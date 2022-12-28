ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

New bill would force feds to fix West Virginia and Ohio prison cameras

By AP
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtSfO_0jwYo8Fb00

President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday a bill requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul outdated security systems and fix broken surveillance cameras after rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

The bipartisan Prison Camera Reform Act, which passed the Senate last year and the House on Dec. 14 , requires the Bureau of Prisons to evaluate and enhance security camera, radio and public address systems at its 122 facilities.

LIST OF THE 122 LOCATIONS

The agency must submit a report to Congress within three months detailing deficiencies and a plan to make needed upgrades. Those upgrades are required within three years and the bureau must submit annual progress reports to lawmakers.

“Broken prison camera systems are enabling corruption, misconduct and abuse,” said the legislation’s sponsor, Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. “That’s why I brought Republicans and Democrats together to pass my Prison Camera Reform Act, which is now law.”

The Bureau of Prisons said in a statement that it “appreciates the work and support of Senator Ossoff and other members of Congress, as well as the President of the United States.”

Failing and inadequate security cameras have allowed inmates to escape from federal prisons and hampered investigations . They’ve been an issue in inmate deaths, including that of financier Jeffrey Epstein at a federal jail in New York City in 2019.

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog found that deficiencies with security cameras have compromised investigations into staff misconduct, the introduction of contraband, civil rights violations and inmate deaths.

In March, The Associated Press reported that a lack of security cameras in critical areas contributed to widespread staff sexual abuse of inmates at a federal women’s prison in Dublin, California.

In introducing the camera bill last year, Ossoff said blind spots, lost footage and technical failures were unacceptable. He said federal prisons “must be cleaned up and held to the highest standards.”

The legislation was backed by the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee — the chairman, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the top Republican, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley. Reps. Fred Keller, R-Pa., and Lucy McBath, D-Ga., introduced the House version of the bill.

The federal correctional workers union, the Council of Prison Locals, also supported the measure. Union president Shane Fausey said upgrading cameras and other systems will go a long way to “further enhancing the level of safety in our nation’s federal prisons.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Woman/daughter of MLB Hall of Famer gave birth in woods, charged with crime, left baby in woods on Christmas

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A woman who gave birth in the woods in Manchester faces criminal charges after police say she initially misled officers about the newborn’s location. The woman is Alexandra Eckersley, according to Fox News she is the 26-year-old adopted daughter of MLB first-ballot Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley Manchester police said they were notified […]
MANCHESTER, NH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment

An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

Former West Virginia inmate testifies how she was raped in prison

Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday. Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female...
GEORGIA STATE
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Law & Crime

Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack

A Massachusetts man who admitted to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than a year behind bars. Troy Sargent, 38, was part of a crowd of rioters facing off against police on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The breach forced Congress to halt the proceeding as lawmakers and staff either evacuated or sheltered in place for hours.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
Dee F. Cee

Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951

image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

81K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy