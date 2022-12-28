Read full article on original website
Vogue Runway’s Top Social Posts of 2022
Few things say as much about us as our social media presence. Is your profile public or private? Is your feed chaotic or curated? Do you over-post or just lurk from afar? But the biggest question of them all is: What’s on your explore page?. If there’s something we’ve...
The Grand Gesture: Yohji Yamamoto’s Fall 1998 Show Closed With an Enormous Wedding Dress
[Editor’s note: This collection was originally presented on March 14, 1998, in Paris at the Amphitheatre of the Sorbonne, and the photos have been digitized as part of Vogue Runway’s ongoing efforts to document historical fashion shows.]. Yohji Yamamoto is a designer who is in the habit of...
The Romance of Ribbons, as Seen in Street Style
Nothing says romance like a ribbon bow, one of the prettiest street style trends of the year. Outside the Simone Rocha show in London ribbon streamers floated behind tulle dresses, and in Paris tiny bow clips finished braids. This year might be coming to a wrap, but bows never go out of style. Scroll through the best ribbon looks in street style below.
Street Style’s Laciest ’Fits to Inspire Your New Year’s Look
Ace your New Year look lace that’s foxy, not frumpy. It’s how you wear it that makes the difference. Plus, a slip after midnight counts as pajama dressing, right? Happy New Year!
Heidi Klum Looks Ethereal in Sheer White Dress at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere
Heidi Klum made an ethereal arrival at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” U.S. movie premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. Klum wore a sheer white gown by Lever Couture for the soirée. Her one-shoulder gown was adorned with a wispy fabric, creating an airy illusion with...
Prevention
Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks
Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!
Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
Heidi Klum’s transparent dress stole the show at ‘Avatar 2’ premiere
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top
Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
In Style
Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress
After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
Chloé Pre-Fall 2023
Every time Gabriela Hearst flickers onto a Zoom screen for a collection preview, you learn much about the climate crisis, gaze at some very luxurious clothes — and hear quite a lot about buttons. Hard to fault the American designer on her “button game” at Chloé, where for pre-fall...
Kendall Jenner Took The 'No-Pants' Trend To A New Level By Stepping Out In Nothing But Tights
Celebs have been leaving their pants behind and rocking the no pants trend. Some, like Kourtney Kardashian, did it casually while out and about with Travis Barker—while others, like Camila Cabello, just wore a crystal-embellished white t-shirt dress on The Voice. But Kendall Jenner just took the no pants...
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’
Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
Woman stunned after finding UGG Ultra Mini boots in TK Maxx for just £40
If you've tried getting your hands on a pair of UGG Ultra Minis, you'll know that for weeks now, many retailers have been totally sold out of the chestnut boots. The variation of the classic UGG surged in popularity this year, with many desperate to get their hands on the shorter style.
These are the hottest interior design trends for 2023 – according to experts
Designers are already forecasting the trends set to influence our homes and decor in 2023 – and playful colour, warm comfort and jazzed-up walls are all in the mix.Curious about the interiors trends in store? We asked the experts at leading home design platform Houzz.co.uk to share their insights…1. Nostalgia “From the resurgence of ‘modern farmhouse’ style – which is up by 135% in searches on Houzz year-over-year – to the recent interest in cottagecore, homeowners are looking to the familiarity and comfort of the past, and bringing elements of this into their modern living spaces,” says Houzz UK editor, Victoria...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
