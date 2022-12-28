Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced on Lake County drug charge
A Sioux Falls man was sentenced in Lake County last week on a felony drug charge. 44-year-old Jeremy Paulson of Sioux Falls had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of Unauthorized Ingestion of a Controlled Drug or Substance and to being a habitual offender. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Paulson to serve five years in the state penitentiary, and suspended two years based on several conditions. Some of those conditions include that Paulson pay fine, costs, and restitution and reimburse the county for his court-appointed attorney’s fees. Judge Pardy ordered that Paulson’s Lake County sentence run consecutive to a sentence he received in Moody County.
amazingmadison.com
Man sentenced on grand theft charge in Lake County
A 39-year-old man was sentenced last week on a grand theft charge in Lake County. Fernando Gonzalez, Junior of Sioux Falls earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of Grand Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and to being a habitual offender. Last week in Lake County Circuit Court, Gonzalez was sentenced to serve five years in the state penitentiary, with two years suspended. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy suspended the penitentiary time based on several conditions, including that Gonzalez pay court costs and restitution, as well as reimburse the county for his court-appointed attorney’s fees. Gonzalez also received 76 days for time he has already served.
amazingmadison.com
Jury trials set for pursuit and shooting suspects in Moody and Lake counties
The two men arrested in connection with a high speed pursuit and officer-involved shooting that ended in Madison in July have entered not guilty pleas to charges they are facing in Moody County. 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls and 45-year-old Bonner Juel of Harrisburg were indicted on numerous...
kelo.com
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for child predator
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha Country sheriff needs your help finding a child predator. Authorities are looking for Edward Meng Jr. who is wanted for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 16 years old. Meng is 41 years old, stands five foot eleven and weighs 250 pounds.
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem appoints Matt Althoff as Secretary of Social Services
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Matt Althoff as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Social Services. Matt’s appointment will be effective January 23rd. Secretary Laurie Gill is retiring. “Matt will bring empathy, humility, and a fresh perspective to the Department of Social Services,”...
kelo.com
City of Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Late last night, the City of Sioux Falls issued a Snow Alert. While plowing began on north/south streets at 8 a.m. this morning in Zone 2, there is still time to move your vehicles before they’re either buried by snow or ticketed by police.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
pipestonestar.com
City answers Calumet complaint
The city of Pipestone and former Pipestone Building and Zoning Official Doug Fortune filed an answer earlier this month to the complaint filed in November by reVamped LLC, Heliocentrix LLC, Tammy Grubbs and Vanda Smrkovski in November regarding the condemnation of the Calumet Inn in 2020. Grubbs and Smrkovski alleged...
dakotanewsnow.com
Hoop City Classic moves to Sanford Pentagon for day two
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the Hoop City Classic moved to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls and featured the children of several South Dakota prep legends along with some great performances from the home state teams. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
dakotanewsnow.com
Beresford's Blake Peterson transferring to SDSU from Iowa State
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota...
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Harrisburg upsets Roosevelt, St. Thomas More blanks Aberdeen for a quarter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of intriguing matchups highlighted the second to last day of action in South Dakota boys prep basketball. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Harrisburg’s 66-51 win at #5 Roosevelt. -Class A’s #4 St. Thomas More blanking Aberdeen 21-0...
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
KELOLAND TV
More Snow after the New Year: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are quiet in a majority of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures have a wide range this afternoon, from teens in northeastern KELOLAND and near 40° in Rapid City. Winds are on the calm side with just a few clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
dakotanewsnow.com
Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You’ve seen it in the grocery store, the prices of everything continue to rise. Especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. “In August, they were rising to about $3 a dozen. End of...
Is It Illegal in Sioux Falls to Leave Your Christmas Lights Up?
There's always something magical about Christmas lights during the holiday season. Wouldn't it be awesome if you could keep the Christmas lights on for the entire year? Wait a minute...you can!. If you want to shine your Christmas lights on your house all year long, then go ahead! There is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a 69-year-old man was conned out of nearly $20K through a bitcoin scam. Sgt. Aaron Benson stated the victim clicked on a computer popup that led to him receiving a phone call from someone who claimed the victim’s computer was hacked. The caller told the victim that the bank and the FBI were involved, and he needed to pay a certain amount of money to fix the issue. The victim was instructed to transfer cash through a bitcoin ATM.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car
ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
KELOLAND TV
Police in Brookings looking for 16-year-old
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
