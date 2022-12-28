Colorado becomes one of the first states to roll out an alert system for missing indigenous people. The alerts went live on Dec. 30 and are part of the same legislation that created a statewide office and liaison for missing or murdered indigenous relatives. "All of our relatives have been murdered and not found, buried," said Daisy Bluestar, with the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives Taskforce of Colorado.She has lost her own family members to the cold case files, but she calls all indigenous victims her relatives. "The Native American community has the highest rate for murders and missing people," Bluestar said.Many of...

COLORADO STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO