could start ramping up his activities early next week. Then he'll become "viable" soon, per UConn coach Dan Hurley.
UConn's Azzi Fudd, out since Dec. 4, resumes activity
Azzi Fudd, who hasn't played since injuring her right knee on Dec. 4, is nearing a return for No. 8 UConn, coach Geno Auriemma said.
DraftKings Ohio promo: $200 no deposit bonus if you pre-register today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Launch day for legal sports betting in Ohio is officially just one day away, and DraftKings Sportsbook is offering new members in the Buckeye State an incredible sign-up offer. New members can click here to sign up and claim a DraftKings Ohio promo for $200 in bonus bets.
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Susan Wagner goes 1-1 in Maryland tourney; CSI/McCown cops Petrides event
SALISBURY, Md. -- Paced by Xavier Barrow’s 25 points, Susan Wagner finished the Governors Challenge with a 1-1 mark after an 82-78 victory over Largo of Florida on Thursday. Barrow added eight rebounds and eight assists. Mekhi Jackson fired in 17 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had five blocks.
MIAA makes statement after student athlete accused of punching referee
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has issued a full statement following a high school basketball game Wednesday where a 17-year-old student athlete is accused of punching a referee. Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Cohasset Police Department responded to Cohasset High School for a report of a 17-year-old player from Excel...
2022 All-Western Mass. Football: Selections for Divisions I, III, IV, V, VI, VII & VIII
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive announced its football All-Western Mass. on Friday, Dec. 30. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
N.J. wrestlers in the national rankings as of Dec. 29: Several newcomers join fold
With prestigious national tournaments like the Beast of the East, Walsh Ironman and King of the Mountain behind us and with Powerade underway, the national landscape of who some of where some of the state’s top wrestlers is starting to take shape. Add in equally important and renowned in-state...
Ohio sports betting apps & promos: Bonus codes for all the best sites
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. New Year’s Day is always an exciting time, and that’s especially true this year for those in Ohio. They are finally added to the list of states with legal online sports betting. With that means plenty of Ohio sports betting apps and welcome bonuses to take advantage of. Therefore, we’ve organized them all in one place for you to best capitalize on them. We’re going to go through the details of the Ohio sports betting apps including DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, PointsBet and BetMGM.
DraftKings Sportsbook promo code New York: Bet $5, win $150 in NY
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Empire State has enjoyed legal sports betting since January 2022. One of the leading sportsbooks, DraftKings New York, is back with another amazing offer: A chance to win $150 in bet credits by placing a winning pre-game bet on a money line pick.
Why Jets’ Robert Saleh has changed tune on playoff chances: ‘It’s not about that’
Jets coach Robert Saleh spent December talking about his team embracing their chance to get back to the playoffs. But after four losses in 18 days put their playoff hopes in jeopardy, only for them to be revived by some timely losses by divisional foes, Saleh is taking a different approach as the Jets gear up for a huge game against the Seahawks as the calendar flips.
darientimes.com
When Pelé played in Connecticut: Looking back at appearances in Hartford, New Haven
Soccer legend Pelé, who passed away on Thursday, made two memorable trips to Connecticut while playing for the NASL's New York Cosmos. In May 1976, Pelé and the Cosmos came to the state to play the Hartford Bicentennials at Dillon Stadium. The presence of Pelé attracted nearly 9,000 to the game, which New York won 3-0.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
CDC lists 4 Connecticut counties under 'high' community transmission of COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare.
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
newscentermaine.com
Bobcat kills 25 ducks at a Connecticut farm
MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — The owners of The Farm at Carter Hill woke up on what they thought was a regular morning to feed their ducks. As they approached the duck pen there was nothing but silence. The husband, Mitch Iichatz stopped his wife, Hazel Iichatz, from going any further....
CT recreational marijuana sales begin 1/10/23
Connecticut recreational marijuana sales begin 1/10/23, the second Tuesday of the new year, with the product first being offered at nine dispensaries
2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV
As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
