thesource.com
The SOURCE is Wondering, “Where’s The Album At?”
Artists tend to go years without dropping a project. We understand that artists are people, too, with lives, responsibilities, and things outside of music that need their attention. But sometimes the wait in between albums can get too long, resulting in fans asking their favorite artists, “where’s the album at?” This list explores the artists that fans are wondering when their next album is coming.
thesource.com
Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy
Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
thesource.com
[LISTEN] Audio Leaked Of Jail Call Between Tory Lanez And Kelsey Nicole
A leaked phone call between incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Nicole on the night that the “W.A.P.” co-star was shot in her foot following a party at the home of Kylie Jenner. Lanez talks about what he could remember about the...
thesource.com
21 Savage Closes Out Amazon Music Live Concert Series for 2022
21 Savage performed at RED Studios in Hollywood for the season finale of Amazon Music Live Concert Series, hosted by 2 Chainz. Savage kicked up the event with his smash track “Jimmy Cooks,” which debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He also played “X,” “rockstar,” “Bank Account,” “Ball w/o you,” and “Rich Flex” from his latest joint album with Drake Her Loss. The album began with sixteen tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and went on to have the biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop collection of the year and the fourth-largest streaming week for any album.
Stanley Mills, Who Made ‘The Chicken Dance’ a Craze, Dies at 91
If you’ve ever done “The Chicken Dance” at a party, you have Stanley Mills to thank. The music publisher promoted the polka ditty until it became a ubiquitous number at weddings and other gatherings and was featured in movies and on television. Mills died this weekend at a New York hospital at the age of 91, according to Variety. His obituary noted that while Mills built an extensive catalog, “perhaps his most famous contribution to popular music in America and the world was his introduction years ago of what is arguably the most popular party song of all-time.”Read it at Variety
Memories Of A Young Lion, Joseph Mersa Marley
“I don’t really walk around bragging about what I can and can’t do,” Jo Mersa said the first time Boomshots interviewed him, during the summer of 2013. Just the night before he had shared the stage with his father Stephen “Ragga” Marley and his uncle Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, spitting his rapid-fire lyrics to a capacity crowd at London’s Indigo O2. “I don’t talk about it,” he said. “When you hear, you hear it — and you get weh you get.” True enough, I’d seen Stephen Marley’s firstborn son before I heard him. More from VIBE.comJo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's Grandson, Dead...
thesource.com
Today In Hip-Hop History: Paramount Pictures’ ‘Juice’ Soundtrack Dropped 31 Years Ago
On this date in 1991, Paramount Pictures presented the highly anticipated soundtrack to the hood flick Juice, which starred a still rising rap star by the name of Tupac Shakur, who plays a crooked criminal from Uptown by the name of “Bishop”. His co-star, Omar Epps (Higher Learning,...
thesource.com
Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby Halo Marie Cannon
Nick Cannon is a father once more. Cannon and Alyssa Scott announced their second child together was born. It is Cannon’s 12th child. The baby, Halo Marie Cannon, arrived on Dec. 14. “I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything...
