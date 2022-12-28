Read full article on original website
Kay Shumate
3d ago
Sometimes saying , "Oh, sorry if I hurt you again", is not enough. The damage is done. She should face the consequences same as anyone else. Who is she anyway? Why is her word more important anyone else's? Get her off the air, and out of public view.
Reply
8
Kim Bonewell
3d ago
When you speak hatred about race. It doesn't matter what the color of your skin. Hate speech is hate speech. Whoopi Goldberg you have done this twice regarding Jews. You deserve to be fired.
Reply
8
lovemycountry
3d ago
sorry today...will double, or shall I say "triple" down on her hateful comments tomorrow. she apologized before for the same comments. it's clear she isn't sorry.
Reply
4
Related
‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources
Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
The View’s Sunny Hostin gives Whoopi Goldberg & Sara Haines ‘death glare’ after they mock her ‘weird’ marriage rule
SUNNY Hostin has flashed her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines a furious glare after they mocked her "weird" marriage rule. The View star, 54, admitted she makes her surgeon husband Emmanuel wear his wedding ring outside of his hospital scrubs so that everyone knows he's married. During Monday's broadcast,...
Regular Fox News Guest Caught Trashing The Network On Hot Mic
"They’re just trafficking in hate," Francis Ellis says in unedited audio from a Barstool Sports podcast.
Whoopi Goldberg Rejects Claim That ‘Blazing Saddles’ Is Racist: ‘Leave the Movie Alone, Don’t Make Me Come for You’
Mindy Kaling ignited a spirited debate on social media this week after saying on “Good Morning America” that NBC’s “The Office” could not get made today because it’s “so inappropriate now.” The comment inspired “The View” hosts during the Dec. 7 episode to discuss other film and TV properties that some find too problematic for 2022. Whoopi Goldberg staunchly defended Mel Brooks’ 1975 satire “Blazing Saddles” against social media backlash claiming its satire is too racist and/or problematic to be accepted today. “It deals with racism by coming at it right, straight, out front, making you think and laugh about it,...
Michelle Obama Says Barack Obama Shattered Her Idea Of Romance In First Hawaii Visit
The former first lady told Jimmy Kimmel that her "Brady Bunch" image of Hawaii failed to materialize.
Al Franken, who resigned from Senate after unwanted kissing claim, among guest ‘Daily Show’ hosts next year
Ten new guest "Daily Show" hosts were announced this week. One is former Democratic Senator Al Franken, another has compared Hispanic Republicans to suicidal roaches.
suggest.com
Alyssa Milano And Whoopi Goldberg Clash On ‘The View’ Over The Future Of Twitter
The discourse surrounding Elon Musk’s take-over of Twitter has made its way to The View, and it’s fair to say that the hosts aren’t seeing eye-to-eye. Longtime host Whoopi Goldberg specifically clashed with actress Alyssa Milano while she was a guest on the show. Here’s what the two Hollywood fixtures had to say about the controversy.
Top Daytime Anchor Leaving CNN, Rumored to Join Rival
Top daytime CNN anchor Ana Cabrera has confirmed that she is leaving the network to pursue "new opportunities" after rumors surrounding her impending departure had grown in recent months, The Hill reports.
Jimmy Kimmel Catches Amazing Detail Of Bible Trump Swore On To Defend Constitution
The talk show host threw the book at the former president for trying to "overthrow democracy" once again.
Amy Robach Is Reportedly ‘Blaming’ Lara Spencer For ‘GMA’ Taking Her & TJ Holmes Off Air—’Something Happened’
With their scandal taking over the internet, fans are wondering what Lara Spencer’s response to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair has been and where the couple stand with their other Good Morning America co-stars. Well, it sounds like the drama between the anchors dates farther back than GMA‘s current scandal. Spencer, Robach and Holmes are three of several on-air personalities on ABC’s Good Morning America. Robach and Holmes, specifically, co-anchor Good Morning America‘s late-morning program, GMA3: What You Need To Know, along with Jennifer Ashton. News broke of Robach and Holmes’ relationship in November 2022 after Page Six reported that...
Sally Field calls Dobbs decision 'uncivilized' on 'The View': 'I think it's criminal'
Sally Field told the hosts of "The View" on Tuesday that she believed the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was "cruel" and "uncivilized."
This grocery store worker was told to submit a 'formal resignation letter.' So he went all out.
A former Tesco employee shared a video of his hilarious resignation on Reddit, where it quickly went viral.
‘The View’ Fans Are Concerned for Whoopi Goldberg’s Health After on-Air Slip
'The View' co-host and moderator Whoopi Goldberg had an on-air reading blunder on the Dec. 12, 2022 episode.
Former Nazi ‘Secretary of Evil’, 97, speaks out for the first time
The former Nazi death camp secretary on trial for her complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people broke her silence for the first time this week, saying she was “sorry” for the horrors inflicted on prisoners. “I’m sorry for everything that happened,” Irmgard Furchner told the Itzehoe Regional Court on Tuesday. Now 97, Furchner was a secretary at the Sutthof concentration camp in Poland from June 1943 through April 1945. Under German law, any person who helped Nazi death camps operate, even if they did not work directly on the site, can be held responsible as an accessory to the...
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’
The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump NFTs
Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Ed Wexler | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Joe Heller | Copyright 2022 Hellertoon.com Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
The House Judiciary GOP had quietly deleted the controversial "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet after the rapper praised Hitler.
Trailblazer, Barbara Walters, Had 3 Husbands, but 4 Marriages
Barbara Walters' life in broadcast journalism was extraordinary. Her life outside of the newsroom was rich and fulfilling, too. Her romantic life was pretty unique as well.
Michelle Obama's Braids Send a Message Everyone Needs to Hear
Madam C.J. Walker. Katherine Johnson. Lauren Simmons. Serena Williams. There are countless Black women who have proven over again that anything is possible. From dominating the hair-care industry in an era of fierce and overt discrimination to becoming the youngest full-time woman trader on the New York Stock Exchange, the term "Black girl magic" came to be because Black women have always and continue to perform at a high level of excellence in the face of sexism, colorism, and racism. Yet, now more than ever, they are also speaking up about how this pressure has affected their personal lives. Take Michelle Obama, for example.
Liberal media refuses to tell full truth about transgender kids
The other night, I was at dinner with friends: brilliant, talented people who love to converse about a wide range of topics. But every time I brought up gender issues, the table got quiet. They looked at their plates, or at each other. At one point, I mentioned that puberty blockers followed by cross-sex hormones in adolescents—the pathway of “gender-affirming care”—are likely to cause sterility. My friend said: “I don’t want to know.” And perhaps that’s how we on the Left got here. I know that part of their refusal to even look at me is the way I deliver this information in...
Comments / 16