4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
utahbusiness.com
As St. George grows, where will its water come from?
Stunning red rock terrain, warm weather, and low housing prices are drawing thousands of remote workers and retirees to St. George, making the southwest Utah city among the fastest-growing metro areas in the nation. The greater Washington County population of 180,000 is now poised to more than double by 2050.
Stolen vehicle incident temporarily closes I-15 in southern Utah
Man and woman barricaded themselves inside a vehicle stolen in Las Vegas prompting the closure of I-15 in both directions
Diamond Ranch Academy sued, put on probation after 17-year-old resident dies
The parent of a teen who died at Diamond Ranch Academy, a “therapeutic” treatment facility for troubled teens in Washington County, filed a lawsuit against the facility on Friday, Dec. 30, claiming staff members have neglected to get her help when she asked for it.
Father sues Hurricane boarding school for malpractice after daughter's death
The father of a teenage girl who died at a boarding school in Washington County has sued the facility, which he alleges ignored his daughter's severe pain weeks before her death.
ksl.com
Teen facility in Washington County put on probation after resident dies
HURRICANE, Washington County — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services is placing a residential treatment facility for troubled teens on probation after a teenage girl died last week. The department placed Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Washington County, on conditional status on Dec. 22 after a 17-year-old...
Hurricane community bands together to support K9 officer stabbed in line of duty
Alisa Brewer and her daughter live a few blocks away from where officers responded to a stranger walking into a home on December 26, leading to a confrontation in which a K9 officer was stabbed.
ABC 4
Man arrested in St. George admits to breaking into cars, stealing items after bystanders reported him
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — St. George Police reported arresting a 51-year-old man Monday who admitted to breaking into at least five cars after bystanders reported seeing him do it. Kevin Blaine Haslam, 51, faces five charges of theft, five charges of vehicle burglary, two charges of possession of...
eastidahonews.com
Strep throat is one of many illnesses to watch during an ‘immunological catch-up,’ Utah doctor says
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Just like many other illnesses, strep throat is more common this year than over the last few years, according to Dr. Timothy C. Larsen, a pediatrician at Intermountain Redrock Pediatrics. And he said as school starts back up in January the number of cases...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police identify man fatally shot by officers during Hurricane incident
HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane City police have identified the suspect who was fatally shot Monday in an officer-involved critical incident. The man who died was 46-year-old Jose Palacios Pascacio, a Hurricane resident. The incident happened after police were notified at about 7:22 p.m. Monday...
