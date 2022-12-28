ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘Upcycled’ sculpture of Atlanta Hawks logo unveiled at State Farm Arena

By Collin Kelley
Rough Draft Atlanta
Rough Draft Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fra79_0jwYoGEA00
A sculpture made from upcycled aluminum cups and cans from State Farm Arena have been turned into a sculpture of the Atlanta Hawks logo.

The Atlanta Hawks and aluminum recycler Novelis have unveiled “Full Court Press,” a sculpture made up of nearly 404 pounds of upcycled aluminum cups and cans in the shape of the Hawks logo.

The piece is located on the Terrace level by the Gate 2 entrance at State Farm Arena.

“We are thrilled to unveil this sculpture in partnership with Novelis,” said Andrew Saltzman, Chief Revenue Officer for the Hawks and State Farm Arena. “We trust that this will serve as a reminder to all our fans how critical sustainability is to the future of our planet.”

“Full Court Press” celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Hawks’ partnership with Novelis, which officially launched on National Recycling Day in 2021. This sculpture symbolizes a circular economy where maximum effort is employed to make sure precious resources are recycled and reused, rather than discarded as waste.

“Seeing fans’ aluminum cans and cups live on in this piece of art adds a unique step to the circular economy Novelis is building with the Hawks and State Farm Arena,” said Tom Boney, EVP and President of Novelis North America. “This piece of art is a testament to the versatility and sustainability of aluminum products, and I hope it inspires more fans to recycle their aluminum.”

The Hawks and Novelis worked with Taylor Means, a local visual artist, to highlight the organizations’ shared vision around sustainability. The artwork was conceived and facilitated by Atlanta Art Consultant, Amy Parry.

“It was an honor for me to collaborate with the Hawks and Novelis,” said Means. “It took Hawks fans making a collective effort to recycle these cans and cups and make this sculpture come to life.”

In April 2022, Green Business Certification Inc., the world’s leading sustainability and health certification and credentialing body, announced that State Farm Arena earned TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) Platinum certification. With this achievement, State Farm Arena is now the only and world’s first sports and live entertainment venue to receive TRUE certification. Since May 2021, the venue has consistently diverted a minimum of 90 percent of all waste from landfills.

The post ‘Upcycled’ sculpture of Atlanta Hawks logo unveiled at State Farm Arena appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

