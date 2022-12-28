ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
BET

Daniel Bambaata Marley Describes How He’s Doing Things On His Own Regardless Of What Anyone Thinks

Daniel “Bam” Marley’s musical career trajectory is one of many twists and turns. The Kingston, Jamaica native, who’s lived in California for years now, has recorded a lot of music – even from a young age, but most of it has never been released for one reason or another. It’s something he’s well aware of, but to him, his whole musical legacy is shrouded in process and the way he ultimately wants to present it.
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
talentrecap.com

John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident

The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
E! News

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
EW.com

With I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Whitney Houston's bisexuality becomes canon

For years, Whitney Houston's sexuality was whispered about and brandished on the covers of tabloids, but while she was alive, Houston denied that her friendship with Robyn Crawford was anything but that — friendship. After she died, a pair of documentaries — 2017's Whitney: Can I Be Me? and...
HipHopDX.com

The Game Defends 12-Year-Old Daughter's 'Inappropriate' Dress At Diddy's Daughters' Party

The Game has come to the defense of his 12-year-old daughter after fans criticized her dress as “inappropriate.”. It all started when the Drillmatic rapper shared a photo on Instagram of his daughter, Cali Lynn Dream Taylor, in a tight-fitting silver dress and makeup at a 16th birthday bash for Diddy’s twin daughters.
Rolling Stone

Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity

On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

Rapper Tyler Green Dies From Cancer at 22

Tyler Green, one-half of the Glasgow rap duo Triple01s, died on Dec. 10 following a battle with bone cancer. He was 22. Green, who performed under the name Trigga, was diagnosed with bone cancer last year, but it was not until earlier this month that he told fans about his health battle.
Vibe

Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour

The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
E! News

Tina Turner Mourns the Loss of Son Ronnie After His Death at 62

Tina Turner is experiencing a parent's worst nightmare. On Dec. 9, her and Ike Turner's son Ronnie Turner died at age 62. "Ronnie, you left the world far too early," the singer captioned alongside a black and white photo of herself with her eyes closed on Instagram. "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."

Comments / 0

Community Policy