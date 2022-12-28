Read full article on original website
Related
Autopsy reveals cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner
Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner died outside his home last week at 62. An autopsy shows he died of complications related to metastatic colon cancer.
TODAY.com
Katherine Schwarzenegger and her two daughters rock the ‘coastal grandma’ look together
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and the two daughters she shares with husband Chris Pratt made a family fashion statement on Instagram. In a post she shared Dec. 22, the author established herself as a “cool mom” by showing off the clothes she coordinated with 2-year-old Lyla and 7-month-old Eloise.
Usher Mourns Loss of Close Family Member in Tearjerking Message
Usher is mourning the loss of a beloved family member. The 44-year-old musician shared a heartfelt message on social media to announce the passing of his Grandma Tina. "It's taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me," he began the post.
Popculture
Usher Reveals Grandmother's Death in Devastating Tribute
Usher is mourning the loss of his grandmother, Ernestine Carter. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Monday that his grandmother recently passed away, Usher paying tribute to her with a gallery of images as he admitted, "I just wasn't ready." According to her obituary, Carter died in her Chattanooga, Tennessee home on Saturday, Dec. 24. She was 87.
Popculture
'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Beth Chapman's Mother Has Died
Bonnie Joan "BJ" Johanssen, the mother of the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, died last month. She was 82. Chapman's daughter, Cecily B. Chapman, shared photos from the funeral in Colorado last week. Johanssen, known as BJ to her friends, died on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Littleton,...
Black Mom Is Sick of Strangers Telling Her That Her White Baby "Isn’t Really" Hers
I mean, she was there at the birth, we’re pretty sure she knows she’s the mom...
I caught my dead husband soothing our son on a baby monitor and posted it on TikTok
That’s the spirit! While checking a baby monitor to ensure that her 11-month-old son, Leo, was sound asleep in his crib, mom of two Whitney Allen noticed an orb of light bouncing off of the baby’s head. Immediately, she believed that the beam was the spirit of her dead husband. “My husband passed away on April 7, 2022, when our second son, Leo, was 3 months old,” wrote Allen, from Pennsylvania, in the closed captions of her viral TikTok video. “Tonight, I felt like I saw my husband soothing our baby.” In her paranormal post, which has amassed more than 8.1 million views, Allen shared...
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Photos: Family members mourn during the funeral service for Leilani Dream Burley
Funeral services were held for 1-year-old Leilani Dream Burley, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach this month.
Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce Again After He Denies Cheating On Her
Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, is seemingly headed for divorce once again. Just a day after his current wife Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce the first then motioned to stop the move — she once again decided to refile for the divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 6 per TMZ, who also said that the move took place hours after she decided to move back into their home. Bonnie, 29, is currently five months pregnant with his child. The pair wed in a backyard Texas wedding in June 2022.
Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each
Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
Dear Abby: My sister-in-law terrorizes my whole family
DEAR ABBY: I have a sister in-law, “Karen,” no one in my husband’s family likes. She’s rude and insulting and acts like she is better than everyone else. She feels she’s entitled to have family members watch her kids so she can do what she wants. (If you refuse, she drops the kids off at the door.) If anyone confronts her about her bad behavior, she claims she has anxiety and depression to make the person feel guilty. see also Dear Abby: My mom started dating in an assisted living facility Now, I’m not saying she doesn’t have these mental health issues, but...
BET
Viola Davis On Why She Loves Her Husband Of Nearly 20 Years: ‘He Made My Life Easier’
Viola Davis is deeply in love with her husband Julius Tennon. While chatting with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the beautiful actress revealed how she knew she found the person she wanted to share her life's journey with. “I knew that I love my husband because he made my life easier,”...
Simone Biles and Fiancé Jonathan Owens Snuggle Up in Matching Plaid PJs on Christmas
The pair wore the same brown plaid pajamas as they celebrated Christmas Day together Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens looked cozy on Christmas. The Instagram-favorite couple posed together in matching plaid pajamas to wish followers a happy holiday. "Merry christmas 🤎🎄💌," wrote the Olympic gymnast. RELATED: Simone Biles and Fiancé Jonathan Owens Bring the Heat with Their Fiery Halloween Couple's Costume In the carousel of photos, Biles, 25, sits on Owens' lap. In the first shot, Biles holds the Houston Texans player's head in her hand as she...
Pregnant Heather Rae Young in ‘unbearable’ pain as she’s placed on bed rest
Pregnant Heather Rae Young, who is in her third trimester, has been placed on bed rest. The “Selling Sunset” star, 35, gave her Instagram followers a health update on Thursday after leaving a routine checkup, explaining that her sciatica pain had become “unbearable.” “Baby update: I just left the doctor,” she began the selfie-style video from her car, almost immediately clarifying that “everything’s good” with her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s baby boy. “I’m not doing very good,” she went on, noting that her pain was “worse than before.” Young said her doctor wants her “resting” and “laying down,” which is admittedly difficult for...
I told my boyfriend not to bring his kids to my family’s Christmas dinner
A woman has posted about how she asked her boyfriend to kindly not bring his kids to Christmas dinner, and yes, it’s as awkward and cringe-worthy as you imagine. Her justification? Well, she says that she actually has his “best interests” at heart. But you decide for yourselves. The woman titled her Reddit post, ‘AITA for suggesting that my boyfriend lets his kids spend Christmas with their mum?’ She explains how the couple has been dating for 11 months and while he has met her family before, this will be the first Christmas he actually spends with the family. She adds, “He has two kids (11 and seven)...
Janis Hunter Gaye, Marvin Gaye’s Wife, Dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the former wife of late Motown icon Marvin Gaye, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home in Rhode Island, according to her family. She was 66. The cause of death is not yet known. Janis was the singer’s second marriage, and she is credited for...
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Mom Furious After Daughter is 'Ignored' at Birthday Party She Was Never Invited To
Is it ever justified to expect other parents to accommodate one's child?. Parenting is already a pretty complicated reality, but it gets even trickier when a parent is trying to force their own values and ideologies on other parents who don't share the same feelings.
The doctor who operated on Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot said remnants from the bullets are still inside her feet
The doctor confirmed she had "metallic foreign bodies" in her feet, settling the unfounded theory from Lanez supporters that she was never shot.
Comments / 8