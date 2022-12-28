Read full article on original website
BET
Daniel Bambaata Marley Describes How He’s Doing Things On His Own Regardless Of What Anyone Thinks
Daniel “Bam” Marley’s musical career trajectory is one of many twists and turns. The Kingston, Jamaica native, who’s lived in California for years now, has recorded a lot of music – even from a young age, but most of it has never been released for one reason or another. It’s something he’s well aware of, but to him, his whole musical legacy is shrouded in process and the way he ultimately wants to present it.
Kirstie Alley's Cause Of Death Revealed
The actress died on Monday (December 5) at age 71, her family confirmed.
Janis Hunter Gaye, Marvin Gaye’s Wife, Dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the former wife of late Motown icon Marvin Gaye, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home in Rhode Island, according to her family. She was 66. The cause of death is not yet known. Janis was the singer’s second marriage, and she is credited for...
Jan Gaye, second wife of Motown legend Marvin Gaye, is dead at 66
Jan Gaye, the second wife of Marvin Gaye, died Saturday at her home. She sang background on 'Got to Give It Up' and wrote a book about their marriage.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
talentrecap.com
John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident
The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34
The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
John Lennon’s Son Once Admitted He Lives Off Beatles Money
John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, discussed how he is able to live off of the money generated by The Beatles' songs.
Snoop Dogg reveals the identity of the celebrity who made him faint (video)
Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Americans of his time. Through the past three decades, the hip-hop icon has seen almost every corner of the world, but there was one moment that, literally, had him floored while he was traveling to film the 2001 movie Bones. “I’m in...
Diddy’s Family Guide: Meet the Rapper’s Children and Their Mothers
A big brood! Diddy has expanded his family over the years as the doting dad to seven children. The “Bad Boy For Life” rapper became a father for the first time in 1993 when he and fashion designer Misa Hylton welcomed their son Justin. After things did not work out with the stylist, Diddy moved […]
EW.com
With I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Whitney Houston's bisexuality becomes canon
For years, Whitney Houston's sexuality was whispered about and brandished on the covers of tabloids, but while she was alive, Houston denied that her friendship with Robyn Crawford was anything but that — friendship. After she died, a pair of documentaries — 2017's Whitney: Can I Be Me? and...
HipHopDX.com
The Game Defends 12-Year-Old Daughter's 'Inappropriate' Dress At Diddy's Daughters' Party
The Game has come to the defense of his 12-year-old daughter after fans criticized her dress as “inappropriate.”. It all started when the Drillmatic rapper shared a photo on Instagram of his daughter, Cali Lynn Dream Taylor, in a tight-fitting silver dress and makeup at a 16th birthday bash for Diddy’s twin daughters.
Autopsy reveals cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner
Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner died outside his home last week at 62. An autopsy shows he died of complications related to metastatic colon cancer.
Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity
On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
Popculture
Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22
Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.
Jimi Hendrix Shared a Bed With a Bandmate But That Didn’t Stop Him From Bringing Women Home After a Show
Jimi Hendrix was known for having a good time, and that included when he shared a bed with a bandmate and brought women home after a show.
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62
Tina Turner is experiencing a parent's worst nightmare. On Dec. 9, her and Ike Turner's son Ronnie Turner died at age 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," the singer captioned alongside a black and white photo of herself with her eyes closed on Instagram. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."
