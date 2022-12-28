Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines passengers were threatened with arrest on Christmas for ‘trespassing’ at the airport they were stranded in
Southwest passengers stranded in Nashville on Christmas were told by airport police they no longer had valid tickets and risked arrest.
KOKI FOX 23
Southwest says it plans to return to normal operations Friday
Days after a winter storm began a series of cancellations and delays that sent Southwest Airlines into a tailspin, the airline said it plans to resume normal operations on Friday. In a statement posted to its website, Southwest said that while it “continues to operate roughly one-third of its schedule...
Colorado first state to roll out Missing Indigenous Persons Alert system
Colorado becomes one of the first states to roll out an alert system for missing indigenous people. The alerts went live on Dec. 30 and are part of the same legislation that created a statewide office and liaison for missing or murdered indigenous relatives. "All of our relatives have been murdered and not found, buried," said Daisy Bluestar, with the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives Taskforce of Colorado.She has lost her own family members to the cold case files, but she calls all indigenous victims her relatives. "The Native American community has the highest rate for murders and missing people," Bluestar said.Many of...
