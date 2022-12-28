ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Woman jumps from balcony to escape man attacking her

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9SiS_0jwYo4ih00

Flagler County, FL - A Florida man was arrested for attacking a woman who was forced to jump from a second floor balcony to escape him.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Allen Brucker was arrested early Monday morning after assaulting the female victim at a Palm Coast hotel.

Police say Brucker travelled with the victim from Ponte Verda to Palm Coast in order to spend the Christmas weekend together.

At some point during their trip, Brucker became violent, punching and strangling the victim who fought him off, ran to the second floor balcony, and screamed for help.

When Brucker broke down the door to the balcony, the victim jumped to the ground below to escape him.

Brucker followed the victim to the ground floor, where he caught her and drug her across the street back to his hotel.

A nearby witness who heard screaming found Brucker and the victim, then yelled at Brucker to release the woman while dialing 911.

Brucker fled the area in a white truck which was found abandoned nearby.

Deputies made contact with Brucker who was arrested and taken to jail after it was discovered he'd violated a no-contact order from another county.

Brucker has been charged with violation of a no contact order and strangulation.

He's being held without bond.

No information has been provided regarding the women's injuries following Monday's attack.

Comments / 7

YOU DON’T SPEAK FOR ME
3d ago

So did he kidnap her? Cause if there is a no contact order n place why did she travel with him or n the first place to spend Christmas together. So she either ignored the no contact and went with him or he kidnapped her. I don’t understand some women. She probably already accepted a call from the jail.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Police: 3 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The victims...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Officials: Florida man arrested for allegedly driving drunk; nearly 4 times over legal limit

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk on Dec. 22 nearly four times over the legal limit, officials say. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post said a concerned citizen had called 911 to report a reckless driver near SR 100 W and County Road on the Thursday before Christmas. The man’s breath alcohol level was .301 when he arrived at the jail. FCSO said that is nearly four times the legal limit.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Three hurt in Daytona Beach shooting

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a triple shooting. Chief Jakari Young said on twitter the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says all three victims went to Halifax Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries. At this hour, police say...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

21 Year-Old Arrested in Port Orange, Charged with Robbery in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. - 21 year-old Collin Calvert has been arrested in connection to the December 19th armed robbery of the Mobil station on Pine Lakes Pkwy in Palm Coast. Calvert, a Volusia County resident, was initially taken in on unrelated charges by the Port Orange Police Department. The investigation...
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach police investigate shooting that injured 3, chief says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement on Twitter early Saturday. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 1184 N Nova Road, Young said. All three victims have been identified, according to Young, but no suspect information was available at the time of this report.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Father, daughter dead after suspected murder-suicide in Nocatee area

NOCATEE, Fla. — A father and his daughter are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Nocatee area Friday, according to sources familiar with the incident. A source with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed the father shot the girl and himself. The St. John's County Sheriff's Office says...
NOCATEE, FL
click orlando

Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy