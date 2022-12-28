Soulja Boy has many “firsts” under his belt and he’s never been shy to boast to the public about his various feats. Earlier this week, Big Draco claimed to have another when he flexed a $1 million bill for fans to see which made the rounds on social media and eventually fell into the lap of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal who said he actually had a custom bill just like it during his rookie season in 1992.

