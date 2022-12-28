Read full article on original website
Related
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Single Malt and Blended Whisky — What's the Difference?
From Scotland and Japan to India, the United States, Australia, and beyond, great whiskey is produced around the world.
Wings of War review: how the P-51 Mustang gave the Allies the skies
One of the secrets to writing a great book is to deliver more than you promise. Wings of War presents itself as the story of a single fighter plane, the P-51 Mustang, whose introduction in early 1944 turned the air war around for the Allies after months of horrific losses inflicted by the faster and nimbler planes of the Nazis’ Luftwaffe.
Ray-Bans, iPhones, Omega watches: how bookies’ gifts are fuelling a crisis
To clergy and parishioners, senior church official Martin Sargeant seemed to have a gift for financial enterprise, forging new links with business and helping to breathe new life into historic buildings. Sargeant, a former head of operations at the Diocese of London, part of the Church of England, helped spearhead...
Thrillist
Meet the Accessory Artisans Kickstarting Philadelphia’s Cannabis Industry
Philadelphia decriminalized cannabis in 2014 and has since welcomed a more casual attitude toward its use. Still, the plant remains illegal for the rest of the state of Pennsylvania, and the legal cannabis industry continues to drag behind surrounding states like New York and New Jersey. Luckily, there’s no shortage...
Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China
BEIJING (AP) — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
Thrillist
Drink In the Unbridled Creativity of Québec’s Natural Wine Scene
It’s never been easy to put Québec in a box. Thanks to centuries of colonial guard-changes, the largely bilingual population is not quite French, but not wholly anglophone, either. Urban, cosmopolitan Montreal butts up against farm towns that appear plucked straight from fairy tales, while lavish Catholic churches and historic monasteries hold court beside ultra orthodox yeshivas. And, when it comes to the region’s small but mighty winemaking industry, shrugging off convention is a point of pride.
SFGate
Two flavorful nonalcoholic wines to try during Dry January or anytime
- - - Giesen 0 Dealcoholized Rosé. Last January, I wrote about Giesen 0 sauvignon blanc, as a rare example of a dealcoholized wine that tastes like the original. They followed up in the spring with a rosé, a pinot grigio and a red blend, then added a riesling in November. All are excellent and offer wine lovers who want to cut back (or cut out) the alcohol a viable range of wines to enjoy, and at reasonable prices. The sauvignon blanc was introduced in 2020 as an exclusive for Whole Foods Markets, but the line is now widely available, with a helpful store finder on the brand's website. Alcohol by volume: Less than 0.5 percent. Bottle weight: 420 grams (Light).
thebrewermagazine.com
Flavored Beer and a Tradition of Purity
Beer has a long-standing tradition of purity, of doing things “the right way”, but it also serves many as a vessel for creativity and innovation, so how do brewers find a balance between the two? What place do added flavors, so popular in recent malt beverages and cocktails-in-a-can, have in the time-tested realm of brewing? A brief review of brewing history will depict a more fluid than rigid structure for proper brewing, and with that structure one can admit the use of newer ingredients, with flavors being among the most appealing and versatile.
Thrillist
Wynwood's Latest Museum is a Mind-Bending Exploration of the Human Brain
If there’s something Miami is never lacking in, it’s places to take selfies. Boats? Sure. Restaurants? Always. A literal entire neighborhood of block-long murals perfect for posing in front of? We got it. If they ever redid our city seal, it would probably include a pair of angel wings.
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe Included
In New Orleans, we call it” Pecan Candy,” you may know of it as “Pralines,” but whatever you call it, it’s my favorite sweet treat. Pecan Candy is deliciously addictive. After your first bite into a creamy, sweet, and nutty piece of pecan candy, you will be hooked. But, like Lay’s potato chips, you can’t eat just one piece of Pecan Candy.
Thrillist
The 15 Most Essential Food Experiences in Miami
You haven’t really done Miami until you’ve checked off a few important experiences. From taking a picture with a magnum of rosé on a boat to meeting—and getting inappropriately hit on—by a D-list reality celebrity to getting lost in Hialeah. But also crucial to the Magic City experience is eating at all the places that make this city so special. In a city that fuses glamor with American Dream-fueled grit, that means everything from sceney steakhouses to laundromats that are open 24 hours sneakily serving great Cuban sandwiches. In Miami, it’s easy to enjoy fresh stone claws and steak one meal and cream-filled croquetas the next.
Thrillist
For Writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner All the Places in New York are Home
Seeing a movie is a must do for the 'Fleishman is in Trouble' author, as are pierogies. Novelist and New York Times writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner recently added something new to her resume: TV writer and producer. After the release of her bestselling novel Fleishman is in Trouble in 2019, Brodesser-Akner had been developing it into a limited series, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan, for FX, which began airing in November. Aside from hitting the nerve of late millennials everywhere, Fleishman is, through and through, a very New York show. For Brodesser-Akner, a born-and-raised New Yorker, she knows just how special, hard, and expensive it is to shoot a television show in her city. Luckily, some of her favorite places like Central Park were included. But for her own ideal day off, Central Park can play a part, but it all begins with a newspaper.
Rompope (Mexican Eggnog)
Easily customizable and festive, rompope is a Mexican drink similar to eggnog that dates back to the 17th century. According to legend, rompope originated in Pueblo, Mexico, and is a concoction first made by nuns in the convent of Santa Clara. This recipe is delicious as is, but it’s easy...
wdfxfox34.com
Cigar Tasting and Notes: Your Guide to Cigar Flavors
Originally Posted On: https://www.cuencacigars.com/blog/cigar-tasting-and-notes-your-guide-to-cigar-flavors/. Historians generally agree that cigars were created by the Mayans. The art of cigar tasting is a lot like wine tasting. The flavor you choose for cigar pairing (scotch, fruit, coffee, etc.) can add to your enjoyment of the aroma. Some prefer smoking cigars on their...
‘It’s very tough’: UK castles, museums, theatres to close as energy prices hit
Theatres, museums, castles and other heritage sites are making staff redundant, turning down the heating, shutting rooms to the public and closing early. The findings come from research that shows nine in 10 such sites across the UK now fear for their future. The alarming findings reveal that 84% are...
Comments / 0