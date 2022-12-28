Woman jumps from balcony to escape man attacking her

Flagler County, FL - A Florida man was arrested for attacking a woman who was forced to jump from a second floor balcony to escape him.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Allen Brucker was arrested early Monday morning after assaulting the female victim at a Palm Coast hotel.

Police say Brucker travelled with the victim from Ponte Verda to Palm Coast in order to spend the Christmas weekend together.

At some point during their trip, Brucker became violent, punching and strangling the victim who fought him off, ran to the second floor balcony, and screamed for help.

When Brucker broke down the door to the balcony, the victim jumped to the ground below to escape him.

Brucker followed the victim to the ground floor, where he caught her and drug her across the street back to his hotel.

A nearby witness who heard screaming found Brucker and the victim, then yelled at Brucker to release the woman while dialing 911.

Brucker fled the area in a white truck which was found abandoned nearby.

Deputies made contact with Brucker who was arrested and taken to jail after it was discovered he'd violated a no-contact order from another county.

Brucker has been charged with violation of a no contact order and strangulation.

He's being held without bond.

No information has been provided regarding the women's injuries following Monday's attack.